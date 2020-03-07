EXETER — Intense, gut-wrenching, emotional and physical.
Feel free to choose any of those adjectives because all of them applied to Saturday’s NHIAA Division 1 quarterfinal.
Exeter and Bishop Guertin gave it everything they had and then some for three-plus periods at Phillips Exeter Academy. In a well-played contest that fittingly needed overtime to decide, Sean Kelley, taking a quick crossing feed from Mike Kiely, poked a shot past Blue Hawks goaltender Jude Rogles at 6:09 of the extra stanza to lift the Cardinals to a thrilling 4-3 triumph, and a date with Bedford in Wednesday’s semifinal at Manchester’s JFK Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.
“This was a great game that was up and down all night long,” said longtime Cardinals coach Gary Bishop. “We got a great goal from Sean, who is more of a checker than a scorer. We were telling the kids the whole game to just go to the net because their goalie kind of stayed in the paint a lot and didn’t come out. We didn’t win all of the battles I would’ve like to but when you’re playing a team like that, they’re going to fight to win those battles, too. But it was a great win.”
No. 6 Bishop Guertin (14-6) split with No. 2 Bedford (15-3-1) during the regular season. The defending state champion Bulldogs upended Windham 5-2 in their quarterfinal match on Saturday.
After the third-seeded Blue Hawks (13-4-1) had some good chances to start the overtime frame, including a shot off the post, the Cardinals regrouped. Rushing down the ice, Bishop Guertin attacked the low slot, which allowed Kelley, skating into the left side of the crease, to come away with the game-winner.
Bishop Guertin and Exeter last met in the season opener with the Blue Hawks coming out on top with, you guessed it, a 3-2 overtime win.
“It was an intense game all throughout,” said Kelley, a junior forward. “Going into overtime I think we were all a little tired but we wanted to pull it out. Mike came into the zone and took the puck wide and I was calling for it in the low slot and he was able to slide it across and I just tipped it into the net.”
From the beginning, this contest demonstrated a collective evenness from both squads. Each went at one another hard and both goalies (Rogles and Bishop Guertin’s Evan Butler) came up with huge saves all afternoon long. Rogles, a senior, made 23 stops. Following each period of regulation, both squads headed into the dressing room tied.
With the game deadlocked at 2-2 entering the third, a terrific high-slot pass from Ricky Davis to Brendan Doyle down low gave Exeter the lead at 4:12. But as persistent as the Cardinals were, back they came four minutes later as Kiely, a junior, netted a top-shelf goal from the low slot to even things once again. Sean Kelley scored Bishop Guertin’s initial tally at 9:45 of the first period to put the Cardinals on the board first.
In that opening frame, Keegan Knight followed up Kelley's score with one of his own just seven seconds later with a blast from the left circle.
Bishop Guertin retook the lead just 45 seconds into the middle period courtesy of a rebound marker from Aaron Pratt. For the majority of the frame, both teams continued to play see-saw hockey, with a lot of hard checking thrown in. The Cardinals, who defeated Bow in the opening round on Wednesday, continued to stick to a plan of bottling up any Blue Hawk with the puck on his stick. In addition, they continued to clog lanes, making it difficult for Exeter to find open pathways to the crease. Likewise, the Blue Hawks were imposing their physicality on Bishop Guertin at every opportunity.
“It was a great game,” first-year Exeter coach Paul DiMarino said. “We felt confident coming out for the overtime period. We were flying and we felt our conditioning was better than theirs. That’s one of our strengths. I told our kids they gave it everything they had and I couldn’t have worked with a better group of kids to work with in my first year. It was a true pleasure working with all of them. The 10 seniors we had are the reason why Exeter hockey is back on the map.”
With time winding down in the second, the Blue Hawks managed to tie matters. At 13:47 Ty Robinson, along the right half-wall, directed a clean pass over to Davis, positioned in front of the crease. The senior center was able to slip the puck past Butler, who finished with 31 saves. Later, on the power play, the Cardinals had a golden chance to move ahead when Sam Cronin unleashed a hard wrist shot from the right circle, with one second remaining, that rung off the crossbar.