Friday
Exeter at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)
The Blue Hawks will need a better offensive performance than the one they turned in last week against Winnacunnet. Otherwise, the Owls will hand them their first loss. Exeter, 21-14.
Goffstown at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)
Two years ago, these teams met in the Division I championship game. North, 42-7.
Kennett at Sanborn (6:30 p.m.)
With Bow and Plymouth on deck, this looks like a game the Eagles have to win. Kennett, 28-14.
Spaulding at Memorial (7 p.m.)
There are many struggling teams out there that should follow Spaulding’s blueprint and scrap the spread. Spaulding, 20-19.
Rutland (Vt.) at Concord (7 p.m.)
Vermont drops to 0-2 versus New Hampshire this season. Concord, 28-14.
Londonderry at Central (7 p.m.)
Central has had two weeks to prepare for this one, but the Lancers don’t have many weaknesses. Londonderry, 41-6.
Salem at Pinkerton (7 p.m.)
Toyed with the idea of picking Salem in an upset. Pinkerton, 21-13.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Dover (7 p.m.)
There’s not much separating these teams. Dover, 15-14.
Nashua South at Bedford (7 p.m.)
The Bulldogs’ defense has allowed one touchdown in the last 14 quarters. Bedford, 28-7.
Gilford/Belmont at Laconia (7 p.m.)
The Golden Eagles scored 28 points in their opener, and that’s their lowest offensive output of the season. Gilford/Belmont, 42-20.
Hanover at Lebanon (7 p.m.)
Not all rivalry games are close. Hanover, 41-6.
John Stark at Hollis/Brookline (7 p.m.)
This might be where the Generals pick up their first victory. John Stark, 19-12.
Milford at West (7 p.m.)
The Spartans end a three-game losing streak. Milford, 28-13.
Campbell at Trinity (7 p.m.)
Campbell is good, but it’s hard to pick against a team that’s outscored its opponents 185-8. Trinity 20-14.
Monadnock at ConVal (7 p.m.)
The Cougars haven’t scored since their Week 1 loss to Kearsarge. Monadnock, 33-0.
Epping/Newmarket at Stevens (7 p.m.)
The Blue Devils have the better record, but their victories came against winless ConVal and winless Kingswood. Epping/Newmarket, 22-12.
Fall Mountain at Kingswood (7 p.m.)
The Wildcats extend their winning streak to four games. Fall Mountain, 26-6.
Kearsarge at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (7 p.m.)
Yes, the Lakers are 1-3, but their losses came against unbeaten Campbell, unbeaten Trinity and a one-loss Monadnock team. I-L/M, 26-8.
Saturday
Pelham at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
Pelham’s schedule is bottom-heavy. The Pythons will finish the regular season with road games against unbeaten Souhegan and unbeaten Hanover. Pelham, 49-12.
Merrimack at Keene (1:30 p.m)
Both of these teams were roughed up last weekend, but this looks like a fair fight. Merrimack, 25-20.
Alvirne at Windham (2 p.m.)
The Jaguars will take advantage of what has been a porous Alvirne defense (175 points allowed in four games). Windham, 35-13.
Souhegan at Plymouth (2 p.m.)
The best teams win in the toughest places. Souhegan, 34-20.
Merrimack Valley at Bow (2 p.m.)
The Falcons have scored at least four touchdowns in each of their first four games. Bow, 28-12.
St. Thomas at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
The Saints were overmatched by Pelham, but otherwise have played excellent football this season. St. Thomas, 26-6.
Raymond at Mascoma (3 p.m.)
The Mascoma defense won’t be able to contain the Rams. Raymond, 42-14.
Winnacunnet at Bishop Guertin (6 p.m.)
Tough task for a Winnacunnet team that’s visited the end zone only twice this season. Bishop Guertin, 21-6.
Newport at Somersworth (7 p.m.)
Game of the Year in Division IV. Somersworth, 21-19.
Bishop Brady at Newfound (7 p.m.)
The toughest part of Newfound’s schedule is over, but beating the Green Giants won’t be easy. Bishop Brady, 24-20.
Winnisquam at Franklin (7 p.m.)
The Bears remain in the playoff hunt. Winnisquam, 30-20.
Last week: 24-4; 2022 Record: 94-17