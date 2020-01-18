Seniors score 21 apiece in Crusaders’ two-point victory.
MANCHESTER — As it turned out, a full effort for four quarters wasn’t enough for the Manchester Memorial girls’ basketball team to beat Bedford in Saturday’s matinee. Things weren’t settled by the end of regulation, so the Crusaders needed overtime to pull out a 64-62 victory.
After Bedford scored the first four points in OT, Memorial senior Lyric Grumblatt made what may have been the game’s biggest shot when she sank a 3-pointer that handed the Crusaders a 63-62 lead with 1:45 to play. Jennessa Brunette’s free throw extended the lead to 64-62 with 22.7 seconds left, and the Bulldogs were unable to get a shot off in their final possession.
“(Grumblatt’s 3-pointer) was huge,” Memorial coach Greg Coutreau said. “She had a clean look. We designed a pretty good play for her at the end of regulation — she had a second to shoot it — and the look was there too, but she kind of fumbled the pass a little bit. You don’t know what would have happened in that situation, but she recovered great after that. Next play, right? That’s what we preach a lot.”
Brunette and Grumblatt each tossed in 21 points for the Crusaders, who improved to 6-0 in Division I. Senior guard Tamrah Gould added 15 for the Crusaders, who trailed by 11 points in the first half.
“We game-planned for Lyric — she’s going to get hers,” Bedford coach Kevin Gibbs said. “Our intent was to make somebody else beat us. Tamrah Gould stepped up today. You add Brunette in there, they have three good weapons.”
Bedford played most of the second half without point guard Allison Morgan, who didn’t return to the game after she hit the floor hard with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter. Bedford (5-2) led 48-42 at the time, but struggled against Memorial’s defensive pressure in the fourth.
Morgan had 17 points when she came out of the game with what Gibbs said was a sore lower back.
“That was hard for her, but I knew when she said she couldn’t go it was because she couldn’t go,” Gibbs said. “That hurt, but I’m proud of how the other kids did. They stepped up. They’re gonna make mistakes, but it wasn’t one mistake or one play. They all need to say, ‘We competed really well.’ We’ll see each other down the road.”
Bedford’s Isabella King, a junior guard, led all scorers with 24 points. The Bulldogs received 12 points from senior center Amanda Jonas, who was in foul trouble for most of the contest and fouled out with 22.7 seconds left in regulation.
Bedford led 18-11 after one quarter, but Memorial went on a 13-0 run in the second quarter and led 34-32 at halftime. Bedford trailed by three, 50-47, entering the fourth.
“I think these are the kind of games you grow from,” Coutreau said. “You get to see who steps up in big moments.”