The Manchester Memorial boys’ hockey team scored two power-play goals and one while it was short-handed en route to a 6-1 triumph over Manchester Central/West on Wednesday at the JFK Coliseum.
Kenny McIntyre had three goals and three assists for Memorial (2-8). The Crusaders received two goals and an assist from Parker Burgess, and a goal and four assists from Brandon Burroughs. Mason Langevin stopped 11 shots.
Aidan Kelly scored for Central/West (0-10), which trailed 3-1 after one period and 5-1 entering the third.
Merrimack 7, Alvirne/Milford 2: In Manchester, Dylan Sadowski collected two goals and an assist to lead the Merrimack attack in this Division II matchup at West Side Arena. The Tomahawks (8-2) led 2-0 after one period and 5-2 after 30 minutes.
Kai Schimp, Dom Carozza, Evan Roy, Zach Stimeling and Andrew Frothingham also scored for Merrimack. Corey Girouard and Dylan Greenlaw had the Alvirne/Milford (2-11) goals.
Windham 2, Nashua North-Souhegan 0: In Nashua, Bobby DiCicco and Owen Larouco had the goals for Windham (8-5), and Vito Mancini turned aside 12 shots for the shutout. Nelson Hawkins stopped 25 shots for North-Souhegan (4-7-1).
Girls’ basketball
Windham 44, Dover 36: In Windham, Dover overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to tie the game in the final quarter, but a 14-point fourth quarter from Sarah Dempsey helped the Jaguars (4-7) earn the Division I win. Dempsey finished with a game-high 22 points. Miller McCoy led Dover (1-12) with 10.
Bedford 65, Concord 59: In Concord, Isabella King scored 25 and Alli Morgan added 13 for the Bulldogs (9-2) in a Division I game that featured 51 fouls. Ava Woodman led Concord (6-6) with 20.
Central 48, Nashua South 33: In Nashua, Destiny Jordan led Central (8-3) with 16 points. Emily Greenwood and Jess Lewis each had 12. Aryanna Murray led South (5-7) with 12 points. Catherine Covert scored seven and Julianna Martin added five.
Merrimack 51, Londonderry 44: In Londonderry, the Tomahawks (12-0) outscored Londonderry (5-7) 15-6 in the final quarter. Leading the way was Makenna Desfosses with 13, Riley Crampton with 12 and Samantha Page with 11. Crampton scored Merrimack's last 10 points. Courtney Shay scored a game-high 27 points for Londonderry. Ashley Schmitt scored seven. Katie Sullivan added six.
Wrestling
At Nashua North
Nashua South (NS) 51, Nashua North (NN) 21
106: Matt Oliver (NN) over Aiden Purington (NS) (Fall 0:00); 113: Ryan Salemi (NS) over Mirenis Torres (NN) (Fall 4:00) 120: Colby Spencer (NS) over Benjamin Haight (NN) (Fall 0:42); 126: Kyle Salemi (NS) over Michael Mathson (NN) (Fall 2:00); 132: Ruben Le (NS) over Andrew Frye (NN) (Fall 2:00); 138: Andrew Tate (NN) over Kyle Vancelette (NASO) (Dec 8-5); 145: Drew Fleury (NS) over Brian Mwangi (NN) (Fall 2:00); 152: Zachary Gauthier (NS) over Dimitri Moreno (NN) (Fall 0:57); 160: Dominick Gentry (NN) over Edinel Reyes-Adorno (NS) (Dec 5-2); 170: Connor Goodwin (NS) over Anthony Sexton (NN) (Fall 2:47); 182: Spencer Whiting (NN) over Robert Isaac (NS) (Dec 8-6); 195: Tyler Griffin (NN) over Colby Vancelette (NS) (Fall 3:42); 220: Nathan Zalzal (NS) over Tyler Griffin (NN) (Fall 0:36); 285: Kyle O‘Connor (NS) over Max Ackerman (NN) (Dec 3-0).
At Alvirne
Londonderry 42, Alvirne 31
138: Jacob Joly (L) over (A) (For.); 145: Timothy Barrett (A) over Ricardo Perez (L) (Fall 2:59); 152: Johnny McKinnon (L) over Grant Dickieson (A) (Fall 0:53); 160: Nicholas Maniatakos (A) over Dylan Barnes (L) (Dec 16-9); 170: Kyle Gora (A) over Nicholas Walter (L) (Fall 0:46); 182: Josh Bean (L) over Christopher Penny (A) (Fall 2:46); 195: Alex Linke (A) over (L) (For.); 220: Double Forfeit; 285: Samuel Choate (L) over (A) (For.); 106: Daniel Cassidy (L) over (A) (For.); 113: Nicholas D‘Alessandro (L) over (A) (For.); 120: Jackson McGovern (A) over Evan Madigan (L) (MD 8-0); 126: Kyle Clark (A) over Andrew Quach (L) (Fall 3:13); 132: Brandon Drake (L) over Ayden Spencer (ALVI) (Fall 5:16).
Pinkerton 60, Alvirne 18
145: Marcus Sconza (P) pinned Timothy Barrett (A) 3:58; 152: Anthony Xavier (P) pinned Grant Dickieson (A) 0:17; 160: Kack Mackiernan (P) pinned Nicholas Maniatakos (A) 2:45; 170: Kyle Gora (A) pinned Hunter Krol (P) 0:56; 182: Sterling McLaughlin (P) pinned Christopher Penny (A) 0:13; 195: William Brown (P) pinned Alex Linke (A) 5:52; 220: Ben Fairbank (P) won by forfeit; 285: Jake Scarelli (P) won by forfeit; 106: Michael Follo (P) won by forfeit; 120: Jackson McGovern (A) pinned Jacob Merrill (P) 0:38; 132: Ayden Specher (A) pinned Nathan Lindquist (P) 0:43; 138: double forfeit