Kayden Roberts scored 31 points to surpass the 1,000-point plateau for his high school career and led the Laconia High School boys basketball team to an 83-63 road victory over Milford on Friday night.
Roberts had seven 3-pointers in the win, which raised Laconia’s Division II record to 12-1. Milford’s Brady Hansen also made seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. The Spartans dropped to 6-7.
Pelham 78, Sanborn 71: In Pelham, Zach James tossed in a game-high 36 points and Dom Herrling finished with 24 to lead Pelham, which improved its Division II record to 13-4.
James made nine 3-pointers and had five rebounds. The loss dropped Sanborn’s record to 2-9.
Campbell 36, Conant 29: In Jaffrey, Colton Martel scored 10 points and had six assists for the Cougars, who prevailed in a defensive battle. Jackson Kanaley added nine points and seven rebounds for Campbell (10-3). Conant slipped to 10-6.
Girls basketball
Pinkerton 66, Windham 40: In Derry, Liz Lavoie scored 15 points and Sydney Gerossie finished with 14 to help the Astros improve to 11-2 in Division I.
Lavoie, Gerossie and Kaylee Dupuis (11 points) each made two 3-pointers for Pinkerton, which led 15-5 after one quarter and 39=18 at halftime.Windham fell to 7-5.
Salem 75, Nashua North 26: In Salem, Lily George scored a season-high 17 points and Molly Mosto scored a season-high 12 points to propel Salem (4-8). North remained winless (0-11).
Pelham 78, Sanborn 29: In Kingston, Jasmine Becotte tossed in a game-high 23 points to help the Pythons improve to 12-1 in Division II.
Sanborn (2-10) was held to 13 points in the final three quarters.
Boys hockey
Concord 2, Pinkerton 0: In Hooksett, Jack Shoemaker and Trevor Brown scored for Concord, which raised its Division I record to 13-0.
Joey Tarbell and Brooks Craigue assisted on Shoemaker’s goal, which came during a Concord power play. AH Dow and Dawson Fancher assisted on Concord’s second goal.
Damien Carter had 46 saves for Pinkerton, which dropped to 4-7.
Trinity 7, Exeter 4
Trinity (6-5): Aidan Palmeter four goals; Brendan Walsh goal; Sam Maurice goal, assist; Tyler Peltak goal; Aidan Hurley two assists; Tyler Manning assist; Cooper Gaudio assist; Brendan Heppler 23 saves.
Exeter (7-5): Cam Snee three goals; Matt Wallace goal; Eddie Hannan assist; Ty Robinson assist; Cam Keaveney assist; Trent Fujitani 12 saves.