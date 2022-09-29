Union Leader Staff
IT APPEARS THAT both Campbell and Trinity will have their hands full when they meet in Manchester tonight.
Trinity is 4-0 in Division III and has outscored its opponents 185-8. The Pioneers have not allowed a point in their last three games.
Campbell is also 4-0 and is the only other unbeaten team in Division III. The Cougars have outscored their four opponents 129-22.
“They are stacked athletically,” Campbell coach Glen Costello said when he was asked about this year’s Trinity team. “They’re skill set is probably the best in the division. They’ve had a lot of big plays.
“The quarterback (QB/OLB Jack Service) has made huge improvements from last year. He’s a noticeable player on both sides of the ball. Defensively I think he’s a better tackler this year and he’s running the ball a lot better. He was always a good thrower.”
The Pioneers have been making more big plays in the passing game this season than they have in recent years. Running back DeVohn Ellis is a big-play threat as a runner and a receiver.
“DeVohn Ellis is probably one of the better athletes in the state,” Costello said. “The Thibault kid (running back Paul Thibault) is one of the best football players on their roster. He doesn’t get the touches some of the other kids do, but when he does he usually takes advantage of it.”
As dangerous as Trinity has been on offense, defense may be the team’s strength. Senior noseguard Antonio Giovagnoli — a first-year player — freshman cornerback Anthony DiGiantommasso, sophomore linebacker Owens Aristor and senior linebacker Jordan Joyal are among the unsung players on that side of the ball.
The Pioneers will be facing Campbell’s version of the single wing. Running back Scott Hershberger and quarterback/fullback Jackson Kanaley, a four-year starter, are the players Trinity will have to keep in check.
Costello said his team doesn’t have a lot of experience in its offensive line – the Cougars have three sophomores starting up front – but two-way lineman Evan St. Pierre makes his presence felt on both sides of the ball.
“We have a very strong defense and we’ve been playing the same scheme for a couple of years now, so they get it and understand what they’re doing,” Trinity coach Rob Cathcart said. “It’s all 11. It’s probably the first time that I can remember where we have a decent player at all 11 spots.
“I expected us to be good defensively. We’ve definitely risen to another level.
“We’ll have to play tough from gap to gap right in the middle of the line. They’re pretty good at finding your weakness up front and getting 3 yards, 4 yards at a crack. Just keep doing it and doing and doing it. They’ll take eight or nine minutes off the clock and be in your red zone.”
Trinity beat Campbell in last year’s Division III semifinals.
“I’m not sure anyone is going to stop their offense,” Costello said. “It’s just whether or not you can contain it. I feel pretty good about us moving the ball against them. If we’re going to have success we need to minimize our mistakes, control the football, score and then try to slow down their offense as much as one can.”
Surprising Spaulding
Perhaps the biggest surprise through four weeks of the season has been Spaulding, which didn’t win a game last year but is off to a 4-0 start in Division I. The Red Raiders haven’t played the toughest schedule, but likely silenced some doubters when they defeated a previously unbeaten Dover team 36-23 last weekend.
Spaulding’s other victories came against Alvirne (36-13), Edward Little of Auburn, Maine (30-6), and Portsmouth/Oyster River (12-10).
“Playing solid defense and being able to run the ball have been our two keys to success so far,” Spaulding coach Kevin Hebert said. “Last year we didn’t have many four-quarter games. I think there were only two games where we were playing our starters in the fourth quarter. It’s definitely been a 180 for sure.”
Hebert said in addition to a good offseason commitment from his players, Spaulding has benefitted from changing its offense from a spread system to the Wing-T, similar to what Pinkerton Academy runs.
“Changed systems a little bit,” he said. “Kind of getting back to more of a smashmouth (Wing-T) run game. Last year we struggled at times to block people one on one. This is more of a team approach in terms of getting help for our linemen and things like that.
“We’re not big. Our biggest kid is 205. It’s like 11 running backs trying to block people, but we get off the ball quickly.”
The Red Raiders will face Memorial tonight in Manchester. Memorial is 0-3 and has lost its last two games in overtime. The Crusader tied Portsmouth/Oyster River late in the fourth quarter of last week’s 18-12 loss, but had the point-after kick blocked and then surrendered the only TD in overtime.
“Every week is a new week,” Hebert said. “Hopefully they feel good about themselves, but the reality is you have to execute the next game. That’s what the focus is now.”
Power Poll meeting
The best matchup in Division I this week will take place in Plaistow, where Timberlane (3-1) will face Exeter (4-0).
The Blue Hawks are the No. 2 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, and Timberlane is No. 5. It’s the only Week 5 game that features two teams in the Power Poll.
Timberlane competed in Division II in each of the last two seasons, and went undefeated en route to the Division II championship last year. The team’s only loss this season came against No. 3 Bishop Guertin (23-20).
After putting at least 31 points on the scoreboard in each of its first three games, Exeter failed to score a touchdown in last Friday’s 3-0 victory over rival Winnacunnet. Neither team scored until Ethan Moss made a 25-yard field goal with 2:50 to play.
We also have a heavyweight battle in Division IV tonight between Newport (3-0) and Somersworth (3-0).
The game features the only unbeaten teams remaining in the division, and also the last two programs who have won the Division IV title. Newport won the championship in 2020, and Somersworth prevailed last season.
Somersworth has outscored its three opponents 139-20. Newport has a 125-19 scoring edge in its three victories.
This could be Round 1 of a two-round fight, since many expect these teams to meet in this year’s Division IV championship game.
