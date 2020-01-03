DOVER — While this season figures to be a rebuilding one for the Manchester Central boys’ basketball team, the expectations for Dover High are drastically different.
It’s still very early, but there’s little not to like with how the Green Wave’s season has begun.
Fresh off a 3-0 sweep through the Oyster River Holiday Tournament, Dover launched back into the Division I schedule by outscoring Central 18-3 in the second quarter on its way to a 66-43 victory on Friday night. Dover (2-0) opened the season two weeks ago with a 69-54 victory over Manchester Memorial.
“We came out a little nervous in the first quarter with this being our first home game, but we did a nice job defensively by holding them to three points in the second quarter,” Dover coach Matt Fennessy said. “I know they’re young and inexperienced, but I thought our guys did a nice job after they hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter. We really locked in on defense.”
Central (0-2) jumped out to a 7-2 lead following a 3-pointer and converted steal from Baril Mawo (10 points, six rebounds), but Dover quickly countered and tied the game at 10-10 with a 3-pointer from Sam Krick (11 points). Anderson Cuell’s 3-pointer gave Central its final lead of the night at 13-12 with 2:42 left in the first quarter, before Dover countered with a 6-0 run capped off by a drive by Darian Lopez-Sullivan.
Mawo gave Central a boost with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the gap to 18-16 entering the second quarter, but that proved to be the last glimmer of hope for the Little Green.
Dover’s bench began the separation with Ken Healy’s putback to begin the second, followed by Luke Geppert’s drive and a bucket by Jackson Rutland (11 points). Drives by Max Casey and Rutland extended the lead to 28-19 midway through the second.
“What’s nice this year is that we have a little bit of depth that allows us to not fall off defensively and I thought we did a little bit better at the offensive end, we started sharing the ball,” Fennessy said. “They’ve played together a lot of years, so they know where their guys are.”
Central turned the ball over eight times in the second quarter and made one of six shots in being held scoreless for the final 5:59 of the first half. Dover’s 12-0 run to close out the second ended with a Kingsley Breen putback to give the Green Wave a 36-19 halftime lead.
The Little Green opened the season two weeks ago with a 61-49 loss to Trinity. Central lost five starters from last year’s team that reached the Division I tournament.
“You’re going to hear the same thing from me all season, we’re really young and inexperienced in being able to understand the totality of the game,” Central coach Sudi Lett said. “It’s really, really hard for us to score. We have so much inexperience and we don’t have a lot of time for them to get the confidence for them to score.”
Breen rebounded from early foul trouble to score 13 of his his game-high 17 points for Dover in the second half, which included a thunderous dunk to give Dover a 53-29 lead early in the fourth. The junior is embracing a more go-to role after cracking the starting five as a sophomore.
“We just have so much faith in each other, which is why everyone plays a big role and we’re so talented,” Breen said. “I’m just trying to lead by example and lead my teammates. We’re just trying to go at it with the mentality that everyone is going for us and we just got to push and do what we need to do to climb that ladder.”