In Bow, Plymouth (3-0) received two rushing touchdowns from Anthony Ciotti in a 28-6 win. Dylan Welch returned a punt for a touchdown and Kurtis Cross connected with Jake Crowley for a score for the Bobcats. Alex Boisvert ran 50 yards to score the lone TD for Bow (0-2) in the third quarter.
The Falcons honored Nicholas and Gavin Ouellette before the game with a 55-second moment of silence. Nicholas, 16, who wore No. 55 on the team, and Gavin, 6, died in a car accident last Friday. Their brother Dylan, 10, served as one of Bow's honorary captains and led the team onto the field.
Division I
Londonderry 29, Bishop Guertin 13
Sophomore running back Jake Schena scored two touchdowns to help Londonderry to a 29-13 victory over visiting Bishop Guertin. The Lancers' win sets up a showdown against fellow unbeaten Pinkerton Academy next Friday night in Derry. Speaking of which ...
Pinkerton 49, Salem 21
Quarterback Nate Campos ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, all in the first half, to help Pinkerton raise its Division I record to 3-0 by beating Salem 49-21 Friday night. The Astros scored on each of their first seven possessions.
Bedford 29, Portsmouth/Oyster River 0
In Portsmouth, Bedford High School quarterback Joe Mikol completed 17 of 21 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown, as the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 by breaking the game open with three second-half touchdowns towards a 29-0 Division I victory over Portsmouth/Oyster River (2-1) at Tom Daubney Field.
Merrimack 28, Nashua South 26
In Merrimack, the Tomahawks won a see-saw battle with the Panthers.
Keene 26, Alvirne 7
A pair of fourth-quarter scores by the Blackbirds broke open a close game.
Dover 39, Concord 19
The Green Wave pulled away in the second half to beat the visiting Crimson Tide.
Nashua North 14, Windham 10
In Windham, the Titans scored with 3:13 left to complete a rally from a 10-0 deficit.
Winnacunnet 47, Spaulding 0
In Rochester, the Warriors, the top team in the Union Leader Power Poll, put on a dominant display on the road.
Division II
Timberlane 47, Merrimack Valley 21
The Owls cruised to a win in their home opener
Lebanon 27, Milford 14
Two late scores by Jackson Stone helped the Raiders come from behind and beat the Spartans.
Gilford-Belmont 41, Kingswood 6
Gilford-Belmont easily topped Kingswood to remain undefeated.
Souhegan 50, Hollis/Brookline 8
The Sabers and Cavaliers were tied at 8 after the first quarter, then Souhegan poured it on the rest of the way.
St. Thomas 10, Kennett 0
On "Black Out Cancer" night in Dover, the Saints blanked the visitors from Conway.
Division III
Pelham 52, Kearsarge 8
In North Sutton, Jake Travis had three touchdown runs and Ethan Demmons added two as the undefeated Pythons posted their third straight dominant win.