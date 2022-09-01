Friday
Epping/Newmarket at Campbell (4:15 p.m.)
This is the game that gets us started. Campbell, 14-12.
Merrimack Valley at St. Thomas (6 p.m.)
The Saints send their fans home happy. St. Thomas, 26-14.
Alvirne at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.)
The Broncos and Red Raiders were both winless last season. Picking winners in high school football isn’t easy. Alvirne, 14-12.
Bedford at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)
This looks like the best game on the opening-week schedule. Bedford, 21-20.
Fall Mountain at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.)
Not that long ago, the Fall Mountain program was on life support. Now the Wildcats are in Division III, so kudos to those responsible. That said, the Huskies are not the ideal team to open the season against. Monadnock, 26-6.
Merrimack at Bonny Eagle (7 p.m.)
Scots win a close one. Bonny Eagle, 28-26.
Winnacunnet at Dover (7 p.m.)
Winnacunnet graduated many key players from the team that finished as the Division I runner-up last season, but the Warriors will still be a problem for any opponent. Winnacunnet, 20-14.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Exeter (7 p.m.)
Opening at Exeter is a tough task for the ClipperCats. Exeter, 28-13.
Manchester Memorial at Timberlane (7 p.m.)
Defending Memorial QB Connor McFarland won’t be easy, but the Owls have plenty of talent returning from last season’s Division II championship team. Timberlane, 20-13.
Londonderry at Concord (7 p.m.)
Concord is trending in the right direction, but this is a tough Week 1 matchup for the Crimson Tide. Londonderry, 28-14.
Salem at Central (7 p.m.)
Many of the names have changed since last season, but the Blue Devils still look the same. Salem, 35-6.
Gilford/Belmont at Kennett (7 p.m.)
This looks like an even matchup. Expecting both teams to make the Division II playoffs. Gilford/Belmont, 20-19.
Hollis/Brookline at Hanover (7 p.m.)
Looks like it could be a very good season for the Bears. Hanover, 36-20.
Lebanon at Laconia (7 p.m.)
Sachems prevail in their first game back in Division II. Laconia, 27-12.
John Stark at Milford (7 p.m.)
As usual, the Spartans will be among the best teams in Division II. Milford, 34-12.
Manchester West at Pelham (7 p.m.)
The Pythons were the best team in Division III last season. They may be the best team in Division II this season. Pelham, 36-14.
Kearsarge at ConVal (7 p.m.)
Both of these teams have a first-year head coach. Kearsarge, 22-12.
Kingswood at Trinity (7 p.m.)
Since the Knights are a Division II team by enrollment, they are ineligible for the Division III playoffs this season. Trinity, 33-12.
Saturday
Stevens at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (noon)
Josh Duford wins his debut as the Cardinals’ head coach. Stevens, 20-18.
Souhegan at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
Division II is a mystery, but we do know that the Sabers have some of the elite players in the division. Souhegan, 34-14.
Pinkerton at Windham (2 p.m.)
Expecting both of these teams to be better than they were a year ago. Pinkerton, 21-14.
Keene at Goffstown (2 p.m.)
There aren’t many upperclassmen on the Goffstown roster. Keene, 20-14.
Sanborn at Bow (2 p.m.)
There are no easy games for Bow in September. After this one, the Falcons will play Plymouth, Gilford/Belmont and Milford. Bow, 26-20.
Pembroke at Plymouth (2 p.m.)
This is a difficult assignment for the Spartans. Plymouth, 35-12.
Bishop Guertin at Nashua South (6 p.m.)
Talk about the Exeter-Winnacunnet and Pinkerton-Londonderry rivalries all you want, no game drew a bigger crowd than when these programs used to meet on Thanksgiving. BG, 28-12.
Last week: N/A
2021 record: 218-35