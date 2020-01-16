Aaron Bono scored two goals and added two assists, leading the Somersworth/Coe-Brown hockey team to a 5-2 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday night, the Bearcats’ first-ever win over St. Thomas.
Seniors Cole Perra (first-ever varsity goal), senior Gage Gagne and junior Jake Pelletier also scored for Somersworth/Coe-Brown. Freshman netminder Rylye Coe had 29 saves in his first varsity win.
Wrestling
Exeter (EXET) 42.0 Nashua North (NANO) 33.0
145: Dimitri Moreno (NANO) over (EXET) (For.) 152: Gage Bolduc (EXET) over Vittorio Trowbridge (NANO) (Fall 1:17) 160: Finnegan Scease (EXET) over (NANO) (For.) 170: Joseph Bernard (EXET) over Anthony Sexton (NANO) (Fall 3:28) 182: Zaeden Crocker (NANO) over Terrence O‘Hara (EXET) (Fall 5:09) 195: Nick Beebe (EXET) over Toby Brown (NANO) (Fall 0:51) 220: Dylan McIntyre (NANO) over Mark Erinna (EXET) (Dec 12-11) 285: Sam Cross (EXET) over Max Ackerman (NANO) (Dec 1-0) 106: Matt Oliver (NANO) over (EXET) (For.) 113: Mirenis Torres (NANO) over (EXET) (For.) 120: Brendan Phillips (EXET) over Michael Mathson (NANO) (Dec 4-3) 126: Kole Ducharme (NANO) over Tyler Kenney (EXET) (Fall 1:32) 132: Mitchell Lennon (EXET) over Andrew Frye (NANO) (Fall 2:35) 138: Nick Caron (EXET) over Ethan‘ Preson-Teixeira (NANO) (Fall 1:09)
Keene (KEEN) 42.0 Bedford (BEDF) 36.0
106: Double Forfeit 113: Jack Emerson (BEDF) over (KEEN) (For.) 120: Owen Hastey (BEDF) over Joshua Sleeper-Seder (KEEN) (Fall 0:00) 126: Matthew Cosio (BEDF) over Tierney Gruber (KEEN) (Fall 0:00) 132: Daniel Ethridge (BEDF) over Shandria Waters (KEEN) (Fall 0:00) 138: Colby Atwood (KEEN) over Mathew Vranich (BEDF) (Fall 0:00) 145: Riley Stetson (KEEN) over Nate Statires (BEDF) (Fall 0:00) 152: Joseph Wilson (KEEN) over Finn O‘Neil (BEDF) (Fall 0:00) 160: Austin Morris (KEEN) over Connor Carrier (BEDF) (Fall 0:00) 170: Gavin Gruber (KEEN) over Zachary Jones (BEDF) (Fall 0:00) 182: Isiah Crump (KEEN) over Andrew Becker (BEDF) (Fall 0:00) 195: Jason Canavan (KEEN) over Edward Kissell (BEDF) (Fall 0:00) 220: Brandon Bourgoin (BEDF) over (KEEN) (For.) 285: Ryan Allard (BEDF) over (KEEN) (For.)
Bow (BOW) 62.0 Campbell (CAMP) 12.0
220: Devin Dube (CAMP) over Ryan nicholls (BOW) (Fall 2:23) 285: Anthony Sutera (BOW) over (CAMP) (For.) 106: Nicklus Wray (BOW) over (CAMP) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Wyatt Rheinhardt (BOW) over Justin Gandia (CAMP) (TF 19-4 4:00) 126: Andrew Krause (BOW) over Connor Rakiey (CAMP) (SV-1 4-2) 132: Alec Schultz (BOW) over Elizabeth Goodwin (CAMP) (Fall 1:31) 138: Nicolas Bowes (BOW) over (CAMP) (For.) 145: Anthony Diphilippo (BOW) over Christopher Corbett (CAMP) (Fall 3:15) 152: Eli Diphilippo (BOW) over (CAMP) (For.) 160: Andrew Bliss (BOW) over (CAMP) (For.) 170: Michael Milano (BOW) over (CAMP) (For.) 182: Brett Mcinerney (CAMP) over Daniel Scott (BOW) (Fall 2:40) 195: Ethan Krueger (BOW) over (CAMP) (For.)