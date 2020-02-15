DERRY — Coming in as a freshman four years ago, Sophia Viger was not one of the Pinkerton Academy gymnastics team’s top all-around competitors. She will graduate this year as a four-time NHIAA state champion.
Viger earned top-three finishes in the all-around, balance beam, uneven bars and vault to lead the Astros to their fourth consecutive state championship on Saturday at Hackler Gym. The Pinkerton captain finished runner-up to Pelham freshman Abigail Druding in the all-around and third on the beam, uneven bars and vault.
The championship is Pinkerton’s ninth in the past 11 years and secured the program’s second four-peat. The Astros captured four straight crowns from 1994-1997.
“Knowing that we went four for four (is) literally the most exciting feeling ever since it hasn’t been done in so long,” Viger said. “Knowing that I was a part of that is just the best feeling ever.”
Pinkerton coach Chelsie Burland thought this might be a rebuilding season for her team after graduating four of its all-around competitors from last year. The Astros added two freshmen and a sophomore and junior Hana Phaneuf this year.
One of those freshmen is Phaneuf’s younger sister, Sophia, who was not originally going to come out for the team. On Saturday, Sophia Phaneuf placed 10th in the uneven bars with a 7.7 score and eighth on the vault with a 8.325. Her older sister placed fifth in the all-around, third in the floor exercise, sixth on vault and ninth on the uneven bars.
“I thought it was going to be a growing year,” Burland said. “We graduated a huge senior class. Our athletes really stepped it up over the summer with their training and their start values and we had a phenomenal incoming class....They definitely brought the depth and each meet we just got better and better.”
Pinkerton finished the regular season with an unblemished 37-0 record.
Burland credited Viger for encouraging some of the team’s new additions to join the program and rallying her teammates in during offseason training.
“She rallied the troops this summer to do open gyms and get the team together,” Burland said of Viger. “I really give her credit for this year because those kids who hadn’t done it in previous years, she went to them, she approached them….and said, ‘Please, come out for the team.’ And (Saturday), she led them.”
The Astros captured the state title with a team score of 136.925, finishing just ahead of runner-up Pelham (133.25). Londonderry (126.15), Bedford (125.775) and Goffstown (119.075) rounded out the top five.
Druding led the Pythons to the second-place finish, earning individual state titles in the all-around (36.35), floor exercise (9.45), vault (9.45) and balance beam (9.35). Druding’s 8.1 on the uneven bars earned her a tie for fifth place with Derryfield School of Manchester’s Emma Ward. Saturday marked Druding’s first time competing in the uneven bars all season.
“I was really nervous coming into (the meet) but I kind of just thought, ‘I just need to be confident and I know how to do my routines,’ and I just did,” Druding said.
Spaulding of Rochester’s Audrey Stuart won the uneven bars with her score of 8.65 and placed fourth in the all-around (34.05) to lead the Red Raiders to a 15th-place finish (104.025).
Ella Houghton helped the Lancers take third by tying with Viger for sixth in the floor exercise (9.05) and placing 12th in the all-around (31.35). Houghton also tied with Nashua South’s Holly Nobles for 26th place on the vault with a team-best score of 7.8.
Houghton said hearing her teammates cheer her on led to her strong floor performance, which is her favorite event.
“Everyone was hyping everyone up so it just felt like I could do anything as long as I have my team support,” Houghton said.
Ward and Exeter’s Erin Eastwood both competed as individuals and earned top-six all-around finishes. Eastwood took third in the all-around with her 35.2 score while Ward earned sixth with a 33.725.
Eastwood placed second on both the uneven bars (8.5) and vault (9.1) and fifth on the balance beam (8.75). Her 8.5 score on the uneven bars marked a season-best.
“Bars, I did my overshoot and I made it out of the pirouette for the first time in a meet this year so that was a big step because I just added that to my routine,” Eastwood said.
In addition to her fifth-place finish on the uneven bars, Ward placed sixth on the balance beam (8.75) and tied with Somersworth’s Skylor Fox for eighth in the floor exercise (nine).
Ward said she struggled with her floor exercise in practice all week before working through some mental blocks the day before the meet.
“Physically, I was fine,” Ward said. “I knew I could do it. It’s just all the mental stuff. That’s all gymnastics really is — it’s just a mental sport with some flips in it so it was really just getting my mental game ready.”
NHIAA Gymnastics State Championships
At Hackler Gym, Derry
Team results
1. Pinkerton 136.925; 2. Pelham 133.25; 3. Londonderry 126.15; 4. Bedford 125.775; 5. Goffstown 119.075; 6. Bishop Guertin 118.35; 7. Nashua South 115.475; 8. Salem 114.6; 9. Manchester Central 114.375; 10. Timberlane 113.875; 11. Windham 113.675; 12. Keene 110.275; 13. Nashua North 104.75; 14. Hollis/Brookline 104.35; 15. Spaulding 104.025; 16. Plymouth 100.475; 17. Dover 100.075; 18. Merrimack 98.775; 19. Exeter 92.4; 20. Milford 83.025; 21. Coe-Brown 68.1.
Individual results
All-around
1. Abigail Druding, Pelham, 36.35; 2. Sophia Viger, Pinkerton, 35.35; 3. Erin Eastwood, Exeter, 35.2; 4. Audrey Stuard, Spaulding, 34.05; 5. Hana Phaneuf, Pinkerton, 33.75; 6. Emma Ward, Derryfield, 33.725; 7. April Koczalka, Nashua North, 33.15; 8. Anya Cunningham, Raymond, 32.875; 9. Molly O’Donnell, Alvirne, 32.2; 10. Bella Balfour, Exeter, 31.925.
Balance beam
1. Abigail Druding, Pelham, 9.35; 2. Tara McGadden, Bedford, 8.975; 3. Sophia Viger, Pinkerton, 8.9; 4. Allison Hardy, Pelham, 8.85; 5. Erin Eastwood, Exeter, 8.75; 6. Emma Ward, Derryfield, 8.55; 7. Haley Rustad, Pinkerton, 8.5; 8. Aquinnah Allain, Plymouth, 8.25; 9. Elizabeth Butterworth, Salem, 8.2; 9. Zoe Demers, Pinkerton, 8.2.
Floor exercise
1. Abigail Druding, Pelham, 9.45; 2. Ashley McKinnon, Pinkerton, 9.275; 3. Hana Phaneuf, Pinkerton, 9.25; 4. Anya Cunningham, Raymond, 9.225; 5. Alexa Chausse, Pelham, 9.125; 6. Sophia Viger, Pinkerton, 9.05; 6. Ella Houghton, Londonderry, 9.05; 8. Sklor Vox, Somersworth, 9; 8. Emma Ward, Derryfield, 9.
Uneven bars
1. Audrey Stuart, Spaulding, 8.65; 2. Erin Eastwood, Exeter, 8.5; 3. Sophia Viger, Pinkerton, 8.4; 4. Tara McGadden, Bedford, 8.25; 5. Abigail Druding, Pelham, 8.1; 5. Emma Ward, Derryfield, 8.1; 7. Zoe Demers, Pinkerton, 8.075; 8. April Koczalka, Nashua North, 7.85; 9. Hana Phaneuf, Pinkerton, 7.8; 10. Sophia Phaneuf, Pinkerton, 7.7.
Vault
1. Abigail Druding, Pelham, 9.45; 2. Erin Eastwood, Exeter, 9.1; 3. Sophia Viger, Pinkerton, 9; 4. Audrey Stuart, Spaulding, 8.85; 4. Ashley McKinnon, Pinkerton, 8.85; 6. Hana Phaneuf, Pinkerton, 8.6; 7. Rachel Bolger, Bishop Guertin, 8.375; 8. Sophia Phaneuf, Pinkerton, 8.325; 9; Molly O’Donnell, Alvirne, 8.3; 9. Bella Balfour, Exeter, 8.3.
--30--