EARLIER this season, Chris Cameron had to decide whether to stick with the signature fast style his Bishop Guertin of Nashua boys lacrosse teams are known for.
“We were playing fast but we were turning it over,” Cameron said. “I told the guys, ‘If we keep turning it over, I’m going to have to go to a patient, ball-control offense and just bleed the clock and bleed teams. … All of a sudden, they now take care of the ball.”
Despite returning just one defensive starter, senior Delaney Ramahlo, defense has been the backbone of the Bishop Guertin girls lacrosse team, Cardinals coach Leslie Why said. “We have done a lot with not a lot of possession,” she said.
Through regular-season campaigns filled with challenging in and out-of-state competition, both Bishop Guertin teams have found their strengths and positioned themselves to defend their NHIAA Division I titles.
Cameron’s and Why’s teams will both finish among the top two in their divisions.
The Bishop Guertin boys went undefeated against New Hampshire competition and were 15-2 overall, 3-2 in out-of-state play, entering its final regular-season game against defending Maine Class A champion Cape Elizabeth on Thursday. The three-time defending champion Bishop Guertin girls went 15-1-1 overall, undefeated against New Hampshire competition and 5-1-1 against out-of-state teams.
Behind a deep lineup at every position and a balanced offense, the Cardinals boys outscored their opponents, 283-100, over their first 17 games and did not surrender more than 10 goals to any NHIAA team.
“If they (opponents) choose to shut down Connor Bouvier, then that opens up Connor Guibord and Tim Kiely,” Cameron said of his offense. “They can’t stop all six. When we have those first six out there, it’s a pretty dynamic unit out there.”
Ramahlo, a captain, Kate Daley, Maddy Hartsock and Hailey LeBlanc have served as the Cardinals girls team’s strong defensive core in front of senior goalkeeper Makenna Reekie. The unit has also received help from midfielders like senior Katie Campel and sophomore Arianna Kouchalakas, Why said.
The BG girls have allowed 12 or fewer goals in each game and held six opponents to five or fewer.
“I think defensively they’ve just become so closely knit and such good communicators,” Why said. “That was a whole new defense that we had to build and then Katie Campel never played middie for us before and she has been transformative in her growth from being an attacker — now she plays two-way middie — and her defense has gotten so good. It’s really kind of like a whole new team from the midfield down to the defense.”
The Cardinals girls’ lone loss was a 12-7 defeat at Newburyport (Mass.) on May 17. They followed up with a 10-9 double-overtime win over Pinkerton Academy of Derry two days later in a rematch of last year’s final. Steph Reap scored the game-tying goal on a free-position shot with 1.1 seconds left in regulation and Campel tallied the overtime game-winner.
The BG girls’ out-of-state wins came against Central Catholic of Lawrence, Mass., Moses Brown School of Providence, R.I., Staples of Westport, Conn., Franklin (Mass.) High and Notre Dame Academy of Hingham, Mass.
Newburyport (Cape Ann), Central Catholic (Merrimack Valley) and Franklin (Hockomock) lead their respective MIAA leagues. Moses Brown is the six-time defending Rhode Island Division I champion.
Cameron said he did not expect his BG boys to do as well as they have against out-of-state competition. The Cardinals defeated Xaverian of Westwood, Mass., Boston College High, and La Salle Academy of Providence, R.I., and lost to Staples and Acton-Boxborough (Mass.).
BC High (fourth) and Acton-Boxborough (seventh) are both ranked among the top 10 teams in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe. La Salle is the defending Rhode Island Division I champion. Staples was the Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference runner-up last year.
“We really could have been a 1-5, 2-4 out-of-state team just because we were so young and unproven but they’re a group that is starting to work hard every practice,” Cameron said.
Looking at the Division I boys playoffs, Cameron said he has seen Pinkerton (10-8) and Exeter (16-1), both fellow title contenders, improve throughout the season. The BG boys beat Pinkerton, 16-4, in Derry last Thursday and Exeter, 17-10, on May 3.
“We’re not going to beat Pinkerton by 12, it was just our day (last Thursday),” Cameron said. “I think we’re better but we’re not 12 better. I thought Exeter looked good but, it’s no secret, the one advantage we have against Exeter is we’re going to have the ball all day long.”
Why said her team’s out-of-state schedule showed her that BG can play with and beat some of the best Massachusetts teams when it is ready. That gives the Cardinals confidence going into the postseason, where Why expects Pinkerton (13-3) and Bedford (14-2) to be the biggest contenders to BG’s crown.
Bedford’s losses came to the Cardinals, 12-7, on May 12 and Newburyport, 7-11, on Wednesday.
“This year, the captains chose ‘earned, not given,’ as the motto for the program and it’s true,” Why said. “The games we’ve had that were close, we’ve had to really earn them. It hasn’t been pretty and we’re not perfect and everybody is gunning for us.”
Memorial/Central boys growing, developing
Manchester Memorial/Central boys lacrosse coach Jordan D’Onofrio joked his players have scared a few officials this year.
D’Onofrio said Memorial/Central has made a habit of sprinting over to the officials after games and thanking them for working the game.
In the co-op program’s second year, D’Onofrio, assistant coach Marquis Sutton and the rest of the coaching staff have emphasized being respectful and always giving great effort.
“It’s been a curvy road, as with anything, but the kids really have bought into it,” D’Onofrio said. “It’s become second nature...It’s been good seeing that growth.”
D’Onofrio said the team added film sessions this year and, while some are still inexperienced in the sport, his players are great athletes and seem more focused. Captains Gavin Lins, Braden Hafeman and Augie Connors have been strong leaders and a number of sophomores and juniors have taken a step forward either in their play or how they conduct themselves, D’Onofrio said.
“If we can correct some things and learn some things quickly, we can be a pretty formidable opponent and I think we’ve shown that a few times this year,” D’Onofrio said.
Division II Memorial/Central was 6-10 entering its Thursday night game against Division I Nashua North and needing one win over its last two games to secure a playoff berth.
D’Onofrio has also seen growth in the program’s numbers since last year.
Memorial/Central finished with about 38 players in the program last season, which was enough to barely field a junior varsity team. This season, D’Onofrio has about 50 players and had to turn away some kids who wanted to join late. D’Onofrio said he has a full JV team that has won most of its games.
The co-op is approved for one more year, D’Onofrio said, and he expects numbers will continue to grow. He would like to keep the co-op going past then, as he said he does not think either school has enough players to field its own team just yet. This year’s team has a lot more Memorial players than Central players, D’Onofrio said.
“I think there’s a good camaraderie building,” D’Onofrio said.
This week’s standouts
• Senior Ethan Johnson made 20 saves and his triplet brother, Griffin, had a hat trick for the Nashua South boys team in its 7-3 victory over Pinkerton Academy of Derry on Monday. The win was the Purple Panthers’ first over Pinkerton since 1999, when Astros coach Steve Gaudreau was in a Nashua uniform, according to Joe Marchilena of NH-HighSchoolSports.com.
• Mary Martinson scored seven goals for the Concord girls team in its 10-9 triumph at Merrimack on Monday. The senior then notched her 200th career goal in the Crimson Tide’s 17-6 win over Salem on Wednesday.
• Bailey Bourque, a senior, notched six goals, including the 100th of her career, and two assists for the Campbell of Litchfield girls team in its 19-12 win over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough on Monday. Teammates Brooke Stoncius, Kristina Castellan and Elayna Montenero each had four goals and Stoncius also added five helpers. Bourque had three goals and three assists and Montenero contributed four goals and two assists in the Cougars’ 12-11 regular-season finale win over Lebanon on Wednesday.
• Senior Caroline Leone had a hat trick and an assist, recording her 100th career point in the process for the Londonderry girls team in its 10-9 victory over Dover on Monday.
• Shannon Hargreaves made 18 saves for team Division I Souhegan of Amherst girls team in its 18-8 loss to Division II Portsmouth on Wednesday.
• Lexi Shute tallied six goals and an assist and Olivia Keenan added five goals and two helpers in the Gilford girls team’s 16-7 win at Kearsarge of Wolfeboro on Tuesday.
• Derryfield School of Manchester girls senior captain Casey Benson logged six goals and four draw controls in the Cougars’ 16-5 triumph at Milford on Monday. Teammate Lilly Handwerk added four goals, two assists and three draw controls.