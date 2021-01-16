Pinkerton Academy went 23-for-28 from the foul line, including 12-for-13 in the fourth quarter, to beat Alvirne 60-52 in a Division I boys basketball opener on Friday night in Hudson.
Justin Dunn and Jackson Marshall each scored 12 points for the Astros, and Anthony Chinn (11) and Drew Brander (10 points, five rebounds, three steals) also starred. Liam O’Neil (15 points) and Jacob Hibbard (13) led Alvirne.
Merrimack 60, Salem 59
Merrimack (1-0)
Top scorers: Jack Tarleton 20, Kobe Pimental 17.
Salem (0-1)
Top scorers: Ryan Pacy 26; Adan Ayala 11.
Littleton 53, White Mountains 37
Littleton (1-0): Parker Paradice, 19 points, 6 steals; Landon Bromley, 14 points.
White Mountains (1-1): Tyler Hicks, 17 points.
Epping 45 Farmington 35 (Thurs.)
Farmington (1-1). Top scorers: Izea Long, 13 pts, Matt Savoy 10 pts
Epping (1-1). Top scorers: Owen Finkelstein 17, Mike Picard 12, Kevin O’Connell 10
Top rebounders: Owen Finkelstein 5, Ben Milbury 5
Note: Epping coach Nick Fiset: “A solid bounce back effort from a loss on Tuesday, we committed to a better defensive effort and rebounded our own end much better. Finkelstein shot the ball really well, and Picard ran the offense much more efficiently tonight. The return of Ben Milbury from an injury earlier in the year gave us a real spark.”
Girls basketball
Pinkerton 51, Alvirne 40
Pinkerton (1-0): Avah Ingalls, 18 points; Abby Marasco, Elizabeth Lavoie, 10 points each.
Merrimack 50, Salem 44
Merrimack (1-0): Gillian Waller 16 pts; Kaylee Bormuth 10 points. 11 rebounds; Lilli Dabilis 8 points, 3 assists; Keira Bike 7 points, 3 steals.
Salem (0-1): Kelsey McGibbon, 9 points.
Derryfield 70, Holy Family 13
Derryfield (1-0): Emmy Plage, 25 points; Shawna Lesmerises, Lilly Losey, 11 each.
Windham 44, Londonderry 30
Windham (1-0): Top scorers: Sarah Dempsey, 13; Liv Tsetsilas, Abby Husson, 8 apiece.
Londonderry (0-1): Top scorer: Schraitt, 10; Furlong, 8.
Nordic skiing
Boys: Hanover 394, Inter-Lakes 358, Plymouth 347
Top skiers: Simon Phipps, 9:14.2; Noah Phipps, 9:44; Caleb Zuckerman, 9:59; Adam Gilbert-Diamond, 10:08; Taj Bagnato, 10:38.
Girls: Hanover 390, Plymouth 367, Inter-Lakes 149.
Top skiers: Addi England, 11:27; Britta Arvold, 11:43; Sage Gilbert-Diamond, 11:54; Maragaret Frost, 12:21; Eisa May, 12:26.
Gymnastics
Team scores (all-around): Bedford 127.95; Merrimack, 92.2; Hollis/Brookline, 74.9; Souhegan, 30.8; Milford, 75.2.
Individuals (all-around): Tara McGadden, Bedford, 36.2; Nikita Bhat, Bedford, 28.55; Amber Lyons, Merrimack, 21.8; Melinda Rolls, Merrimack, 26.6; Annalise Nassy, Milford, 26.8; Ariana Brew, Milford, 27.9.
