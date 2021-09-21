Mack Plaque 2021
Pinkerton’s Luke Brennan, right, will get an early lead after the first corner in the photo and go on to win the boys race during Mack Plaque Cross Country Challenge at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Pinkerton won the boys and girls races Tuesday over rival Londonderry at the Mack Plaque Cross Country Challenge at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.

The Astros won the boys race 25-32. Pinkerton’s Luke Brennan was the top finisher with a time of 15 minutes, 48.54 seconds. The rest of the top five were Ryan Fortin of Londonderry (16:03.80), Ethan Charles of Pinkerton (16:14.61), Sean Clegg of Londonderry (16:38.85) and Will Plante of Londonderry (17:06.82).

Pinkerton also took the girls race, 20-40. Londonderry’s Grace McDonough was the top finisher (19:35.74), followed by Contessa Silva of Pinkerton (19:37.90), Isabelle Groulx of Pinkerton (19:42.83), Ginia Rufo of Pinkerton (19:52.10) and Makenna Alden of Pinkerton (19:56.30).

Girls soccer

Pinkerton 1, Goffstown 0: Pinkerton (4-2-2): Emily Hood goal; Lindsay Blum 2 saves.

Trinity 2, Bishop Brady 0: Trinity (6-0), Dakota Correia goal; Sarah Brady goal; Lauren Riley and Kayla Sisson 4 saves combined. Brady is 2-5-1.

Dover 3, Manchester Memorial 0

Dover (4-3-1): Hope Duncan 2 goals; Abbie Kozlowski goal; Jess Galante 3 assists.

Londonderry 8, Manchester Central 0

Londonderry (5-3): Mia Stowell 3 goals, assist; Ashley Manor 2 goals, assist; Retta Hatin goal; Sara Kane goal; Amanda Fawcett goal; Brynn Foster 4 assists; Liana Sawyer 4 saves.

Central (1-6): Neveah Gagne 8 saves.

Portsmouth 3, Windham 2 (2OT)

Windham (3-4-1): Emily Manning goal; Reagan Murray goal; Amanda Call 6 saves.

Portsmouth (6-1): Sofia Ranalli win in goal.

Holy Family 1, Pittsfield 0 (Monday): Holy Family’s first ever varsity win. Mariana Vicinanzo gola, Emma Jackson shutout.

Boys soccer

Manchester Central 3, Londonderry 0: Central, Junior Mawete goal; Esteban Henao goal; Martin Lubulgo goal; Prince Ojha 2 assists; David Hood shutout.

Hanover 2, Salem 1: Hanover, Carter Guerin goal, assist; Eric Ringer goal; Jackson McBride 4 saves.

Salem: Tyler McGray goal; Matty Ferreira 10 saves.

Mascenic 2, Trinity 1

Trinity: Quinn Booth goal.

Golf

Tuesday at Pembroke Pines

Windham 197, Pembroke 224, Hollis/Brookline 227, Alvirne 231

Monday

At Apple Hill C.C. Kingston Par 35

1 Derryfield 8-1 74; 2 Coe-Brown 8-1 61; 3 Sanborn 3-7 54

Individuals: 1. Madison Molina, D, 21; 2. Calvin Reilly, D, 20; 3. Alex Myslinsky, CB, 20; 4. Sam Hines, D, 19; 5. Josh Radjavitch, S, 17

Volleyball

Londonderry 3, Salem 0: 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

Salem: Kelsey Cruz 6 digs, 1 ace; Addie Lucier 2 kills; Gabby Thompson 2 blocks.

Newfound 3, Epping 1 (Monday): 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-10. Epping (4-2); Gracie Re 4 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs; Kate Chapman 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Miriam Peck 2 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs, 9 assists; Ren Morang 21 digs.

Spaulding 3, Salem 1 (Monday): 25-17, 25-12, 9-25, 25-16. Salem, Lily Amiss 8 kills; Kaylee Aborn 10 digs, 2 aces; Bailey Sacco 3 kills, 5 aces.

Manchester West 3, Pelham 2 (Monday): Pelham (0-5): Kylie Chamberlin 8 service points, Meghan Romer 7 assists, Shaelyn Hinton 4 kills. West (4-2): Emily Deleault 17 service points (2 aces), Lexsi Mercado 11 service points (2 aces), Valencia Burpee 9 service points (3 aces) and 2 digs, Riley McNamara 8 service points (3 aces), Nyanakuak Piok 2 blocks, Janyla Abreu 3 digs.

Hollis/Brookline 3, Windham 2 (Monday): 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 13-25, 15-7. Cheyenne Colbert 15 kills, 2 aces; Meaghan Coutu 9 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks; Abbie Hoffpauir 8 blocks; Sophia Jordan 31 assists; Maia Schneider 8 digs.

Londonderry 3, Keene 0 (Monday): Londonderry (3-2): Madi Saucier 7 kills, 6 aces; Abby Sakellar 2 aces, 3 digs; Lexi Small 3 aces, 11 assists; Kelsey Sanborn 6 digs, 2 aces. Keene is 3-3.