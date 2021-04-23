John McDevitt’s walk-off, bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Derryfield School an 8-7 victory over Newmarket on Friday.
The Cougars (2-0) tied the game at 7-7 on a Janai Cruz single that brought home Alex Comire, who opened the inning with a single before stealing second and third base. Will Perkowski and Kevin Adie then both drew walks to load the bases.
Derryfield stole 10 bases, three by Comire.
Newmarket (1-2) took a 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth inning via a Steve Coffey RBI double. Hayden Goodreau struck out 11 over 5 innings and went 2-for-5 at the plate for the Mules.
Souhegan 12, Manchester West 5
Souhegan (3-0): WP Nick Wilson (2-0) 3 IP, 0 R; Nolan Colby’s 4-for-4; Nick Nowak, 3-run triple; Keegan Burke, 2-run triple; Reese Colby, 3 singles.
Bedford 10, Londonderry 9
Bedford: Evan Kaplo, 5 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 6 Ks; JJ Crespo, double; Zach Fletcher, triple.
Portsmouth 6, Salem 2
Portsmouth: WP Damon Chase, 4 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 Ks; Carmine Zingariello, 3 hits, 3 RBIs; Elliot Miles, Myles Sargent, 2 hits.
Salem: Ryan Allard, 1 hit, 2 RBIs, 1 stolen base.
Raymond 10, Portsmouth Christian 0 (5 inn.)
Raymond: WP Nate McGrath, 1 H, 11 Ks; Ryan Santino, 2 hits, 5 stolen bases, 1 RBI, 1 walk.
Concord 15, Bishop Guertin 6
Concord: Noah Wachter, 3 hits; Wright, 3-run homer.
BG: Aiden Meaney, 2-for-4, including a 3-run homer; Jake Mitchell, 2 hits.
Coe-Brown 15, Merrimack Valley 0
Coe-Brown: Jake Pelletier,3 for 4 with 2 doubles, a home run, 6 RBIs; WP Jack Lano, 4 IP, 6 H, 0 R.
Hollis/Brookline 9-3, Pelham 3-2
Hollis/Brookline: Brandon Hsu 17 K, 6.2 IP, HR, double, 4 runs in opener; Aiden Dufoe 2-for-3, two doubles, RBI in nightcap.
Pelham: Justin Corbett 2 RBIs in opener; Colby Walsh RBI double in nightcap.
Softball
Londonderry 15, Bedford 5
Londonderry: WP Olivia Cutuli, 4 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 Ks; Olivia Chau, 5 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs; Emily Rivera, 2 hits, 3 RBIs.
Bedford: Caity Lemay, 2-for-3, grand slam.
Bishop Brady 14, John Stark 1
Brady (2-0): Jayden Johnson, 2 homers, double, single, 4 RBIs; Ami Rivera, homer, double, single, 3 RBIs; Halle Laramie, 2-run homer, 7 IP, 5 K’s, 4 BB, 4 hits, 0 ER.
John Stark: Lili Stogner, single, double.
Campbell 11, Milford 1
Campbell: WP Maddie Davis, 4 H, 7 Ks; Jackie Gamache, 2 IP, 1 H, 2 Ks; Chloe Steiniger (home run), Riley Gamache, Morgan Bruner, Lindsay Brown, 2 hits.
Bow 16, Pembroke 4
Bow: WP Hannah McGonigle, 10ks, 2 BB, 2 HBP, 2 ER; 3-for-4 2 RBIs; Emily Kiah, 4-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, SB; Lilly Wright, 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, run scored.
Epping 22, Farmington 3
Epping (2-2): Pitcher Sophia Morang, 5 IP, 6 H, 7 Ks, 0 BB; Erika MacLeod, 4-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored; Jade Gagnon, 4-for-4 with two runs scored; Abby Walsh 2-for-4 with a two-run homer.
Boys lacrosse
Exeter 21, Londonderry 8 (Saturday)
Exeter (5-0): Aiden Lechner, 4 goals, 2 assists; Spencer Clark, 3 goals, 3 assists; Connor Holly, 4 goals, 1 assist; Gavin Lechner, 2 goals, 2 assists; Jackson Hale, 2 goals.
Londonderry: Hunter Smith, 4 goals, 2 assists.
Winnacunnet 10, Windham 6
Winnacunnet: Jack Ellis, 100th point; Caleb White, 2 asssists; Ben Chase, 1 goal and 1 assist; Cole Fisher, 2 goals, 2 assists; Ben Merrick, 2 goals, 1 assist; Colin Kimball, 2 goals; James O Hara, 2 goals; Lance Trinceri, 14 for 19 on faceoffs; Carter Renaud, 13 saves.
Campbell 16, Milford 7
MIlford: Drew Hodges 21 saves; Chuck Urda, 2 goals, 2 assists; Harris Jones, 2 goals; Logan Barnhill, 2 goals; Corey Girouard, 1 goal.
Derryfield 15, Goffstown 9
Derryfield (3-0): Chas Dean 2 goals, 3 assists; Chili Cabot 3 goals, 1 assist; Ryan Etzo 2 goals, 2 assists; Cole Girsch 2 goals; Quinn Silvio 3 goals; Alex Murray 3 goals, 1 assist; Dugan Brewer-Little 1 assist; Will Mancini 1 assist; Liam Hill 5 saves; Ryan Caparrelli 9 saves.
Goffstown (2-2): Kyle Auger 3 goals, 1 assist; Andy Mason 3 goals; John Erwin 1 assist; Ethan Hansen 1 goal; Joshua Eegan 2 goals; Grady Chretien 9 saves.
Timberlane 15, Nashua North 2
North: Jack Peters, Alex Jenkerson, 1 goal each; Simon Costa, 5 ground balls; Devyn Lavoie, 13 saves.
Trinity 21, Hillsboro-Deering 1
Trinity (4-0): Tate Flint, 5 goals 5 assists; Andrew Overy 6 goals, 3 assists; Brady Watts, 3 goals, 6 assists.
Girls lacrosse
Londonderry 12, Exeter 10
Londonderry: Caroline Leone 4 goals. Emily Cowette 2 goals, 1 assist; Jenna Stowell 2 goals.
Exeter: Erica McElroy 4 goals; Emily Lapia and Casey Moore 2 goals
Bishop Guertin 17, Pinkerton 5
Pinkerton: Ali Lamphere, Caroline Daziel, Catilyn Seleny, 1G each; Abby Jowett, 2G; Lauren Sweeney, 5 saves.
Londonderry 15, Merrimack 2
Londonderry: Jenna Stowell, Caroline Leone, 5 goals each; Izzy Augusta, 4 goals.
Campbell 13, Milford 12
Campbell: Bailey Bourque, 4 goals, 2 assists; Josie Oberto, 4 goals; Elayna Montenero, 3 goals, 2 assists; Phoebe Drouin, 9 saves.
Portsmouth 11, Nashua South 10, OT
South: Abby Hawkes 3 goals, 4 assists; Margot Manz, 2 goals; Kenzie Crestsinger 1 goal, 1 assist
Girls tennis
Goffstown 9, Londonderry 0
Singles: Amelle Korn d. Laura Bowen, 8-2; Jamie Baines d. Lauren Kim, 8-4; Kenna Piceuch d. Susan Kim, 8-1; Hannah Laidlaw d. Catie Brown, 8-4; Molly Strong d. Allie Iaconis, 8-1; Sophie Perron d. Ellie Cook.
Doubles: Korn/Baines d. Bowen/Lauren Kim, 8-0; Piceuch/Laidlaw d. Susan Kim/Brown, 8-1; Strong/Perron d. Iaconis/Cook, 8-0.
At Manchester West (Thurs.)
Souhegan 9, Manchester West 0
Singles: Maddie Daniel S def Helena Jackson 8-1; Anna Goyette S def Ella Hanson 8-1; Mishka Tower S def P. Ghalley 8-1; Carolyn Horner S def Kailia Thomas 8-0; Molly Atkinson S def Nevaeh Spears 8-5; Amelia Wysor S def Amber Mathison 8-0
Doubles: Daniel/Goyette S def Jackson/Hanson 8-0; Tower/Horner S def Ghalley/Spears 8-0; Atkinson/Keelin Llewelyn S def Mathison/Kyleigh Pierce 8-1
Season records: West 0-2; Souhegan 4-0
Bishop Guertin 6, Pinkerton 3
Singles: Maddie Frank (P) def Hannah Gilbertson 9-8 (13-11); Shaylee Nolan (P) def Natalie MacSweeney 8-5; Laura Bucci (BG) def Skylar Lavesque 9-8 (7-5); Madeline Donahue (P) def Sophia Seers 8-5; Abbey Linskey (BG) def Sydney Pelletier 8-6; Alexa Pesirido (BG) d. Calli Matarozzo 8-3
Doubles: H. Gilbertson/N. MacSweeney (BG) def. M. Frank/S. Nolan 8-6; S. Bucci/A. Linskey (BG) def S. Levesque/ S. Pelletier 8-5; 3. S. Seers/Hailey Barker (BG) def M. Donahue/K. McMillan 9-7
Team Records: Pinkerton 2-2; Bishop Guertin, 4-0.
Boys tennis
Exeter 9, Salem 0
Singles: Ryan Porter d. Ryan Pappalardo, 8-0; Eliot Danley d. Austin Salvetti, 8-4; Addison Bloom d. Logan Krahn, 8-1; Callum Stocker d. Jackson Maietta, 8-3; Devon Starr d. Jonas Dorsett, 8-1; Ian Pound d. Om Patel, 8-2.
Doubles: Porter/Bloom d. Pappalardo/Salvetti, 8-1; Danley/Pound d. Krahn/Maietta, 8-3; Stocker/Starr d. Gavin Bentley/Will Beutler, 8-3.
Exeter 9, Concord 0
Singles: Kyle Lankler d. Daniel Pedersen, 8-1; Ryan Matson d. Finn Conery, 8-2; Ethan Koroski d. Finn Brown, 8-4; Charlie Gaughan d. David Bean, 8-3; Ian Suprenant d. Knox Brown, 9-8 (7-2); Liam Simard d. Carter Pratt, 8-0.
Doubles: Lankler/Matson d. Pedersen/Finn Brown, 8-1; Koroski/Gaughan d. Conery/Bean, 8-4; Simard/Dominic Theos d. Knox Brown/Pratt, 8-2.
Bedford 8, Hanover 1
Singles: Nick Bayer (B) d. Evan Yang, 8-3; Lucas Mack (B) d. Alex Rockmore, 8-5; Derek Dong (B) d. Kevin Pillsbury, 8-3; Bohdan Higley (B) d. Alex Stevens, 8-1; Logan Mack (B) d. Zhiwen Liu, 8-1; Alex Smith (B) d. Zach Pearson, 8-2.
Doubles: Yang/Rockmore (H) d. Bayer/Higley, 8-6; Lucas Mack/Dong (B) d. Pillsbury/Stevens, 8-6; Logan Mack/Ryan Boucher (B) d. Liu/Pearson, 8-3.
Bishop Guertin 8, Pinkerton 1
Singles: Pranav Marwaha (BG) d. Anthony Walters, 8-0; Dean Lakos (BG) d. Michael Ghanem, 8-3; Ryan Wallat (BG) d. Ethan Flaherty, 8-1; Gavin Bombara (BG) d. Zachary Tanguay, 8-5; Joshua Roux (P) d. Aditya Prasad, 8-5; Ryan Stack (BG) d. Jack McGarrahan, 8-0.
Doubles: Marwaha/Liakos (BG) d. Walters/Ghanem, 8-1; Wallat/Bombara (BG) d. Flaherty/Tanguay, 8-2; Stack/Mutty (BG) d. Tanguay/McGarrahan, 8-6.
Derryfield 9, Spaulding 0
Singles: Jack Schroeder (DS) def. Nick Gagnon (S) 8-0; Chris Lynch (DS) def. Brian Casey (S) 8-2; Chris Van Natta (DS) def. Cam Molinaro (S) 8-3; Max Smith (DS) def. Anthony Debellios (S) 8-0; Jack Krasnof (DS) def. Ben McGeehan (S) 8-1; Jeremy Gagnon (DS) def. Deandre Rawls (S) 8-2
Doubles: Schroeder/Lynch (DS) def. Gagnon/Casey (S) 8-0; Van Natta/Smith (DS) def. Molinaro/Rawls (S) 8-0; Krasnof/Logan Goldberg (DS) def. Debellios/McGeehan (S) 8-2
ConVal 8, Sanborn 1
Singles: Ben Kriebel, C, def. Drew Fontaine, 8-3; Jaimini Viles, C, def. Owen Paul, 8-1; Brady Proctor, C, def. Zack Soma, 8-3; David MacKay, C, def. Ryan Doherty, 9-7; Eva Calcutt, C, def. Ian Abney, 8-2; Fletcher Maggs, C, def. Austin Ingersol 8-0.
Doubles: Kriebel-Proctor, C, def. Paul-Soma, 8-1; Viles-MacKay, C, def. Fontaine-Abney, 8-5; Doherty-Ingersol, S, def. Lucas Gregory-Avery Pope, 9-8 (7-5).
Boys volleyball
Bishop Guertin 3, Mascenic 0
(25-18, 25-20, 25-15)
BG (3-2): DJ Omogrosso, 11 kills, 4 blocks; Erik Wizboski, 5 kills, 1 block, 21 assists; Joey Farris 2 aces, 7 digs.
Salem 3, Pinkerton 2
(26-24, 17-25, 25-17, 20-25, 20-18)
Pinkerton: Wil Mills, 17 kills, 8 blocks; Lucas Lizotte, 41 assists; Adam Freiburger, 8 blocks; Aldan Hirsch, 11 digs; Kody Sodoyer, Tyler Collins 2 aces each.
Windham 3, Hollis/Brookline 1
(17-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-23)
Hollis/Brookline (2-2): Jake Laborde, 13 kills, 4 aces; Aidan Norris, 8 kills, 3 aces; John Sommer, 7 kills; Brian Szewczyk, 6 blocks; Max Marshall, 35 assists