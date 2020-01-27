PORTSMOUTH — Defense has been a calling card for the Portsmouth High girls’ basketball team in recent years under Tim Hopley’s watch. It’s what made the Clippers a Division I finalist last season and will likely decide their fate this season.
Things will certainly work to Portsmouth’s favor if it can play the kind of stifling defense it did in its 44-25 win over Nashua North Monday at Stone Gymnasium. The Clippers (6-4) held North (2-6) scoreless for 12 consecutive minutes in the middle of the game while Corinne Lamond supplied the offense early and often on her way to a game-high 15 points.
“We paid attention to our assignments and the things we knew were going to be important for us,” said Hopley, who has just a handful of holdovers from last year’s club. “We did a good job matching shooters and dribble penetration, which really just didn’t give them much room to breathe.”
A combination of half- and full-court defensive sets did the job for the Clippers, who are now giving up an average of 33.6 points a game. The common thread between the various schemes the Clippers put forth was team defense, whether by trapping on a press or collapsing to the basket on drives and feeds to the post.
“They’re slowly starting to come around to the fact that you don’t have to be good, talented or skilled to make a difference,” Hopley said. “You just have to want to do it and that comes after practicing defense a lot. It’s not a fun part of practice, but they like looking at the scouting report and seeing they’re still first in team defense.”
The Clippers were down 3-2 early in the first before a 7-0 run gave them space. The complexion of the game changed dramatically after the 12-minute scoreless stretch, which helped Portsmouth increase its lead to as high as 24 early in the third quarter.
Lamond scored 13 of her points in the first half while Bella Solver and Livi Kozick finished with seven and five points overall. Bianca Gershgorin led the way for North with eight points off the bench.
Maybe even more encouraging for the Clippers was seeing fluidity in their offense. Portsmouth settled for plenty of inside buckets, but did so via patience and great movement off the ball.
“We’re still getting better from where we were in the very beginning,” Hopley said. “We had a run-outs off some turnovers from our defense, which obviously helps. We just took advantage of what we saw.”
Patience really paid off when the ball found its way to Lamond, who has assumed the role as the Clippers’ go-to scoring option this season. The 6-foot-1 senior has a knack for scoring in bunches off the block, but three face-up jumpers from between 10 and 12 feet proved Lamond has an extra layer to her game these days.
“We talked about the fact that (her defender) doesn’t roam too far,” Hopley said. “If it was a look that she was comfortable with, we want her to take it. If we miss, then so be it, but it’s a shot we need to take.”