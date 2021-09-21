Pinkerton won the boys and girls races Tuesday over rival Londonderry at the Mack Plaque Cross Country Challenge at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
The Astros won the boys race 25-32. Pinkerton’s Luke Brennan was the top finisher with a time of 15 minutes, 48.54 seconds. The rest of the top five were Ryan Fortin of Londonderry (16:03.80), Ethan Charles of Pinkerton (16:14.61), Sean Clegg of Londonderry (16:38.85) and Will Plante of Londonderry (17:06.82).
Pinkerton also took the girls race, 20-40. Londonderry’s Grace McDonough was the top finisher (19:35.74), followed by Contessa Silva of Pinkerton (19:37.90), Isabelle Groulx of Pinkerton (19:42.83), Ginia Rufo of Pinkerton (19:52.10) and Makenna Alden of Pinkerton (19:56.30).
Girls soccer
Pinkerton 1, Goffstown 0: Pinkerton (4-2-2): Emily Hood goal; Lindsay Blum 2 saves.
Trinity 2, Bishop Brady 0: Trinity (6-0), Dakota Correia goal; Sarah Brady goal; Lauren Riley and Kayla Sisson 4 saves combined. Brady is 2-5-1.
Dover 3, Manchester Memorial 0
Dover (4-3-1): Hope Duncan 2 goals; Abbie Kozlowski goal; Jess Galante 3 assists.
Londonderry 8, Manchester Central 0
Londonderry (5-3): Mia Stowell 3 goals, assist; Ashley Manor 2 goals, assist; Retta Hatin goal; Sara Kane goal; Amanda Fawcett goal; Brynn Foster 4 assists; Liana Sawyer 4 saves.
Central (1-6): Neveah Gagne 8 saves.
Portsmouth 3, Windham 2 (2OT)
Windham (3-4-1): Emily Manning goal; Reagan Murray goal; Amanda Call 6 saves.
Portsmouth (6-1): Sofia Ranalli win in goal.
Holy Family 1, Pittsfield 0 (Monday): Holy Family’s first ever varsity win. Mariana Vicinanzo gola, Emma Jackson shutout.
Boys soccer
Manchester Central 3, Londonderry 0: Central, Junior Mawete goal; Esteban Henao goal; Martin Lubulgo goal; Prince Ojha 2 assists; David Hood shutout.
Hanover 2, Salem 1: Hanover, Carter Guerin goal, assist; Eric Ringer goal; Jackson McBride 4 saves.
Salem: Tyler McGray goal; Matty Ferreira 10 saves.
Mascenic 2, Trinity 1
Trinity: Quinn Booth goal.
Golf
Tuesday at Pembroke Pines
Windham 197, Pembroke 224, Hollis/Brookline 227, Alvirne 231
Monday
At Apple Hill C.C. Kingston Par 35
1 Derryfield 8-1 74; 2 Coe-Brown 8-1 61; 3 Sanborn 3-7 54
Individuals: 1. Madison Molina, D, 21; 2. Calvin Reilly, D, 20; 3. Alex Myslinsky, CB, 20; 4. Sam Hines, D, 19; 5. Josh Radjavitch, S, 17
Volleyball
Londonderry 3, Salem 0: 25-14, 25-19, 25-19
Salem: Kelsey Cruz 6 digs, 1 ace; Addie Lucier 2 kills; Gabby Thompson 2 blocks.
Newfound 3, Epping 1 (Monday): 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-10. Epping (4-2); Gracie Re 4 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs; Kate Chapman 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Miriam Peck 2 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs, 9 assists; Ren Morang 21 digs.
Spaulding 3, Salem 1 (Monday): 25-17, 25-12, 9-25, 25-16. Salem, Lily Amiss 8 kills; Kaylee Aborn 10 digs, 2 aces; Bailey Sacco 3 kills, 5 aces.
Manchester West 3, Pelham 2 (Monday): Pelham (0-5): Kylie Chamberlin 8 service points, Meghan Romer 7 assists, Shaelyn Hinton 4 kills. West (4-2): Emily Deleault 17 service points (2 aces), Lexsi Mercado 11 service points (2 aces), Valencia Burpee 9 service points (3 aces) and 2 digs, Riley McNamara 8 service points (3 aces), Nyanakuak Piok 2 blocks, Janyla Abreu 3 digs.
Hollis/Brookline 3, Windham 2 (Monday): 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 13-25, 15-7. Cheyenne Colbert 15 kills, 2 aces; Meaghan Coutu 9 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks; Abbie Hoffpauir 8 blocks; Sophia Jordan 31 assists; Maia Schneider 8 digs.
Londonderry 3, Keene 0 (Monday): Londonderry (3-2): Madi Saucier 7 kills, 6 aces; Abby Sakellar 2 aces, 3 digs; Lexi Small 3 aces, 11 assists; Kelsey Sanborn 6 digs, 2 aces. Keene is 3-3.