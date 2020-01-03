MANCHESTER — When Windham came out to start the third quarter of Friday night’s game at Trinity, the Jaguars did more than just challenge the Pioneers physically. They also did mentally.
Trinity coach Keith Bike felt his team’s lack of mental toughness was their biggest downfall in the 50-39 loss, saying that he didn’t feel anybody wanted the ball when Windham got aggressive.
The Jaguars (1-1) took that and ran with it, forcing turnovers and turning them into easy points that allowed them to outscore Trinity 19-9 in the frame.
This after trailing 21-13 at halftime.
“We pressed them and made sure we recognized Royce (Williams),” Windham coach EJ Perry said. “Riley (Desmarais) stepped up and Joey (DaSilva) stepped up. (Matt) Logue stepped up. The seniors and juniors, that’s who I look for to step up and that’s what they did tonight.”
DaSilva in particular stood out in the second half. He scored 20 points, with 15 of them coming over the course of the final 16 minutes.
Westin Lippold was also a factor, forcing a lot of turnovers and scoring seven of his 11 points in the third quarter to help fuel Windham’s run.
“(Lippold) got aggressive and he was sort of the guy that turned it on and then other kids just followed suit,” Perry said. “It was good overall.”
Still, the Jaguars held only a 32-30 lead going into the fourth quarter, but it was the press that allowed them to pull away in the final frame.
Trinity (1-1) handled the pressure, however limited, well in the first half.
Williams led the offense, scoring 14 over the first two periods on his way to a game-high 26.
The Pioneers’ defense did its job in keeping Windham out of the paint and forced the Jaguars into 2-of-12 shooting from three in the first half, which was a point of emphasis for Bike before the game.
Windham finished 5-of-20 from three.
“We just had to settle in,” Perry said. “We’ve had tough games from the first game all the way to here. We settled in and got the win and now we’re getting prepared for Salem.”
Windham hosts Salem on Tuesday. Trinity will look to get back on track against Manchester Memorial Tuesday at home.