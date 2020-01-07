MANCHESTER — After the Manchester Memorial boys’ basketball team pushed its lead to 12 points with three minutes left in the third quarter Tuesday night, Trinity closed the quarter on a 10-0 to make it a two-point game. Then the Pioneers stopped scoring.
Trinity didn’t score in the final 23 seconds of the third, and didn’t move the numbers on its half of the scoreboard again until Royce Williams made a layup with 1:30 to play. That drought was too much for Trinity to overcome as Memorial picked up a 50-45 road victory.
It was a much-needed win for the Crusaders, who entered the contest with an 0-2 record in Division I play.
“When they made that run in the third quarter I thought about calling a timeout, but I wanted to see how they would deal with a little bit of adversity because we didn’t deal with it well in our last game against Exeter,” Memorial coach Danny Bryson said. “We were able to keep our composure and just do enough.
“I thought the lineup I had in (in the fourth quarter) was more of a defensive lineup. I went small with all our guards to try and match up with them because their bigs don’t really play big.”
Memorial’s Cameron Pollock, a sophomore guard, had a terrific second half at the offensive end of the court. Pollock scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the second half. He made his fourth 3-pointer of the half with 5:05 remaining in the fourth.
Senior Julius Hargis added 12 for the Crusaders, who led 26-21 lead at the half.
The loss dropped Trinity’s Division I record to 1-2. The Pioneers were also scoreless for the final 4:01 of the second quarter.
“We had a great third quarter, and then what we do is hurt ourselves,” Trinity coach Keith Bike said. “It comes down to taking care of the ball. We’re not a great scoring team, so we need to give ourselves every opportunity to score a basket — and that’s limiting our turnovers. We’ll get better.”
Williams, a junior guard, led all scorers with 22 points. Junior forward Ryan Stultz added nine for the Pioneers, who also received a six-point effort from senior Ethan Hutchinson.
“These are the games you have to win — a city game,” Bryson said. “We’ll have to win the 50/50 games like this to become a playoff team. I’m just happy because the first win of the year is always a good one to get under your belt.”