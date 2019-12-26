Senior Mason Drouin scored the game winner and junior Hunter Drouin and Ethan Burgess also scored as the Pinkerton Academy hockey team edged Windham 3-2 in the Tuscan Blue Devils hockey tournament on Thursday in Salem.
Tom Langlois scored both goals for Windham.
Londonderry 4, Thornton Academy 3: At the Blue Devils tournament, Sam Neville scored a pair of goals to cap the Lancers' comeback. Zach Rheault and Kyle Hamilton also tallied for Londonderry.
Girls’ basketball
Hollis/Brookline 63, Pinkerton 59, 2 OTs: At the Lady Blue Devils Holiday tourney in Salem, Jesse Ames poured in 20 points and Avah Ingalls (13) and Allie Ingalls (12) also hit double figures for the Astros.
Greater Lowell Tech 45, Pelham 38: At the Blue Devils Holiday tourney, McKenna Williams’ seven points led the Pythons. Alize Son of Greater Lowell was the game’s undisputed star with 30 points.
Salem 75, Lawrence 35: Olivia Murray poured in 21 points, leading the hosts of the Blue Devils Holiday tourney. Jordyn Franzen added 16 for Salem, which received points from 13 players.