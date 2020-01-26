Jack Stadheim’s goal in overtime lifted Hanover to a 2-1 victory over Windham on Saturday night in boys’ hockey.
The Marauders improved to 6-2 in Division I while the Jaguars dropped to 6-5.
Bobby DiCicco scored in the first period to give Windham a 1-0 lead before Hanover’s Jack Gardner tied it in the second period.
Hanover’s Ben Plottner made 19 saves, to 35 for Windham’s Vito Mancini.
In other Saturday night action, Concord beat Salem 4-2 to stay perfect (10-0). Salem is 5-1-3.
Hanover visits Londonderry (Tri-Town Arena) on Saturday at 4:50 p.m. Key Division I games this week include Bedford at Pinkerton on Saturday (1 p.m.) at the Ice Den in Hooksett; Trinity at BG on Saturday at 4:40 p.m. A Division II highlight game is St. Thomas at Keene on Wednesday at 7 p.m.