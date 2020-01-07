EXETER — Jeff Holmes admits his defending Division I Exeter High boys’ basketball team is unquestionably different from last year’s title-winning club. That doesn’t mean the results have been any different for the Blue Hawks thus far though.
That much was clear again Tuesday as Exeter continued its undefeated start to its title defense with a 56-46 win over Portsmouth. The Blue Hawks’ win takes them to 3-0 out of the gate and adds to what’s now a 30-game win streak dating back to last season.
A 10-0 run to end the first quarter gave Exeter an edge it would not relinquish, but the Blue Hawks had to work hard to keep firm throughout the second half with Portsmouth (2-1) hanging around much of the night.
“We’re just trying to find our own identity right now,” Holmes said. “I’m really pleased with how hard the guys are playing. This is a really good win.”
Ryan Grijalva poured in a team-high 15 points for the Blue Hawks, who also got 10 points apiece from Mike Leonard and Jett Healy while Justin Wass went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Portsmouth’s Coleman Brewster led all scorers with 20 points and Tommy Degnan followed with nine.
Grijalva and Leonard fueled the 10-0 spurt at the end of the opening quarter, which staked the Blue Hawks to a 19-9 lead. After Exeter and Portsmouth combined for six points over the first five minutes of the second quarter, Brewster helped the Clippers crawl back in with a step-back 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the half to make it a two-possession game.
While Portsmouth never got closer than six points in the second half, it never went away either. The Clippers were able to answer the Blue Hawks’ buckets on most occasions until the fourth quarter, where Tristan Comeau, Matt McConnell and Healy all had key stabilizing buckets to either keep Exeter ahead by double digits.
“We don’t wow you with our looks. We’re a bunch of skinny guys,” Holmes said. “But we can pass and shoot. We just have to keep doing that well and work on those weaknesses going forward.”