Londonderry won 11 of 14 individual events plus the two relays to outscore Bishop Guertin 88-37 in a track and field meet last Thursday at Londonderry.
Winners for the Lancers were: Andrew Kullman (100, 11.96); Sam Street (200, 24.83); Matt Griffin (400, 50.91); Sean Clegg (800, 2:08.17); Ryan Young (1,600, 4:33.08); Jaydon Navarro (110 hurdles, 20.11); Matt Visconti (300 hurdles, 59.65); Patrick O’Connor (pole vault, 7-0, and Donovan Gannon also vaulted 7-0); Colby Ramshaw (long jump, 19-5); Navarro (shot put, 35-11.5); Zach Lindholm (discus, 94-11).
Nathan Brodeur had all three BG wins, in the high jump (5-4), the triple jump (34-7) and the javelin (100-even).
Boys lacrosse
Nashua South 8, Timberlane 7 (OT): In Nashua, Jaden Murphy led the Panthers (1-2) with four goals. Drew Fleury had two goals and an assist. Braden Broderman had two goals, and Brady Magstan made 18 saves for Timberlane (0-3).
Derryfield 16, Souhegan 13 (Friday): At the Bedford Sportsplex, Ryan Etzo six goals and two assists, and Chas Dean and Chili Cabot had four goals for Derryfield of Manchester (1-0). Kyle Carpentier had a goal and won 16 faceoffs for the Cougars, and Jaxon Snyder made seven saves and Ryan Caparrelli made nine saves for Derryfield. Connor Holland had five goals and two assists, and Riley Lawhorn scored four goals for Souhegan (1-1). saves.
Bishop Guertin 18, Londonderry 6 (Thurs.): Jon Krikorian led BG with five goals, Declan Wilkie added four, and Michael Kiely and Aiden Laurendeau scored three apiece. Nick McGovern added a pair and Tim Kiely one.
Pinkerton 17, Salem 1 (Thur.): Hunter Drouin’s five goals paced the Astros, and Riley Spellman (three) and Michael Uber (two) also had multiple-goal games. Chipping in one apiece were Joey Gallo, Aidan Price, Colby Gagnon, Jackson Morrissette, Mason Barbone, Kyle Zirn and Garrett Mulhall. Owen Arsenault scored for Salem.
Goffstown 16, Manchester 8 (Thurs.): The Grizzlies’ Andy Mason led all scorers with five goals and five assists.
Girls lacrosse
Pinkerton 14, Portsmouth 10: Amy Quigley led the Astros with five goals. Caroline Denzel had four goals and five assists. Ali Lamphere and Caitlyn Seleny each scored twice.
Boys volleyball
Hollis/Brookline 3, Bishop Guertin 0 (Thurs.): The Cavaliers (2-0) swept by scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-9. Jake Laborde led the winners with 14 kills, Brian Szewczyk had four kills and four blocks, Matt Kelley notched five kills, Max Marshall compiled 34 assists and Liam Troddyn added 10 digs. For BG (0-2), Joey Farris had four aces, one kill and 15 digs, DJ Omogrosso recorded three aces, 14 kills, 11 blocks and nine digs, and Erik Wizboski had three aces, nine kills, three blocks and 11 digs.
Boys tennis
Derryfield 5, Exeter 4
Singles: Jack Schroeder (DS) def. Kyle Lankler (E) 8-5; Ryan Matson (E) def Chris Lynch (DS) 8-5; Ethan Koroski (E) def. Chris Van Natta (DS) 8-5; Max Smith (DS) def. Charles Gaughan 8-5; Jack Krasnof (DS) def Liam Simard 8-2; Billy Gardner (DS) def. Aidan MacDonald 8-5
Doubles; Lankler/Matson (E) def. Schroeder/Lynch (DS) 8-6; Koroski/Gaughan (E) def. Van Natta/Smith (DS) 8-5; Krasnof/Gardner (DS) def. Simard/Dominic Theos (E) 9-8(4)