The pause button was pressed on the Pinkerton Academy boys basketball season because of COVID-19 issues in late January. The Astros returned to the court this week, and the timing couldn’t have worked out better.
Pinkerton knocked off rival Londonderry twice during the week, including Friday night’s 53-46 triumph in Londonderry.
The victory raised Pinkerton’s Division I record to 4-0.
“To come out of here 2-0 this week against Londonderry … that’s huge four our program,” first-year Pinkerton coach Dave Chase said. “I look at Londonderry like any other opponent, but the guys get jazzed up because it’s their rival. Winning a rivalry game? Yeah, I think they’re pretty excited about that.”
The teams were tied, 37-37, entering the final eight minutes. Londonderry was within one point (43-43) midway through the fourth, but Pinkerton used a 6-0 spurt to seize control.
Pinkerton’s Anthony Chin led all scorers with 13 points. Dylan Brander, a freshman point guard, had 12, and Justin Dunne finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. Dunne did not score in Pinkerton’s victory over Londonderry on Wednesday.
Pinkerton’s E.J. Fasano and Andy MacDonald each grabbed seven rebounds.
Londonderry played without starters Jackson Cox and Wil Reyes because of contact tracing. The Lancers dropped to 3-6 after starting the season 3-2.
“We’re getting better, we just have to learn how to win,” Londonderry coach Nate Stanton said. “It’s tough when you’re getting better, but then you lose players.
“I thought we did really well defensively. Pinkerton’s a big team. We had to be physical.”
Tyler Brown and Kevin Rourke each tossed in a team-high nine points for Londonderry. Brown made three 3-pointers, and Rourke finished with two. Rourke scored seven of Londonderry’s nine points in the fourth quarter.
The Lancers also received seven points from Zack Furlong.
Londonderry led 14-9 after one quarter and 23-21 at halftime. The Astros missed six of their nine free throw attempts in the first half, but went 12 for 12 from the line in the second half (10 for 10 in the fourth). Londonderry attempted five free throws and made three.
“We want to make more foul shots than our opponents shoot,” Chase said. “We did make more than they took and that was the difference in the game.”
The Astros finished stronger than the Lancers in Wednesday’s 48-45 victory in Derry as well. Londonderry led that contest 45-42, but Pinkerton scored the game’s final six points. That was Pinkerton’s first game since Jan. 19.
“It’s been a while since a Pinkerton team started 4-0,” Chase said. “I’m not saying we’re a great team, but I’m saying we have kids starting to like each other and starting to play together. We’ve only had two practices in 18 days. When you’re off for that long it’s hard to build some consistency.”
“I thought we took a step forward tonight.”