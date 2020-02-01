HOOKSETT — For those who bought into the premature demise of the Bedford hockey team, it may be time to reassess those thoughts.
With Saturday’s 4-2 NHIAA Division I victory over Pinkerton Academy of Derry inside the Ice Den, the Bulldogs have rolled off four straight victories, improving to 8-3-1. Two defeats in early January versus a pair of quality clubs — Bishop Guertin of Nashua and Concord — had some folks believing that Bedford was on a downward spiral. But instead, the Bulldogs stepped back to re-evaluate themselves and have flourished ever since.
Against the Astros, after giving up an early power-play goal off the stick of Hunter Drouin, the defending champions took control of this one. The Bulldogs dominated on face-offs, locked down the defensive area between the circles to the crease and proved to be the faster of the two teams.
“We have been consistent in our defensive zone,” said Bedford coach Marty Myers, who earned his 200th career win on Tuesday against Nashua South/Pelham. “Our problem this year has been the offense.”
What happens is we end up working harder in the defensive zone instead of the offensive zone. Today we showed some positives offensively. I feel earlier in the season the kids were thinking they were a little snake-bit. But now they are starting to loosen up. We told them to just relax because it will come.”
Goals from Shea Lucontoni and Owen Roberto during the final 9:30 of the opening frame staked Bedford out to a 2-1 advantage. While Pinkerton, at times, struggled in its attempts to penetrate once across the offensive blue line, the Bulldogs seemed to have no difficulty setting up camp in front of the Astros’ net.
Pinkerton (7-5) struggled in its attempts of moving opposing bodies away of the defensive low slot.
Bedford finished with 38 shots on Pinkerton goaltender Matt Gilliland (34 saves). The Astros finished with 33 shots, all but two of which were stopped by junior Shea Guimont, who was stellar from start to finish.
The middle frame remained pretty much the same for the Bulldogs, as their “go for the jugular” attacking style resulted in two more tallies from Roberto, just 1:08 in, and John Giroux, who notched a shorthanded goal off a nice lead pass from Roberto at 4:57 to make it a 4-1 contest with one period to go.
“At the beginning of the season our chemistry was off,” Guimont said. “Towards the middle of the season we have really bonded as a team and are becoming like one. Today we were passing well and getting good shots on net and it paid off for us.”
For Pinkerton, coming off a huge win over previously unbeaten Concord on Wednesday night, the carryover from that victory never came. Stymied for much of this tilt, the Astros played their best period during the third. Finally, the Astros were able to create a bit of spacing while fending off Bedford’s relentless rush. After going 1-for-6 on power-play chances, the Astros’ got a second goal from Drouin, an even-strength marker, with just under two minutes left.
“That impressed me the most today,” said Myers. “With the penalties we got today and to be able to keep them out of our net on their power plays was huge for us.”
“I don’t think our effort was there today and we just couldn’t keep up,” Pinkerton coach Sam Littlefield said. “Hopefully against Bishop Guertin on Wednesday we can. It’ll be a big rebound game for us. We have the talent but it needs to show up all of the time.”