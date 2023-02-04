Londonderry vs. Hanover
Hanover’s Claire Stawsta wrestles the ball away from Londonderry’s Jordan Furlong during Saturday afternoon’s game in Londonderry.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Kayden Roberts scored 31 points to surpass the 1,000-point plateau for his high school career and led the Laconia High School boys basketball team to an 83-63 road victory over Milford on Friday night.

Roberts had seven 3-pointers in the win, which raised Laconia’s Division II record to 12-1. Milford’s Brady Hansen also made seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. The Spartans dropped to 6-7.