Pinkerton Academy remained alone at the top of the Division I baseball standings by making quick work of Concord on Friday night.
The Astros stretched their winning streak to 13 games and improved to 14-1 overall by posting a 10-0 victory at Concord’s Memorial Field. The game ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Tom Rioux pitched all five innings for Pinkerton. He allowed three hits, struck out four and didn’t issue a walk. Rioux also collected two hits.
Pinkerton received a three-run triple from Jacob Albert; two hits and two RBIs from Cole Yennaco and a hit and two RBIs from Ethan Burgess.
Brooks Craigue, Ryan Philbrick and Jarrad Wilette had Concord’s hits.
Pinkerton will face Londonderry at home Monday, and will play at Londonderry on Wednesday.
Baseball
Salem 10, Timberlane 0 (Friday)
Salem: Tommy Ahlers, double, single, 2 runs, stolen base; Ryan Pacy, double, single, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Ryan Allard (WP), two singles, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 Ks.
Hanover 14, Plymouth 3 (Friday)
Hanover: John Hill, two singles, sacrifice fly, 4 RBIs; Ben Williams, single, double, 4 runs, 2 walks; Sam Sacerdote (WP) 3 RBIs, 2 runs; 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 Ks.
Manchester West 10, ConVal 0 (Friday)
West: Eddy Sauzo Rojas, three hits; Jacob Plamondon, two hits; Izzy Lopez (WP), 6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 4 Ks.
Hopkinton 3, Merrimack Valley 0 (Friday)
Hopkinton: Peyton Marshall, 2 hits, RBI, 3 IP, 4 Ks; Logan Briand (WP) 4 IP, 4 H.
Somersworth 6, Raymond 3 (Friday)
Raymond: Danny Hutchinson, single, double, walk, RBI, 1 run.
Somersworth: Zepha Yoder, 5 IP, 0 R.
Derryfield 13, Portsmouth Christian 3 (Thursday)
Derryfield: Kevin Adie RBI single, 4 IP, 6H, 2Ks; Zach Martin RBI single; Alex Comire RBI single; Frankie Brandt and Mitch Regan multiple-hit games
PCA: Spinelli 2 hits, BB.
John Stark 10, Bow 5 (Thursday)
John Stark (7-3):
Alex Moore 5 IP, 1 ER, 3H, 5K, 3-5 at the plate; Ben McKean triple, 3 RBIs; Nathan Innerfield 2-5, double, 2 RBIs, SB.
Bow: Kyle Martin, Calen Smith, Anthony Constant 1 hit apiece
Softball
Merrimack 14, Nashua South 1 (Friday)
Merrimack: Erin Knauer, 4-for-4, 2 triples, 3 runs; Lindsey Hui, 3 H; Ally O'Brien 3 H; Hannah Stone, 2 H, including a 3-run home run to end the game in 5 innings due to the 12-run rule.
Bishop Guertin 11, Souhegan 5 (Friday)
BG: Katie Splaine (WP) 7 IP, 4 H, 6 Ks; Maddy Bowen 2-run HR; Torey Hart 3 H.
Epping 18, Sunapee 4 (Friday)
Epping: Sophia Morang (WP) 7 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 5 Ks; Abby Walsh home run, double, 3 R; Erika MacLeod 2 H, 2 R; Gracie Re 3 H, 3 R.
John Stark 18, Bow 2 (Thursday)
John Stark: Olivia Hargeaves WP, 11 K, 0 BB; Kacie Weston 2-2, 2 BB, 2 R; Sophia Lemay 2-3, 2 BB, run
Boys Lacrosse
Nashua South 12, Merrimack 9 (Friday)
South: Drew Fleury, 3 goals, 1 assist; Jaden Murphy, 4 goals, 1 assist; Nate Campbell, 3 goals; Aidan Walsh, won 17 of 20 faceoffs; Ethan Johnson 9 saves.
Merrimack: Kyle Dunn, 4 goals; Matt Todd, 2 goals, 5 assists; Alex Griffin, 10 saves.
Memorial/Central 11, Trinity 6 (Friday)
Memorial/Central: Braden Hafeman, 4 goals; Gavin Lins, 3 goals 2 assists; Kenny McIntyre, 1 goal 3 assists; Sebastian Botelho, 21 saves
BG 21, North 0 (Thursday)
North: Devyn Lavoie 8 saves; Robert Cannaway 6 GB
Hollis/Brookline 16, Milford 1 (Thursday)
Milford: Corey Girouard 1G, Drew Hodges 16 saves.
HB: Joe O'Reilly 5G 2A; Hunter Hudzik 2G 2A; Ethan Bender 2G 2A; Tom Anderson 3G; Jacob Roy 3G; Justin Colby 3A; Scott Walsh 8 saves
Derryfield 18, St. Thomas 8 (Thursday)
Derryfield (12-1): Chas Dean, 4g,3a; Chili Cabot, 3g,3a; Alex Murray, 4g,1a; Ryan Etzo, 3g,1a; Cole Giersch, 2g; Colby Muise, 1g,1a; Calvin Reilly, 1g; Ryan Caparelli, Liam Hill, Jackson Snyder, 4 saves each.
St. Thomas: Marcus Broom, 4g,3a; Anthony DiMartino, 2g,2a.
Girls Lacrosse
Pembroke Academy 17, Hillsboro 3 (Friday)
Hillsboro: Kimmy Nadeau, 2 goals; Zoe Kemp, 1 goal.
Bishop Guertin 18, Windham 5 (Friday)
BG: Nat Coutu, 5 goals, 1 assist; Maddy Keating 3 goals, 1 assist; Tess Prunier, 3 goals, 1 assist; Rylee Bouvier 3 goals; Makenna Reekie, 7 saves.
Pinkerton 14, Exeter 8 (Thursday)
Pinkerton (12-3): Caroline Daziel 3G, 3A, 100th career point; Ali Lamphere 6G; Abby Jowett 5G, 1A; Justine Doyle, Liz Fournier and Caitlin Seleny 1A each; Lauren Sweeney 13 saves
Derryfield 10, St. Thomas 7 (Thursday)
Derryfield (10-1): Abey Carr 4G, 2 caused turnovers; Lucy Licata with 3G, 1A, 3 draw controls; Casey Benson 2G, 1A, 5 draw controls; 1 caused turnover; Shawna Lesmerises 8 saves, Lilly Losey 2 ground balls.
Boys Volleyball
Bishop Guertin 3, John Stark 0 (Friday)
25-7, 25-20, 25-14
BG: Joey Farris, 4 aces 4 kills; Trent Rider: 4 aces 2 kills; DJ Omogrosso, 1 ace, 6 kills; Erik Wizboski, 1 ace, 6 kills.
Hollis/Brookline 3, Souhegan 0 (Thursday)
25-14, 25-13, 25-16
Hollis/Brookline (8-2): Aidan Norris 6 kills, 4 aces; Jack Delaney 5 kills, 2 aces; Max Marshall 19 assists; Braedan O'Connor 4 aces, 1 block.
BOYS TENNIS
Bow 7, Trinity 2 (Friday)
Singles: No 1 Dominik Jurcins (B) def. Beau Freedman, 8-6; No. 2 Hunter Duncan (B) def. Quinn Booth, 8-4; No. 3 Connor Herman (T) def. Colby Smith, 8-6; No. 4 Noah Leuchtenberger (B) def. Leo Skiatnitis, 8-1; No. 5 Aiden Munro (B) def. Nick Bourne, 8-1; No. 6 Colin Tran (T) def. Connor Reed, 8-5.
Doubles: No. 1 Jurcins/Duncan (B) def. Freedman/Herman, 8-6; No. 2 Munro/Smith (B) def. Booth Skiatnitis, 8-1; No. 3 Leuchtenberger/Oliver Dolcino (B) def. Bourne/Tran, 8-1.
Concord 8, Keene 1 (Friday)
Singles: No. 1 Daniel Pedersen (C) def. Nick Walton, 8-6; No. 2 Ethan Lewis (K) def. Finn Conery, 8-2; No. 3 Finn Brown (C) def. Matt McGreer, 8-2; No. 4 David Bean (C) def. Max Santos, 8-1; No. 5 Knox Brown (C) def. Sam Bergeron, 8-6; No. 6 Carter Pratt (C) def. Nick Cusack, 8-6.
Doubles: No. 1 Pedersen/F. Brown (C) def. Walton/Lewis, 9-7; No. 2 Conery/Bean (C) def. McGreer/Santos, 8-6; No. 3 K. Brown/Pratt (C) def. Bergeron/Cusack, 8-4.
Salem 6, Goffstown 3 (Friday)
Singles: No. 1 Harrison Neff (G) def. Nathaniel Gates, 8-1; No. 2 Reio Guillemette (G) def. Ryan Pappalardo, 8-2; No. 3 Austin Salvetti (S) def. Chris Umstead, 8-4; No. 4 Logan Krahn (S) def. Ryan DesReusseux, 8-1; No. 5 Jonas Dorsett (S) def. Lucas Ouellette, 8-0; No. 6 Jackson Maietta (S) def. Chase Wooding, 8-4.
Doubles: No. 1 Gates/Orn Patel def. Neff/Guillemette, 8-0; No. 2 Pappalardo/Salvetti def. Umstead/DesReusseux, 8-2; No. 3 Krahn/Landry def. Ouellette/Wooding, 8-0.
Bishop Guertin 9, Merrimack 0 (Friday)
Singles: No. 1 Pranav Marwaha (BG) def. Rohan Sreenivason, 8-0; No. 2 Tommy Lubin (BG) def. Sean Trimper, 8-0; No. 3 Dean Liakos (BG) def. T.J Sanders, 8-0; No. 4 Ryan Wallat (BG) def. Mike Clark, 8-0; No. 5 Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Gavin Kurdek, 8-0; No. 6 Ryan Stack (BG) def. Nick Croteau, 8-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Wallat/Finnegan (BG) def. Trimper/Sanders, forfeit; Prasad/Lubin (BG) def. Kurdek/Croteay, forfeit. Poto/Hughes (BG) def. Clark/Matte, forfeit.
Derryfield 9, Memorial 0 (Friday)
Singles: No. 1 Jack Schroeder (DS) def. Todd Tran, 8-1; No. 2 Christopher Lynch (DS) def. Tiago Mendes, 8-6; No. 3 Chris Van Natta (DS) def. Sean Mcaffrey, 8-2; No. 4 Max Smith (DS) def. Ryan Deary, 8-4; No. 5 Jack Krasnof (DS) def. Hunter Chambers, 8-0; No. 6 Billy Gardner (DS) def. George Delmar, 8-3.
Doubles: No. 1 Schroeder/Smith (DS) def. Tran/Mendes, 8-3; Van Natta/Smith (DS) def. Mcaffrey/Deary, 8-0; Krasnof/Ben Brar (DS) def. Huy Hoang/Danny Betaneu, 8-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Guertin 8, Merrimack 1 (Friday)
Singles: No. 1 Shu Grosso (M) def. Katelyn Nichols; No. 2 Laura Bucci (BG) beat Sarah Hardy, 8-3; No. 3 Sophia Sears (BG) beat Emily Winefield, 8-4; No. 4 Abbey Linskey (BG) def. Collete Hutchinson, 8-0; No. 5 Alexa Pesiridis (BG) def. Jordan Zebuhr, 8-0; No. 6 Hayley Barker (BG) def. Sarah Zebuhr, 8-4.
Doubles: Merrimack forfeited all three doubles matches.
Pinkerton 8, Londonderry 1 (Friday)
Singles: No. 1 Maddie Frank (PA) def. Lauren Bowen, 8-3; No. 2 Skyelar Levesque (PA) def. Lauren Kim 8-0; No. 3 Shaylee Nolan (PA) def. Susan Kim, 8-4; No. 4 Madeline Donahue (PA) def. Allie Ioconis, 8-2; No. 5 Sydney Pelletier (PA) def. Jillian Mazzola, 8-3; No. 6 Annabel Veale (PA) def. Lindsay Gregg 8-2.
Doubles: No. 1 Calli Matarozzo/Bridget Gorrie (PA) def. L. Bowen/S. Kim, 8-6; No. 2 L. Kim/A. Iaconis (L) def. Sydney Collard/Lindsey Taylor, 8-0; No. 3 Emma Hazzard/Amber Mosher (PA) def. J. Mazzola/L Gregg 8-6.
Moultonborough Academy 9, Wilton 0 (Friday)
Singles: No. 1 Megan Swedberg (MA) def. Elizabeth Jacob, 8-1; No. 2 Winni Cox (MA) def. Erin McDonald, 8-0; No. 3 Caroline Elliott (MA) def. Madeline Straw, 8-0; No. 4 Alyssa Fritschka (MA) def. Sonya Sours; No. 5 Grace Elliott (MA) won by forfeit; No. 6 Abigail Bryant (MA) won by forfeit.
Doubles: No. 1 Swedberg/Cox def. Jacob/McDonald, 8-0; No. 2 Elliott/Fritschka def. Straw/Sours, 8-1; No. 3 MA won by forfeit.
Pinkerton 6, Nashua North 3 (Thursday)
Singles: 1. Maddie Frank (PA) d. Ashley Gohdef 8-1; 2. Skyelar Levesque (PA) d. Audra Milani 8-5; 3. Madeline Donahue (PA) d. Lillian Azevedo 8-1; 4. Sonya Ranc (NN) d. Sydney Pelletier 8-2; 5. Caitlyn Mamos (NN) d. Calli Matarozzo 8-4; 6. Ashley O'Yoang (NN) d. Bridget Gorrie 8-1
Doubles: 1. M. Frank/S. Levesque (PA) def A. Gohdef/MaKdenzie Smith 8-0; 2. M. Donahue/S. Pelletier (PA) def L. Azevedo/ C. Mamos 8-3; 3. C. Matarozzo/B. Gorrie (PA) def. A. Milani/A. O'Yoang 8-5.
Team Records: Pinkerton 7-6; Nashua North 7-7
Plymouth 7, Moultonborough 2 (Thursday)
Singles: 1. Kaylie Sampson (P) d. Megan Swedberg 9-8 (7-3); 2. Ellen Ryan (P) d. Winni Cox 8-3; 3. Caroline Elliott (M) d. Kamilah Abdul-Jabar 8-5; 4. Sumji Billin (P) d. Alyssa Fritschka 8-5; 5. Emma Smith (P) d. Grace Elliott 8-2; 6. Jenna Benoit (P) d. Caroline Goren 8-0.
Doubles: 1. Sampson/Ryan (P) d. Swedberg/Cox 8-4; 2. C. Elliott/Fritschka (M) d. Abdul-Jabar/Smith 8-2; 3. Billin/Sophia Inwood (P) d. G. Elliott/Goren 8-3.
Milford 7, Manchester West 2 (Thursday)
Singles: 1. Grace Carpenter (Mil) won 8-0; 2. Adrianna George (Mil) won 8-3; 3. Emma Grovesteen (Mil) won 8-3; 4. Erin Jasper (Mil) lost 8-6; 5. Dzenana Harambasic (Mil) lost 9-8; 6. Juliann DeGraffenried (Mil) won 8-1
Doubles: 1. Carpenter/George (Mil) won 8-1; 2. Grovesteen/Jasper (Mil) won 8-1; 3. DeGraffenried/Harambasic won 8-1.
Boys Track
Londonderry 59, PInkerton 47, Alvirne 30 , Trinity 8
PInkerton winners from the meet: 100m - Ben Fleming, 11.06; 200m -Ben Fleming, 22.68; 3,200 - Luke Brennen, 9:47.34; Pole Vault - Pat Cotnoir, 10-0; Long Jump - Ryan Dane, 19-6.25; DIscus - Daniel Powers, 133-0.