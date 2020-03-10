CONCORD — Excitement. Pride. Surrealism. Those were the dominant feelings for third-year Concord High School girls’ hockey coach Patrick McDonough after his team defeated Hanover, 4-3, in the semifinals Tuesday night at Everett Arena.
The top-seeded Crimson Tide (18-2) scored the game’s first four goals and survived fourth-seeded and 10-time defending champion Hanover’s late comeback attempt en route to their victory.
Hanover had previously missed only one state championship game (2009) since NHIAA varsity play began in 2008.
Concord will play Berlin/Gorham in its first state title game since 2008 on Saturday at 10 a.m. at SNHU Arena in Manchester. The Marauders finished the season with a 12-5-2 overall record, with their only in-state loss coming on Tuesday.
“It’s a new feeling but it’s a good one,” McDonough said of reaching the final.
Concord’s Joanna Dustin, Amy Cohen and Jaelyn Kelleher (power play) scored the game’s first three goals over the final 5:46 of the second period.
Kelleher’s second goal, a short-hander that came 1:46 into the third period that built a 4-0 Concord lead, proved to be the game-winner.
The Marauders scored each of their three goals over the game’s final 5:55. Hanover senior Christina Chow put her team on the board and 2:44 later Mackenzie Liu pulled the Marauders within two. Liu, a freshman forward, beat Concord goaltender Abby Corbett (12 saves) glove side with 3:11 remaining after collecting a loose puck in the offensive zone.
Hanover junior forward Sage McGinley-Smith scored on a backhanded shot from the slot with 2:24 left off an assist from junior Natalie Morhun to trim Concord’s lead to 4-3.
The Marauders pulled junior goaltender Rebekah Rudd (20 saves) for the extra skater inside the final two minutes but couldn’t get the equalizer.
Dustin scored her shorthanded game-winner and Concord killed off a five-on-three Hanover advantage over the third period’s opening five minutes.
Hanover coach John Dodds put Morhun, her older sister, Meredith, a senior, and McGinley-Smith together on a line for the first time since last season to try to generate some offense in the third period. Natalie Morhun spent most of this season playing defense.
“We had to make some changes in the third period and shift some players around to try and at least create a little spark because we didn’t have much before that,” Dodds said. “We gave up a couple uncharacteristic goals with leaving people uncovered earlier and it came back to bite us.”
Dustin opened the game’s scoring with her goal from the low slot off an assist from Maria Armaganian with 5:46 left in the middle frame. Cohen scored from the left circle off a cross-ice feed from Emma LaRiviere 1:28 after Dustin’s tally to double Concord’s lead. Armaganian and Erin Doherty assisted on Kelleher’s power-play goal with 1:40 left in the second period that made it 3-0 Crimson Tide.
Concord dominated possession, had a 22-6 shots-on-goal advantage and drew the game’s first two power-play opportunities over the first 30 minutes. Hanover spent most of the first two periods chasing the puck or defending in its own zone.
The Crimson Tide outshot Hanover, 24-15, overall.
“We wanted it more than they did and we knew that we could do it if we really put our hearts into it,” Kelleher said. “And we went out there and did it.”