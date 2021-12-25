DESPITE an 8-2 record during the regular season, the Pinkerton Academy girls basketball team was literally no factor in the 2020-21 NHIAA Division I girls basketball tournament. The Astros were scheduled to face Windham in the tournament’s opening round when Pinkerton’s season came to an abrupt end because of a COVID issue within the program.
So, instead of competing for a championship on the court, the Astros were left wondering how far they could have advanced in last year’s tournament.
“It was extra disappointing because it was playoff time when we found out,” senior guard Avah Ingalls said. “We were done.”
“It was heartbreaking,” added senior forward Kristina Packowski. “Especially since we were all in quarantine, stuck in our house and we couldn’t even go and watch the tournament.”
The Astros are back in business this year, and, barring another COVID setback (knock on wood), you can expect them to be a significant factor in this season’s Division I tourney. Pinkerton improved to 5-0 in Division I by beating Winnacunnet 51-24 Wednesday.
Although Pinkerton lost four players from its 2020-21 team, Ingalls and Packowski — this year’s team captains — both said this year’s Pinkerton team is better than the one they played on last season. Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey agreed.
“In my nine-year career, I think this is the deepest team I’ve had,” Buskey said. “I look down the bench and I have people who can score.
“We have work to do though. We’re relying a little too much on our talent and at times we need to rein it in and be more disciplined with our offensive sets. There are times when we’re still forcing our offense, and we’re too talented to do that, but we’re young.
“We start two sophomores and a freshman,” said Buskey. “If we were 10 games into the season, I might be worried, but we’re only five games in, so we have time.”
One of the new additions to this year’s team is freshman Sydney Gerossie, who starts at point guard. Gerossie has led the team in scoring twice this season, and tossed in 11 against Winnacunnet. She made three 3-pointers in the first quarter, when the Astros took control by finishing the quarter on a 15-0 run.
“For my whole career I’ve been point guard by committee, so to have her — and she’s a true point guard — it takes the pressure off Liz (guard Elizabeth Lavoie) and Avah to score,” Buskey said. “And they don’t have to bring the ball down. They can create off the ball. That’s been really good for them. And Syd can score on her own as well. She’s a deep threat. (Opponents) have to pay attention to her on the outside. She doesn’t play like a freshman.”
Pinkerton’s other victories came against Concord (66-38), Portsmouth (60-39), Merrimack (73-35) and Dover (45-25). The Portsmouth victory may be the most impressive of the bunch. The Astros trailed by two at halftime of that game, but outscored the Clippers 41-18 in the second half.
“They’re good,” Portsmouth coach Tim Hopley said. “When they’re knocking down shots, they are definitely a top-three team. They have size, length, they’re fairly interchangeable and they’re connected. And they have one of the best, if not THE best coach in the division. They’re one of the top defensive teams year-in and year-out, and they’re playing with a chip on their shoulder after having most of last season wiped out by COVID. Definitely a team that can be (playing for the championship) on Feb. 20.”
The Jan. 20 matchup with Bishop Guertin and the Jan. 24 contest against Bedford are two games to circle on Pinkerton’s schedule. Bedford and BG figure to be two of the better teams in Division I, and the Bulldogs beat the Cardinals in last season’s Division I championship game.
“I really do feel like we could have made a run (last year),” Buskey said. “So I’ve been using that as fodder this year.”
A reminder that there will be holiday tournament basketball in Manchester this week. The Doug Chandler Girls Basketball Christmas Tournament is a three-day event at Manchester Central that begins Monday with four games:
Concord vs. Conant (1:30 p.m.)
Trinity vs. Lebanon (3 p.m.)
Central vs. Derryfield (4:30 p.m.)
Memorial vs. West (6 p.m.)
In addition, the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament will be played at Manchester Memorial and will also start Monday. This year’s event has been reduced from eight to four teams: Central, Memorial, Trinity and West. Monday’s schedule:
West vs. Trinity (5 p.m.)
Memorial vs. Central (6:30 p.m.)
The QCIBT championship game will be played Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The consolation game is scheduled to start Tuesday at 5 p.m.
.
The Derryfield girls have one of the top freshmen in the state in guard Elyse Ngenda, who scored 34 points in her team’s 45-44 victory against Sunapee on Monday. The win raised Derryfield’s Division IV record to 4-1.