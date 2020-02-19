Liam O’Neil’s last-second 3-point shot broke a tie score and handed the Alvirne High School boys’ basketball team a 59-56 victory over Exeter (12-1) on Wednesday night in Hudson. The loss ended Exeter’s 39-game winning streak.
Jack Dewitt led the Alvirne offense with 19 points. The Broncos (6-7) received 12 points from Paul Manzi, 11 from Meshack Mugariri and nine from O’Neil. Exeter’s Ryan Grijalva led all scorers with 29.
Exeter, last year’s Division I champion, trailed by 12 after three quarters, but tied the contest late in the fourth.
Bishop Guertin 69, Dover 58: In Goffstown, Bishop Guertin’s Dylan Santosuosso led all scorers with a 22-point effort against the Green Wave (6-8) in a game played at Saint Anselm College. Sam Kriek (12), Luke Gappart (11), and Darren Lopez-Sullivan (10) led Dover. BG (12-2) got 13 points from Mason Carroll and 12 from Sam Mullett.
Campbell 72, Somersworth 60: In Litchfield, Brody Mills tossed in a team-high 21 points to lead the Campbell (9-6). Mills was one of four Cougars who scored in double figures. Matt Dion had 15, Brendan Rice finished with 13 and Joaquin Heller added 11. Jacob Hamilton scored a game-high 25 for Somersworth (10-4), which was outscored 17-9 in the final quarter.
Girls’ basketball
Bedford 46, Pinkerton 43: In Bedford, Emma Rosenbaum hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs (12-3) the win. Isabella King (20) and Alli Morgan (15) were Bedford’s leading scorers.
Avah Ingalls led Pinkerton with 16. The Astros (10-5) received nine points from Jesse Ames. Bedford led by eight points at halftime, but Pinkerton had a 30-28 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Boys’ hockey
Londonderry 4, Bow 0: In Concord, the Lancers scored twice during a six-second span in the third period to pull away. Sam Neville scored twice for Londonderry (6-8-1). Nicholas Pitarys scored a 5-on-3 goal to make it 3-0, and Zach Rheault capped the scoring six seconds later. Londonderry outshot Bow (6-9-0) 27-19.
Exeter 4, Pinkerton 0: In Exeter, Jude Rogles made 16 saves and the Blue Hawks (11-2-2) scored twice in each of the first two periods. Richard Davis, Kole Robinson, Keegan Knight and Brendan Doyle scored for Exeter. Matt Gilliland stopped 28 shots for Pinkerton (8-7-0).
Merrimack 6, Somersworth/Coe-Brown 4: In Manchester, Zach Stimeling and Dylan Sadowski each scored twice for the Tomahawks (10-3-1) at West Side Arena. Daniel Strum and Aaron Bono each had two goals for Somersworth/Coe-Brown (9-6-1).
Concord 6, Hanover 1: In Hanover, Matt Hauschild scored three goals to lead the Concord (13-1-0) offensive attack. Ryan Doherty, Brooks Craigue and Alex Forward also scored for the Crimson Tide. Parker Taylor recorded 18 saves.
Dover 4, Pembroke/Campbell 1: In Concord, Ollie Stevens scored three goals for Division II Dover (8-7), which also received a goal from Wyatt Allaire. Nathan Carter scored for Pembroke/Campbell (3-11-0 in Division II). Adam Omundson made 37 saves for Pembroke/Campbell.
Austin Gilbert made 15 saves for Dover.
Girls’ hockey
Bishop Guertin 6, Lebanon 0: In Tyngsborough, Mass., Julie McGloughlin and Lindsey Hult each scored twice for the Cardinals (7-7-0), who scored four goals in the third. Annalise Reed and Jill Scanlon also scored for BG. Brooke Yabroudy collected three assists, and Sarah King was in goal for the shutout.