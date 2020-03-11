Lebanon ends Hanover’s 40-game win streak; Spaulding to play for first-ever girls’ hoop crown.
DERRY — It wasn’t the ideal way the Spaulding High School girls’ basketball team wanted to begin the first semifinal in program history.
By the end, the 9-1 hole Spaulding fell into was a distant memory, and the Red Raiders have their chance at another first.
Third-seeded Spaulding erased that early deficit by outscoring No. 7 Bishop Brady 15-2 the rest of the first quarter to take control in Wednesday night’s Division II semifinal The Red Raiders led by as many as 16 points in the third and held off a Bishop Brady surge for a 64-56 victory at Pinkerton Academy’s Hackler Gymnasium.
In the nightcap, fourth-seeded Lebanon stunned defending Division II champion Hanover, 60-56, to snap Hanover’s 40-game win streak. Rebecca Wright was unstoppable, scoring 16 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders trailed 45-35 entering the fourth but took a 49-48 lead on a Wright hoop. Stella Galanes (18 points) gave Hanover (21-1) back the lead, but Wright countered again to put Lebanon up 54-53.
Lebanon sealed the game on the line and on Megan Gradijan’s clinching rebound.
Hanover led 16-13 through the first quarter and 33-23 at halftime. Maddie McCorkle added 16 points for Hanover.
Spaulding (18-3) now aims for its first championship on Saturday when it faces fourth-ranked Lebanon (18-4) at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium.
“It’s excitement but relief right now” Spaulding coach Steve Langevin said. “We knew we could never let up against Brady, because we knew they were going to keep coming and they could get hot. We tried to stay even the whole game; we tried not to get too many ups and downs. We had enough stops on defense and rebounded better to kind of take our chances with it.”
On a team with no seniors, junior Mary Paradis led all scorers with 19 points while freshman Mackenzie Brochu chipped in with 13 points.
“It’s very exciting,” Brochu said. “It was just about getting defensive stops and pushing the ball up the whole time. Once we took back the lead we felt like we were in control the rest of the game.”
This maybe the only Division II championship Spaulding will have a chance to play for, as its two-year window in Division II ends this year before moving back to Division I next winter.
Bishop Brady (14-7) got off to the 9-1 start with 5:26 left in the first quarter on 3-pointers by Kaylee Smith, Ami Rivera (14 points) and Libbey Hicks.
Spaulding crept within two points before Meg Pellerin scored to give the Green Giants an 11-7 lead.
That was the last hoop of the first for Bishop Brady, and it lost the lead for good following an Ashley Trogler 3-pointer and a Paradis bucket. Brochu closed out the quarter with a pair of hoops to give Spaulding a 16-11 lead entering the second.
“We kind of re-composed a bit,” Langevin said. “We haven’t been down a lot this year to be honest; this was probably the biggest we’ve been down. Even the games we’ve lost have all been close.
“Being young, it was big for our young girls to stay composed and come back,” Langevin added. “The rest of the game I was very happy.”
A 3-pointer by Trogler and a Brochu jumper extended the lead to 25-16 in the second quarter and a Trogler layup gave Spaulding a 36-26 halftime lead. Bishop Brady was hurt by 11 turnovers in the first half.
“They slowed us down. We like to play fast and they don’t, and they did a good job of keeping their tempo,” Bishop Brady coach Annie Mattarazzo said. “They go real hot; four bank threes is tough to defend at that point. We gave them a good run with a couple of runs in the second half, but we just couldn’t get a good swing going.”
Spaulding led 54-45 entering the fourth and Bishop Brady closed within 57-52, before the Red Raiders sealed the win at the line.
“These guys are a relaxed group.” Langevin said ”They play hard and never get frustrated. This is a big thing for them. They finally get to play at a college now.”