Christian Levantovski-Correa scored all three goals in Londonderry’s 3-1 win over Merrimack in Division I boys soccer play Tuesday at the Back River Sports Complex in Bedford.
Levantovski-Correa scored two the first half, one from Devin Sen and the other from Tyler Kraft, to give the Lancers (4-1) a 2-0 edge. Kyle Egan pulled one back for the Tomahawks (2-3) before the half, but Levantovski-Correa restored the two-goal edge with five minutes to go off an assist from Brady Joncas. Jason Reilly made five saves for Londonderry, while Drew Flanders made 15 for Merrimack.
Central 2, Salem 0
Central: Junior Mawete goal, Cedric Ishoboravyose goal; David Hood shutout.
Souhegan 2, John Stark 1
Souhegan (3-2): Alan Clay goal, Ryan Fillion goal, Ryan Tupaj assist,
Ryan Lockitt 7 saves.
John Stark (2-3): Nate Innerfield goal, Aidan Johnson 8 saves.
Gilford 1, Hopkinton 0 (Monday)
Gilford: Anthony Aguiar, 1 goal (73rd minute); Thomas Donnelly, 6 saves.
Hopkinton (4-1-0): Aidan Burns, 4 saves.
Nashua South 1, Hanover 0 (Monday)
South (6-0-0): Jadiel Bomfim, 1 goal, Leo Kopicko, 7 saves.
Hanover (4-2-1): Ty Nolon, 2 saves.
Pinkerton 2, Concord 2 (Monday)
Pinkerton (3-1-2): Zach Smith goal, assist; Giovanni Iob goal; Really Beaulieu assist; Will Paganini 3 saves.
Concord (2-3-1): Alejo Caceres goal, assist; Shamir Darjee goal; Jacque Tunguru assist; Max Leafy 11 saves.
Girls soccer
Trinity 2, Kearsarge 0
Trinity (4-0) Addie Bosworth 2 goals; Devon Booth assist; Skyler De Pertillo assist; Kayla Sisson 4 saves.
Kearsarge is 4-2.
Windham 2, Winnacunnet 1
Windham (3-2-1): Emily Manning 2 goals, game-winner with 2 minutes left; Reagan Murray assist; Lily Chun assist; Amanda Call 5 saves
Winnacunnet (1-5): Palen Kelly goal.
Londonderry 4, Merrimack 2
Merrimack: Cara Sullivan 2 goals; Brooke Basoli assist; Alexis Best assist; Molly Perkins 5 saves.
Timberlane 2, Dover 1
Timberlane: Bella Keogh 2 goals, including OT winner (unassisted).
Dover: Hope Duncan goal; Joci Faasen assist; Skyler Krause 12 saves.
Field hockey
Gilford 8, Conant 1 (Monday)
Gilford: Olivia Keenan 5 assists; Aly Pichette 3 goals; Shea Brown 2 goals; Lexi Shute 1 goal, Maddie Wernig, Emily Watson 1 goal.
Pinkerton 1, Keene 1 (Monday)
Keene: Kaylyn Tubiano goal, Meghan Goodwin assist, Bell Vanesco 5 saves; Pinkerton: Jaelyn Crossman goal, Elise LeBlanc 4 saves.
Volleyball
Londonderry 3, Exeter 0 (Monday) (25-15, 25-18, 25-20).
Londonderry (2-1): Lexi Small 10 assists, 3 aces; Kelsey Sanborn 4 aces, 6 digs, 7 kills; Bella Elguezabal 3 digs, 2 aces.
Exeter is 1-2.
Bedford 3, Pinkerton 0 (Monday) (25-17, 25-22, 25-12)
Pinkerton: Sarah Bolduc 9 kills; Sierra Edgecomb, 19 digs; Abby Leppert 3 blocks; Lexa Galler 7 service points (2 aces); Ella Koelb 26 assists.
West 3, Trinity 1 (Monday)
West (3-1): Tayla Smith, Emily Deleault, Ella Nadeau strong on defense; Nyanakuak Piok 2 blocks; Riley McNamara 23 service points; Valencia Burpee 14 service points; Lexsi Mercado 8 service points; Janyla Abreu 7 service points and strong on defense.
Trinity: Libero Elizabeth Mullen strong in back row; Taylor Hasselback strong overall game.
Golf
Tuesday at Amherst CC
Goffstown 207, Hollis/Brookline 218, Milford 250
Individuals: Rowen Pelletier, G, 39; Cavan Quinn, H/B, 41; Noah Durham, G, 41.
Monday at Shattuck Inn C.C. Par 36 Jaffrey
Derryfield 61 (11) 6-1; Hopkinton 61 (7) 5-1; Conant 38 3-5
Individuals: 1. Evan Fairneny, H, 19; 2. Madison Molina, D, 18; 3. Calvin Reilly, D, 18; 4. Kody Dexter, H, 17; 5. Hal Stokes, H, 15.