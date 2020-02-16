The Hanover High girls captured a third straight Division II state swimming and diving title while the Oyster River of Durham boys returned to the top on Saturday night at UNH’s Swasey Pool.
The Marauder girls were paced by their two relay teams that placed first. Hanover’s lone individual champ was its diver, Amelia Wallis, who picked up a fourth straight state title. Sisters Maggie and Grace Wenger starred in a variety of events.
Alexis Martino of Windham and Megan Reich of St. Thomas Aquinas won two events each. Martino captured the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly, and Reich took the 200 freestyle in Division II state record time (1:49.40, breaking the old record set by Jessica Tucker-Mohl of Oyster River in 1995) and the 500 freestyle.
Oyster River’s boys won by 13 points over runner-up Windham by using depth; no Oyster River boy won an event. The Bobcats won nine of 10 state titles from 2008-2017.
Double winners on the boys’ side were Milford’s Andrew Bartolomucci (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), St. Thomas’ Max Reich (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and St. Thomas’ Mason Pomroy (200 IM, 100 backstroke). Reich’s time in the 100 breaststroke, 55.72, broke his own state record of 56.62 set last year.
Results
Girls’ team scores (top 10): 1, Hanover, 203; 2, Portsmouth, 152; 3, Oyster River, 136; 4, Derryfield, 122; 5, Winnacunnet, 116; 6, St. Thomas, 114; 7, Windham, 106; 8, Hopkinton, 99; 9, Newmarket, 69; 10, Souhegan, 55.
Boys’ team scores (top 10): 1, Oyster River, 205; 2, Windham, 192; 3, St. Thomas, 167; 4, Hanover, 127; 5, Portsmouth, 118; 6, Milford, 95; 7, Winnacunnet, 94; 8, Goffstown, 9, Souhegan, 57; 10, Lebanon, 41.
Girls
200 medley relay: 1, Portsmouth (Sophie Cassily, Athina Martinez, Sophia Dmytruk, Maggie Cassily), 1:50.95.
200 freestyle: 1, Megan Reich, St. Thomas, 1:49.40; 2, Grace Wenger, Hanover, 1:52.69; 3, Margaret Wenger, Hanover, 1:52.98.
200 IM: 1, Alexis Martino, Windham, 2:03.32; 2, Natalie Young, Derryfield, 2:07.76; Yana Quel, St. Thomas, 2:09.09.
50 freestyle: 1, Kyra Chen, Derryfield, 25.03; 2, Eleanor Cunanan, Hollis/Brookline, 25.21; 3, Amy Benson, Newmarket, 25.34.
1-meter diving: 1, Amelia Wallis, Hanover, 385.05 points; Amy Benson, Newmarket, 326.30; Jewelle Maziara, Newmarket, 323.85.
100 butterfly: 1, Alexis Martino, Windham, 56.00; 2, Grace Wenger, Hanover, 58.13; 3, Sophia Dmytruk, Portsmouth, 1:00.63.
100 freestyle: 1, Anne Rademacher, Winnacunnet, 52.57; 2, Margaret Wenger, Hanover, 53.37; 3, Kyra Chen, Derryfield, 53.90.
500 freestyle: 1, Megan Reich, St. Thomas, 4:52.34; 2, Amanda Ulicny, Souhegan, 5:08.84; 3, Emma Dunbar, Hanover, 5:17.62.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Hanover (Grace Wenger, Margaret Wenger, Emma Dunbar, Jocelyn Hazen), 1:39.95.
100 backstroke: 1, Sophie Cassily, Portsmouth, 57.08; 2, Anne Rademacher, Winnacunnet, 57.61; 3, Natalie Young, Derryfield, 59.11.
100 breaststroke: 1, Emma Hall, Hopkinton, 1:06.51; 2, Yana Quel, St. Thomas, 1:08.31; 3, Cailey Stockwell, Hopkinton, 1:09.92.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Hanover (Jocelyn Hazen, Grace Wenger, Emma Dunbar, Magaret Wenger), 3:38.59.
Boys
200 medley relay: 1, St. Thomas (Connor O’Brien, Max Reich, Thomas DePalo, Aidan Faulstich), 1:46.33.
200 freestyle: 1, Andrew Bartolomucci, Milford, 1:53.24; 2, Miles Lim, Souhegan, 1:46.90; 3, Elliot Anderson, Goffstown, 1:56.86.
200 IM: 1, Mason Pomroy, St. Thomas, 1:57.03; 2, Christopher Riesberg, Hanover, 2:01.94; 3, William Carrico, Oyster River, 2:05.53.
50 freestyle: 1, Alex Estano, Goffstown, 22.62; 2, Duncan Collins, Winnacunet, 22.93; 3, Logan Wineriter, Belmont, 23.37.
1-meter diving: 1, Jack Armstrong, Windham, 350.10; 2, Aidan Covell, Oyster River, 323.05; 3, Tristan Adams, Windham, 246.95.
100 butterfly: 1, Andrew Bartolomucci, Milford, 53.24; 2, Zethan Moss, Lebanon, 55.33; 3, Benton Cesanek, Hanover, 55.47.
100 freestyle: 1, Max Reich, St. Thomas, 47.25; 2, Alex Estano, Goffstown, 49.16; 3, Eric Phelps, Laconia, 50.79.
500 freestyle: 1, Miles Lin, Souhegan, 4:50.79; 2, Zethan Moss, Lebanon, 5:11.36; 3, Jake Sarnowski, Oyster River, 5:15.33.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Windham (Miller Swank, Jack Armstrong, Miles Swank, Jeremy Bartley), 1:35.70.
100 backstroke: 1, Mason Pomroy, St. Thomas, 54.98; 2, Eric Phelps, Laconia, 57.92; 3, Wolfgang Brandt, Winnacunnet, 57.96.
100 breaststroke: 1, Max Reich, St. Thomas, 55.72; 2, Duncan Collins, Winnacunnet, 1:00.43; 3, Christopher Riesberg, Hanover, 1:00.46.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Windham (Miles Swank, Jack Armstrong, Miller Swank, Jeremy Bartley), 3:32.88.