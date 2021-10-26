Jacob Kubik-Pauw scored one minute into the second sudden death overtime to give third-ranked Hanover a 2-1 win over No. 14 Alvirne of Hudson in a Division I boys soccer preliminary round game Tuesday.
The visiting Broncos took a 1-0 lead with six minutes to play in regulation on a goal by Jack Ashworth. Hanover, which outshot Alvirne 36-7, tied the game with 15 seconds remaining on a goal by Jack Gardner, assisted by Carter Guerin.
On the winning goal, Eric Ringer beat a defender and sent a pass across the goal mouth to Kubik-Pauw, who scored his third of the season. Ringer’s assist was his team-leading eighth of the campaign.
Alvirne goalkeeper Mason Brooks had an outstanding game, making 14 saves, many of them spectacular. Hanover had 14 corners and limited Alvirne to one. Hanover goalkeeper Ty Nolon made three saves.
Hanover, now 13-3-1, will host a quarterfinal match on Friday, hosting the winner of Wednesday’s match between No. 11 Pinkerton Academy and host Londonderry, the sixth-seeded team.
Coe-Brown 2, Souhegan 0
Coe-Brown (10-6-1): Marty Lacerte, goal; Sam Lapiejko, goal; Waylon Walker, 5 assists.
Souhegan (6-11-0): Ryan Lockitt, 9 saves.
Mascoma Valley 3, Fall Mountain 2
Ian Moulton’s goal with five minutes to go sent No. 6 Mascoma to a quarterfinal date with No. 3 Campbell in Litchfield on Friday.
Profile 2, Littleton 1, OT
Quincy Burger’s overtime goal won it for No. 9 Profile, who will face top-ranked Epping in the quarterfinals Friday.
Postponements
Boys soccer
Several preliminary round soccer tournament games were postponed Tuesday because of poor weather. Those games include:
Division I
No. 9 Exeter at No. 8 Windham, moved to Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Presentation of Mary Academy, Hudson.
No. 10 Winnacunnet of Hampton at No. 7 Dover, postponed to Wednesday at 3 p.m.
No. 11 Pinkerton of Derry at No. 6 Londonderry, postponed to Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a field to be announced.
No. 13 Portsmouth at No. 4 Manchester Memorial, moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
No. 15 Salem at No. 2 Manchester Central, moved to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Division III
No. 13 St. Thomas of Dover at No. 4 Conant of Jaffrey, moved to Wednesday at 3 p.m.
No. 15 Hillsborough-Deering at No. 2 Hopkinton, moved to Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Trinity High School, Manchester.
Division IV
No. 10 Pittsburg at No. 7 Newmarket, postponed to Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Dover.
Field hockey
The Division II field hockey semifinals, originally scheduled for Tuesday night, were postponed to Friday night because of Tuesday’s poor weather.
The schedule and location remain the same. The games will be at Exeter High School, with No. 2 Portsmouth squaring off against No. 3 Souhegan of Amherst at 5 p.m., and No. 9 Goffstown taking on No. 5 Lebanon at 7.