NASHUA — Plymouth Regional High School senior Katherine Luehrs won the 45th annual New Hampshire heptathlon in school-record fashion on Sunday at Nashua High School North.
Luehrs won the event with 3,787 points, topping the previous school record of 3,599 behind a 100-meter hurdles victory and top-six finishes in the high jump, 200-meter dash, long jump and 800-meter run.
Luehrs, who also won the 100 hurdles at the NHIAA Division II Championships and Meet of Champions, finished fourth in the heptathlon last year.
“I was first recommended to do the heptathlon when I was 9 years old by one of my first coaches in Granite State Track and Field that I did when I was younger,” Luehrs said, “and I was pretty good at three or four of the heptathlon events even at 12 and 13 (years old) so I figured, shoot, I’ll go into high school, I’ll just go for it … Freshman year, I got fifth place, so that’s kind of what motivated me to stay in it.”
With her eyes on the school record and the trophy, Luehrs said her focus Sunday was preserving the healthy lead she built after Saturday’s first day of competition.
Luehrs won the 100 hurdles on Saturday with her time of 15.46 seconds, 22 seconds ahead of runner-up Maddox Lovely of Newport, who also finished as the event’s overall runner-up (3,576 points). Luehrs also took third in the high jump (44 feet, 9¾ inches), third in the 200 dash (26.59 seconds) and seventh in the shot put (26 feet, 7¼ inches) that day.
On Sunday, Luehrs placed third in the long jump (15 feet, 3¼ inches), sixth in the 800 (2 minutes, 40.63 seconds) and 20th in the javelin (55 feet, 8 inches).
“I was so happy with how I did over the past few days,” Luehrs said. “I really felt like I was on top of my game in staying focused, just having my head on straight and I also did so much preparation in the weeks and the months leading up throughout the regular season.”
St. Paul’s School of Concord senior Kristina Allard, a Kingston resident, was not eligible to win the heptathlon as an exhibition competitor, but finished with the most points (4,053).
Allard, who will continue her hockey and track careers at Northeastern University, won the high jump (4 feet, 11 ¾ inches), the 200-meter dash (26.11 seconds), the 800 run (2:32.04) and the long jump (16 feet, 7 ¾ inches). She also took third in the 100 hurdles (17.16 seconds), fourth in the shot put (28 feet, 6 ¼ inches) and fifth in the javelin (76 feet, 9 inches).
“It isn’t about the big trophy for me but I think it is about growing as an athlete and competing and just building on that, especially for the next level,” said Allard, who won the 2018 heptathlon as a freshman at Sanborn of Kingston.
Nashua North junior Jack Sullivan went into his first decathlon looking to do his best and have fun. Sullivan, who had never competed in any of the meet’s events besides the long jump and high jump, left his home track as the 65th New Hampshire decathlon champion with 5,390 points.
Sullivan, who led after Saturday, secured the championship with his time of 5:03.16, to finish 14th in the meet’s last event, the 1,500-meter run. That time gave him enough points to jump ahead of Conant High School of Jaffrey duo Ben Sawyer (5,359 points) and Ethan Vitello (5,350 points).
Sullivan, who won the long jump at both the NHIAA Division I Championships and Meet of Champions, finished among the top five in seven events, the best of which being his tied-for-runner-up finish in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches). He also placed third in the long jump (19 feet, 8 ¾ inches) and shot put (36 feet, 5 ¾ inches).
“I was confident in my events but for the new events, I just wanted to have fun and see where I would do,” Sullivan said.
65th New Hampshire Decathlon
Overall top-10 results
1. Jack Sullivan, Nashua North, 5,390; 2. Ben Sawyer, Conant, 5,359; 3. Ethan Vitello, Conant, 5,350; 4. Sam Epstein, Merrimack, 5,067; 5. Cole Ahern, Plymouth, 5,056; 6. Bryce Foster, Manchester Memorial, 4,979; 7. Anders Larson, Coe-Brown, 4,912; 8. Rory Olsen, Nashua South, 4,751; 9. Cayden Giordani, Oyster River, 4,557; 10. Jordan Nagle, Conant, 4,508.
Top-3 event results
100-meter dash: 1. Bryce Foster, Manchester Memorial, 11.42; 2. Ethan Vitello, Conant, 11.48; 3. Michael Menezes, Nashua South, 11.65. Long jump: 1. Ethan Vitello, Conant, 20-7 ¾; 2. Ben Sawyer, Conant, 20-1; 3. Jack Sullivan, Nashua North, 19-8 ¾. Shot put: 1. Tanner Ames, Lebanon, 38-10 ½; 2. Hutch Mosely, Nashua South, 37-3; 3. Jack Sullivan, 36-5 ¾. High Jump: 1. Bryce Foster, Manchester Memorial, 6-0 ¾; 2. Ben Sawyer, Conant, 5-10; 2. Cole Ahern, Plymouth, 5-10; 2. Ethan Teixeira-Preston, Nashua North, 5-10; 2. Jack Sullivan, 5-10. 400 run: 1. Ethan Vitello, Conant, 52.68; 2. Ben Sawyer, Conant, 53.23; 3. Rory Olsen, Nashua South, 53.5. 110 hurdles: 1. Bryce Foster, Manchester Memorial, 15.68; 2. Rory Olsen, Nasha South, 16.31; 3. Cole Ahern, Plymouth, 16.49. Discus: 1. Tanner Ames, Lebanon, 119-3; 2. Cayden Giordani, Oyster River, 114-1; 3. Sam Murray, Nashua South, 104-6. Pole vault: 1. Sam Epstein, Merrimack, 12-11 ¾; 2. Anders Larson, 12; 3. Cole Ahern, Plymouth, 10-11 ¾. Javelin: 1. Sam Epstein, Merrimack, 131; 2. Travis Martins, Manchester West, 131; 3. Anthony Haddocks, Gilford, 128-10. 1,500 run: 1. Matthew Allen, Exeter, 4:28.8; 2. Clifford Teixeira, Nashua South, 4:28.82; 3. Lucian Gleiser, Hanover, 4:32.56.
45th New Hampshire Heptathlon
Overall top-10 results
1. Katherine Luehrs, Plymouth, 3,787; 2. Maddox Lovely, Newport, 3,576; 3. Isabella Di Vernieri, Nashua North, 3,423; 5. Olivia Mazerolle, Nashua North, 3,337; 6. Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, 3,092; 7. Alexis Best, Merrimack, 2,986; 8. Amelia Lefebvre, Kearsarge, 2,934; 9. Victoria Leak, Merrimack Valley, 2,783; 10. Rayna Thompson, Exeter, 2,712.
Top-3 event results
100-meter hurdles: 1. Katherine Luehrs, Plymouth, 15.46; 2. Maddox Lovely, Newport, 16.08; 3. Kristina Allard, St. Paul’s, 17.16. Shot put: 1. Ruthy Mosley, Nashua South, 30-2 ¾; 2. Helena Jackson, Manchester West, 28-9; 3. Isabella Di Vernieri, Nashua North, 28-7 ½. High jump: 1. Kristina Allard, St. Paul’s, 4-11 ¾; 1. Olivia Mazerolle, Nashua North, 4-11 ¾; 3. Katherine Luehrs, Plymouth, 4-9 ¾; 3. Maddox Lovely, Newport, 4-9 ¾. Javelin: 1. Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, 103-6; 2. Victoria Leak, Merrimack Valley, 95-6; 3. Natalie Longacre, Pembroke, 93-9. 200 dash: 1. Kristina Allard, St. Paul’s, 26.11; 2. Alexis Best, Merrimack, 26.19; 3. Katherine Luehrs, Plymouth, 26.59. Long jump: 1. Kristina Allard, St. Paul’s, 16-7 ¾; 2. Alexis Best, 15-8 ¾; 3. Katherine Luehrs, Plymouth, 15-3 ¼. 800 run: 1. Kristina Allard, St. Paul’s, 2:32.04; 2. Isabella Di Vernieri, Nashua North, 2:32.87; 3. Amelia Lefebvre, Kearsarge, 2:38.66