ALLI INGALLS’ first experience playing basketball was anything but a love-at-first-sight encounter.
She was in the fourth or fifth grade when her older cousin invited her to go to a skills-and-drills camp, and after one session she decided she hated it. The only reason why she continued to go was because of the fun she had with her cousin before the actual practices began each day.
Eventually, she began to warm up to it. She joined an AAU team and realized she wanted to take the game seriously when she left that program from another in the sixth or seventh grade.
Alli’s younger sister, Avah’s, experience was much different. Though a year Alli’s junior, Avah began playing at the same time as Alli and really liked it from the very beginning, and, in a way, it was her early passion that helped ignite Alli’s, laying the groundwork for where they are now.
Alli, a junior, and Avah, a sophomore, are two pillars of a Pinkerton Academy of Derry girls’ basketball team that was 10-4 entering Wednesday’s road game against Bedford. They have become talented players and have done so over the years with the help of the other.
Whether it’s working out at SportsZone in Derry, playing for their AAU team, the Southern New Hampshire Saints, or playing for the Astros, basketball has served as a tool for them to bond.
“I love playing with my sister,” Alli says. “We work really well together so I like that. We always work through everything. I don’t think I’ve ever been aggravated with her while we’re playing.”
Avah was quick to concur, saying, “I like playing with my sister a lot. We’re pretty close so it makes it fun. I definitely think (basketball) has strengthened our bond just because we spend so much time together. We do the same kind of things. We motivate each other a lot to get better.”
While the work varies depending on the time of year and what they want to do on a given day, they almost always do it together, something Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey really appreciates.
“Their chemistry is really always there innately, even at practice,” Buskey says. “Whenever I do (drills) in groups of two, they’re always together, which I kind of love. Really pushing each other and trying to better each other. They have a really great relationship — a basketball relationship and then just their relationship in general. They tease and they poke and prod at each other, but in a way that’s really just a way for them to try to help each other get better at the game.”
Oddly enough, their respective games are quite different despite constantly playing together.
Alli plays more off the ball. She believes her best skill is shooting the three, but she is also working on improving her post game. According to Buskey, she’s one of the team’s best rebounders and, when she’s making shots, her inside-out game opens things up for the team.
Avah, on the other hand, is the playmaker. She works from the outside in and does a good job of collapsing defenses with her drives to the basket where she can either score or pass off.
“When they’re on together and see each other, it really helps us,” Buskey says. “It adds a threat that we have that other teams wouldn’t always necessarily have. That just makes us a better team and more dynamic. They really flow together and I’m grateful for that because having them both on the floor, it’s really a credit for us and it elevates us to another level out on the floor.”
Pinkerton should only continue to benefit as Alli and Avah continue to work toward their common goal of playing at the next level. Alli is already talking with some college coaches and hopes to play at the Division II or III level. As for Avah, it’s still a little early in the process but her expectations are that she’ll be able to reach the same heights her older sister does eventually.
In Buskey’s opinion, getting to where they want to be is going to start on the defensive end. Luckily, that’s one of Alli’s biggest concerns when it comes to her own personal development.
“I’ve been working really hard to get my defense better,” she says. “Mostly during practice we’ll do a drill where you have to guard five players and you keep going until you do something good. I really make sure to work hard during that drill and make sure to give it my all when I do it.”
The future is bright and it’s made even brighter by the fact they have each other to lean on.
“I think we really help motivate each other a lot,” Avah says. “We’re both trying to get better and we take it very seriously.”
Checking in on Central
Earlier in the season I profiled the Manchester Central boys’ basketball team. At that point, the Little Green were very much a work in progress; a young team still learning the ins and outs of how to play good team basketball on a nightly basis in order to be competitive in Division I.
Central ended up going 2-7 over its first nine games but has since won four of its last five to move to 6-8 and into the No. 14 seed with four games remaining on its regular season docket.
A quality win over Bedford on Feb. 4 and a 10-point win over rival Trinity on Tuesday in which the Little Green made 13 threes have them playing with a lot of confidence down the stretch.
They’re not out of the woods yet, though. The top 16 teams qualify for the postseason tournament and only one-and-a-half games separate Central from current No. 17 Spaulding.
The Little Green must take care of business over the next few weeks if they hope to lock in that playoff spot and perhaps even move up higher in the standings. Of their remaining opponents — Keene, Manchester Memorial, Pinkerton and Salem — they’ll see the next three on the road.
Freshman taking over in Concord
Ava Woodman of Concord has taken Division I girls’ basketball by storm in her rookie season.
The 5-foot, 10-inch forward is fifth in the league in scoring at this juncture, averaging 15.8 points per game while already notching some big-time single-game point totals at such a young age.
Her most recent example was a 32-point outburst in a 59-43 win over Nashua South on Feb. 13.
She also has games of 28 against Merrimack (Jan. 24), 24 against Salem (Dec. 13, her debut) and 20 against Bedford (Feb. 5). She just missed adding another 20-point performance on Dec. 20 against Exeter when she poured in 18 in a 60-55 win for the Crimson Tide.
Concord is 9-6 and sits in ninth in the Division I standings through games played Tuesday.