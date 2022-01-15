DEPENDING on the division we’re talking about, the NHIAA basketball season has either reached its midpoint or is close to it. We don’t have all the answers yet, but we certainly know more now than we did when the season began in December.
In this midseason report we’ll identify the championship contenders in each division for both boys and girls, plus the frontrunner for the Player of the Year in each division.
DIVISION I BOYS
Contenders: Goffstown, Nashua North, Pinkerton Academy and Trinity.
Player of the Year: Rob Baguidy (Goffstown)
Comment: We’re in for a very interesting Division I tournament this year based on the number of good teams at the top of the division, and the fact that there doesn’t appear to be much separation between those teams. Trinity is the only unbeaten team in the division, but hasn’t played any of the other listed contenders, and Goffstown has yet to put its best team on the court because of injuries. Portsmouth is another team that could make a deep postseason run.
DIVISION I GIRLS
Contenders: Bedford, Bishop Guertin and Pinkerton Academy.
Player of the Year: Brooke Paquette (Bishop Guertin)
Comment: A clear favorite could emerge here after BG faces Pinkerton in Derry on Thursday night. Pinkerton is the only unbeaten girls team in Division I, although BG has yet to lose a game against a New Hampshire opponent. Bedford’s only Division I loss entering the weekend came in its opener at BG (50-43), so the Bulldogs can’t be left out of the discussion. The jury is still out on Goffstown and Portsmouth. Both have one loss, but the Grizzlies had to pause their season because of COVID-19 and the Clippers couldn’t keep things close when they faced Pinkerton in Portsmouth (60-39).
DIVISION II BOYS
Contenders: ConVal, Lebanon, Pelham and Souhegan.
Player of the Year: Mike Pitman (Pembroke Academy).
Comment: There’s still a lot to sort out here. ConVal, Lebanon and Pelham were among the preseason favorites, and nothing has changed to remove that label from any of those teams. Souhegan has been a surprise to some. The Sabers don’t allow many points and defense travels. There are also teams further down the standings that could win it all if they get hot at the right time. Pembroke and Sanborn are among the teams in that category.
DIVISION II GIRLS
Contenders: Hanover.
Player of the Year: Stella Galanes (Hanover).
Comment: As you may have guessed, the Division II girls championship is Hanover’s to lose. Hanover beat Division I Bedford 66-58 on Saturday; before that, Hanover had won all of its games by at least 20 points. Galanes, a junior, tossed in 20 points during Thursday’s victory over Hollis/Brookline, and should be on everybody’s short list of candidates for Player of the Year.
DIVISION III BOYS
Contenders: Gilford, Hopkinton and Kearsarge.
Player of the Year: Chris Stanchfield (Kearsarge)
Comment: Gilford and Kearsarge entered the weekend as the only unbeaten boys teams in Division III, and the only blemish on Hopkinton’s resume is a 55-48 setback against Gilford.
If offered these three teams or the field, don’t take the field. Kearsarge and Hopkinton are scheduled to meet twice before the end of the regular season.
DIVISION III GIRLS
Contenders: Conant, Fall Mountain and Kearsarge.
Player of the Year: Emma Tenters (Conant) or Avery Stewart (Fall Mountain)
Comment: Conant and Fall Mountain have met in the last two Division III championship games — Conant won both — and it should come as no surprise if those programs meet for the title again this year. The teams are scheduled to face each other Tuesday night in Jaffrey. Conant’s 6-0 start this season pushed the program’s winning streak to 44 games.
If someone crashes the Conant-Fall Mountain party, the guess here is that it will most likely be Kearsarge. We’ll know more about the Cougars after they play at Fall Mountain on Friday night.
DIVISION IV BOYS
Contenders: Woodsville, Concord Christian, Derryfield, Epping and Littleton.
Player of the Year: Isaac Jarvis (Concord Christian)
Comment: There’s still a lot to be determined in this division, since some teams have played only a handful of games. Woodsville may be the favorite since it returned four starters from last year’s Division IV championship team, but the Engineers will have plenty of competition in the battle for this year’s title. Epping and Littleton, two of the stronger programs in Division IV, both entered the weekend unbeaten; Concord Christian has a significant size advantage over most Division IV teams; and Derryfield will be a handful for any opponent.
DIVISION IV GIRLS
Contenders: Concord Christian, Derryfield, Groveton and Pittsburg-Canaan (Vt.).
Player of the Year: Elyse Ngenda (Derryfield)
Comment: If there’s a team to beat, it’s probably unbeaten Concord Christian, which has yet to play in a game decided by fewer than 14 points. Groveton is also unbeaten, however, and Derryfield and Pittsburg-Canaan are one-loss teams that will be dangerous when the tournament arrives. The fact that many schedules do not overlap in Division IV makes this the toughest division to forecast.