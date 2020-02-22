A significant amount of effort and energy is typically required for a head coach to build and maintain a successful high school football program, and the wear and tear of the job took its toll on Justin Hufft.
Hufft, 43, resigned as the varsity football coach at Goffstown High School earlier this week. He informed his coaching staff of his decision Wednesday and made the news public after he met with his players on Thursday.
“I need to step away and recharge is the way I would put it,” he said. “Part of it is the stress I put myself under. (Coaching) takes a lot out of you. I don’t want to just be a figurehead. If I can’t be all-in …”
Hufft guided Goffstown to seven playoff appearances — two in Division III and five in Division I — during his nine seasons as the program’s head coach. The Grizzlies went unbeaten and won the Division I title in 2015.
He spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach at Souhegan High School, his alma mater, and two years as an assistant at Saint Anselm College before he was hired as Goffstown’s head coach. He became the school’s athletics director in the summer of 2018 and said he plans to remain in that position.
Hufft stressed that his decision to step down as football coach had nothing to do with his athletics director duties. He also made it clear that he has the support of the school’s administration and was under no pressure to resign.
“Somebody can do both (coach and be AD),” he said. “Right now, because of my own issues, I kind of need to step back from football, but it’s not a time thing. Being AD/football coach — that’s definitely doable. I think more people should do it. My superintendent has been fantastic. They’re not pushing me out or anything like that.
“I’ve been wrestling with the decision since before the (2019) season ended. I’ve been leaning pretty heavily that I was not coming back. I knew I would miss it like crazy, and that’s gonna happen. I took as much time as I could.”
Hufft said he isn’t ruling out a return to coaching at some point, but added that he currently has no plans to get back on the sideline.
“I don’t think (not coaching) is a forever thing,” he said. “It could be, but I’m definitely not saying it’s a forever thing.
“I’m not going anywhere. I’m still here, I’m around. I’m still going to be involved as the athletic director and we’re just going to keep the train rolling. I hope the entire staff stays intact and all the momentum keeps going.”