Bow High School placed four players in the top 20 to win the Division III boys golf championship, while Mascenic Regional had the top two finishers to win the Division IV boys championship. Both were played Tuesday at Laconia Country Club.
Laconia High’s Evan Rollins shot a 1-under par 71 to take medalist honors in Division III. Mitchell Cormier of Fall Mountain Regional of Langdon took second with an even-par 72. Russell Hamel of Pelham was third with a 2-over 74.
Cam Evans (sixth, 7-over 79), Eil Wilkening and Owen Webber (8-over 80), and Hunter Duncan (10-over 82) paced Bow to its first-place 33-over par score. Pelham was second at 44 over, with Derryfield of Manchester third at 48 over.
In Division IV, Mascenic’s Josiah Hakala fired a 3-under par 69 to lead all players. His teammate Joseph Lisio was second with a 4-over 76. Tyler Hicks of White Mountains of Whitefield was third with a 6-over 78.
Mascenic took first with a 72-over par aggregate score. Woodsville was second at 82 over, and Sunapee was third at 128 over.
Boys soccer
Trinity 8, Prospect Mountain 1
Trinity (10-3): Quinn Booth, 3 goals; Eamon LaPalme, 2 goals; Nate Shipman, goal; Conor Bosworth, goal; Evan Pearson, goal.
Hopkinton 2, Fall Mtn. 0
Hopkinton (11-1-1): Cam Bassett, goal; Owen O’Brien, goal; Quinn Whitehead, assist; Aidan Burns, 1 save.
Fall Mountain: Brayden Ring, 7 saves.
Londonderry 1, Windham 0
Londonderry: Corey Nolan, goal.
Sunapee 5, Concord Christian 0
Sunapee: Vincent Borelli, goal; Sam Kress, goal; Matthew Tschudin, 2 goals; Andrew Claus, goal.
Girls soccer
Exeter 3, Merrimack 0
Merrimack: Emily Theriault, 6 saves.
Field hockey
Memorial 2, Salem 0
Memorial: Isabella Giampa, goal; Rachael Neuberger, goal; Mya Desjardins, assist.
Winnacunnet 2, Pinkerton 1
Winnacunnet: Hannah Ritchie, 2 goals; Jaeda Fuller, 7 saves.
Pinkerton (4-8-4): Natalie Paradzick, goal; Elise LeBlanc, 9 saves.
Girls volleyball
Dover 3, Merrimack 0 (25-22, 25-6, 25-18)
Merrimack: Lily Petrocelli, 4 kills, 11 digs; Emily Winefield, 7 digs; Sam Lyna, 3 digs, 13 assists.
Salem 3, Goffstown 1 (25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21) (Monday)
Salem: Lily Amiss, 7 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace; Bailey Sacco, 4 kills, 4 digs; Kelsey Cruz, 5 aces, 4 digs; Katie Jamer, 15 assists, 4 aces.
Manchester West 3, Manchester Central 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-19) (Monday)
West (6-7): Nyanakuak Piok 6 kills; Emily Deleault 9 points, 6 aces; Riley McNamara 8 points, 3 aces, 4 kills; Valencia Burpee 8 points, 3 aces; Tayla Smith 2 blocks.
Central (1-10): Charlie Sjolander-Dussault 6 points, 2 aces; Maryah Eastep 7 points; Raina Barton 6 points, 3 kills, 1 block.