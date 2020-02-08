LONDONDERRY — After Londonderry’s Colleen Furlong buried a three at the third-quarter buzzer to give the Lancers a one-point lead going into the final frame, Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey was not happy. The Astros had controlled the game up until that point but all it took was one solid stretch from their opponent to let their lead slip away.
Whatever was said during the few minutes between quarters, Pinkerton responded. The Astros went on a 10-0 run over the first five minutes, 40 seconds of the fourth quarter and made 9-of-12 free throws to push them to 50-41 win over their biggest rival.
“We pride ourselves on being a situational basketball team and we really blew that situation (to end the third quarter),” Buskey said. “With 10 seconds left, we forced a shot and didn’t run back in transition defense (to prevent the Furlong three). To me, that’s a five-point turnaround. That’s how I see it because we should have scored two and they scored three.
“The good news is (we) responded well. They went right at it. At the beginning of the year when I went at them about things you could see their confidence drop. My girls just came right back and proved me wrong, which I love, but, yeah, I was pretty mad at the end of the third quarter.”
Pinkerton (9-3) outscored Londonderry 14-4 in the fourth quarter, limiting the Lancers’ attack by switching to a 2-3 zone after spending the first three periods in a man-to-man defense.
“We didn’t react real well to their zone,” Londonderry coach Nick Theos said. “When you make a couple of threes to get you back in, the tendency is to take more threes to keep it going. It doesn’t quite work that way. They did all the hard work to get themselves back into the game, so now we have to slow it down and take the right shots.
“I thought their zone hurt us and we have to do a better job of getting to our spots and moving the basketball. I loved our kids’ fight, though. They didn’t quit. They never do, so I’m kind of used to that by now. They’re a good team. I take nothing away from (Pinkerton).”
Londonderry also switched up its defense in the fourth quarter, going from a zone to a man out of necessity, though Theos admitted he would have liked to avoid doing that. Pinkerton has quick athletes who are hard to guard straight-up, which led to the foul trouble late in the game.
Allison and Avah Ingalls were a consistent problem for the Lancers’ defense all game long. Allison got the game started by scoring nine of her 14 points on three made 3s in the first quarter while Avah took over in the second with nine of her 14 on two layups, a three and a pair of free throws. They combined for seven in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
“When Allison’s hitting from the outside, it’s a good thing for us,” Buskey said. “Against this zone we really utilized that and she’s just a dirt dog getting rebounds. Avah’s a playmaker. Avah’s a slick player. When they’re both on, it’s hard to defend. They just have a natural chemistry because they’re sisters. When they are together, they almost become unstoppable at times.”
Pinkerton also received important contributions from Jesse Ames (6 points), Sofia Riccio (5) and Samantha Franks (5). Kristina Packowski added four points.
Londonderry (5-8) was led by Courtney Shay (12), Jordan Furlong (10) and Colleen Furlong (8).