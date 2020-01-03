MANCHESTER — It’s been a long time since the Exeter High boys’ basketball team lost a game.
The Blue Hawks entered Friday night’s matchup against Manchester Memorial with a 28-game winning streak, and extended that streak by one with a 64-37 triumph.
Exeter made nine 3-pointers and outscored the Crusaders 40-15 in the second half. Exeter’s Ryan Grijalva led all scorers with 17 points. Mike Leonard tossed in 13 and was the only other Blue Hawk who scored in double figures.
“We not a big, powerful team of 6-foot-4, 220-pound guys, but we have a lot of basketball players who can pass and shoot.” Exeter coach Jeff Holmes said. “Grijalva’s a big-time scorer. I think we can get a lot better. We do have some upside.”
Exeter improved to 2-0 in Division I record.
Things began to go sideways for Memorial in the third quarter. The Crusaders trailed 29-26 with 5:13 remaining in the quarter, but didn’t score again until 45 seconds into the fourth. Exeter scored the final 17 points in the third and led 47-26 after three.
“That third quarter just killed us,” Memorial coach Danny Bryson said. “They jabbed us and we kind of folded. Our body language was down and guys started pointing fingers at each other.
“Once we had a little adversity the hustle wasn’t there. They got about 10 or 12 easy points (in the third) in transition when we just didn’t get back.”
Senior guard Jack Fitzgerald led Memorial with 14 points, including two of his team’s four 3-pointers. Deng Lual added seven for the Crusaders, who received six from Julius Hargis.
Memorial dropped to 0-2 in Division I.
Eight players scored for the Blue Hawks, who won last year’s Division I title. Chris Heffernan tossed in eight points, Matt McConnell finished with seven and Jett Healy added six.
“Exeter does a good job running their offense and they have shooters all over the court,” Bryson said. “If they kick the ball out they have someone who can make the shot.”
This was the second time the Blue Hawks have beaten the Crusaders this season. Exeter earned a 63-56 victory over Memorial in the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament’s final.
Six of Exeter’s last 29 victories came in the Queen City Invitational, which the Blue Hawks have won each of the last two years.
“I challenged the guys and told them no starting position is safe right now,” Bryson said. “The first thing we need to do is find guys who will do it the Memorial way, and not worry about the oohs and aahs of the crowd. We just didn’t play as a team in the second half.”