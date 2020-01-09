In a rematch of the last two state girls' hockey finals, it was more of the same on Thursday night. Natalie Morhun had a hat trick plus one assist to lead defending champ Hanover to a 5-0 victory over Exeter at Campion Rink in Lebanon.
Sage McGinley-Smith and Kaye Lindsay also scored for the Marauders, who improved to 3-0 against New Hampshire competition, 3-1-1 overall. Rebekah Rudd made 14 saves for the shutout.
Exeter is 3-1 in the Granite State, 3-2 overall.
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 7, ConVal 0: Memphis Brown and Ellie Karatzas scored twice and Olivia Kimball, Kylie Youngclaus and McKenzie Wessling (first varsity goal) also scored for the winners (5-0). Bella Carey added two assists.
Ski jumping
Hanover High took team honors in the first ski jumping meet of the year. The meet was host by Plymouth Regional.
Hanover scored 382 points, topping Sunapee (374), Kennett (372), Plymouth (349) and Concord (84).
Teddy Ruth of Hanover and Zach Grzesik of Kennett tied for first. Ruth had the two longest jumps of the night at 24 meters. Cameron Summerton of Sunapee took third, Tristan Meyer of Hanover was fourth, and Cam Forbush of Hanover and Sean Morgan of Kennett tied for fifth.
Silvia Dalton of Sunapee (eighth overall) and Sabin Mitchell of Hanover (11th overall) were 1-2 among the girls.
Girls’ basketball
Manchester Central 67, Alvirne 32: In Manchester, Destiny Jordan's 19 points led Central (4-1). Jailyn Johnson and Erin Flurey had nine points apiece. Jessica Lewis added eight and Emily Greenwood seven. Sarah Ruigrok led Alvirne (2-3 in Division I) with eight points.
Wrestling
Bedford 46, Man. Central 33 (Thursday)
106 — Jannat Altae wins by forfeit
113 — Jack Emerson (BED) defeats Alexis Dobson (CEN) 13-4
120 — Owen Hastey (BED) defeats Bryan Macias (CEN) by fall
132 — Daniel Etheridge (BED) defeats Manny Velazquez by fall
145 — Jackson Robidoux (CEN) defeats Joe Pawelko by fall
152 — Michael Hamel-Patrick (CEN) defeats Connor Carrier by decision 3-1
195- Nic Karpf (CEN) defeats Edward Kissell by fall
220 — Raheen Dukes (CEN) defeats Jake Lake by medical default
285 — Andrew Farrell (CEN) defeats Ryan Allard by fall
Central will host Goffstown, Portsmouth and John Stark on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Skiing
Thursday, at Crotched Mountain
Boys' team scores
1, Bow, 377 points; 2, Hanover, 376; 3, Souhegan, 357; 4, Hollis/Brookline, 334; 5, ConVal, 330; 6, Pembroke, 318; 7, Portsmouth, 317; 8, Wilton-Lyndeborough, 156.
Girls' team scores
1, ConVal, 381; 2, Souhegan, 371; 3, Hanover, 368; 4, Portsmouth, 346; 5, Bow, 338; 6, Pembroke, 308; 7, Hollis/Brookline, 297; 8, Merrimack Valley, 83; 9, Milford, 73.
Girls' slalom
1, Molly Dishong, ConVal, 1:35.36; 2, Rosie Crooker, ConVal, 1:36.84; 3, Erin Taylor, Souhegan, 1:41.68; 4, Ella Dishong, ConVal, 1:42.66; 5, Maya Holmes, Hanover, 1:48.79.
Boys' slalom
1, Andrew Taylor, Souhegan, 1:28.80; 2, Connor Wachsmuth, Bow, 1:29.77; 3, Eric Goodney, Hanover, 1:30.97; 4, Patrick Wachsmuth, Bow, 1:31.90; 5, Jackson Frazier, Pembroke, 1:33.38.
Thursday, at Pats Peak, Henniker
Boys' team results
1, Bedford, 392 points; 2, Keene, 360; Timberlane, 357; Pinkerton, 345.
Top Pinkerton scorers: 3, Chris Bennett; 14, Fresh Colton; 23, Ethan Hatch; 37, Jackson Kuncik.
Girls' team results
1, Bedford, 392; Keene, 362; 3, Windham, 349; 4, Pinkerton, 347.
Top Pinkerton girls: 9, Kaitlyn Bennett; 16, Hannah Flagg; 20, Madeline Frank; 22, Sydney Pratt.