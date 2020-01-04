Aaron Pratt scored twice in Bishop Guertin’s 4-0 win over Hanover in Division I boys’ hockey play Saturday at Campion Arena in Lebanon.
Pratt scored twice in the first period to stake the Cardinals to a 2-0 edge. Max Trawick and Sean Kelley added third-period markers. Mike Schaahf and Patrick Madden added two assists each.
Evan Butler had a shutout with 24 saves for Guertin (3-1). Ben Plottner made 30 saves for Hanover (2-1).
Wrestling
Windham: The Jaguars went 1-2 against three Massachusetts schools Saturday. Payton Sills went 3-0, including the 100th win of his career, as did Sam Oakes. The Jaguars topped Reading, Mass., 42-22, but fell to Tewksbury 39-17 and Beverly 48-21.
At DERRY
Nashua North 0, Mascoma Valley 0
106: Ryan Flynn (NANO) over (MVRH) (For.) 113: Benjamin Haight (NANO) over (MVRH) (For.) 120: Cam Stebbins (MVRH) over Mirenis Torres (NANO) (Dec 8-4) 126: Michael Mathson (NANO) over (MVRH) (For.) 132: 138: Roman Farnsworth (MVRH) over Brian Mwangi (NANO) (Fall 4:17) 145: Asa Michetti (MVRH) over Dimitri Moreno (NANO) (Dec 9-2) 152: Tyler Mekus (MVRH) over Brady Sullivan (NANO) (Fall 0:44) 160: Finn Mullaly (NANO) over (MVRH) (For.) 170: Dylan Pelton (MVRH) over Dominick Gentry (NANO) (Fall 1:36) 182: Spencer Whiting (NANO) over (MVRH) (For.) 195: Toby Brown (NANO) over Owen McKinney (MVRH) (Fall 0:16) 220: Tyler Griffin (NANO) over Caleb Hobbs (MVRH) (Fall 3:03) 285:
Nashua North 0, Winnacunnet 0
106: Matt Oliver (NANO) over Michael Baker (WINN) (Fall 1:17) 113: Levon McCann (WINN) over Mirenis Torres (NANO) (TF 17-2 4:20) 120: Benjamin Haight (NANO) over (WINN) (For.) 126: Michael Mathson (NANO) over Matthew Mattimore (WINN) (Fall 2:39) 132: Kole Ducharme (NANO) over (WINN) (For.) 138: Gavin Patten (WINN) over (NANO) (For.) 145: Colin Swanson (WINN) over Dimitri Moreno (NANO) (Fall 0:46) 152: Tucker McCann (WINN) over Brady Sullivan (NANO) (Fall 1:51) 160: Miles Tiberia (WINN) over Finn Mullaly (NANO) (Dec 9-4) 170: Jack McCann (WINN) over Dominick Gentry (NANO) (Fall 2:20) 182: Spencer Whiting (NANO) over Christopher Capezzuto (WINN) (Fall 1:54) 195: Tyler Griffin (NANO) over Aiden Owens (WINN) (Fall 3:20) 220: 285:
Pinkerton 57, Winnacunnet 23
113: Michael Follo (P) pinned Michael Baker (W) 3:29; 120: Levon McCann (W) pinned Casey Phelan (P) 2:29; 126: Jacob Merrill (P) won by forfeit; 132: Dominic Robinson (P) pinned Matthew Mattimore (W) 1:16; 138: Colin Swanson (W) pinned William Knapp (P) 0:32; 145: David Hammond (P) pinned Gavin Patten (W) 0:47; Tucker McCann (W) beat Abbie Dumont (P) 16-1; 160: Jack Mackiernan (P) beat Michael Kirby (W) 14-9; 170: Jack McCann (W) pinned Issac Cohen (P) 2:22; 182: Sterling McLaughlin (P) pinned Christopher Capezzuto (W) 1:33; 195: William Brown (P) pinned Aiden Owens (W) 1:15; 220: Ben Colson (P) won by forfeit; 185: Jake Scarelli (P) won by forfeit; 106: Nathan Lindquist (P) won by forfeit.
Pinkerton 54, Mascoma Valley 24
106: Forfeit; 113: Casey Phelan (P) won by forfeit; 120: Cam Stebbins (MV) pinned Jacob Merrill (P) 2:10; 126: Dominic Robinson (P) won by forfeit; 132: Nathan Lindquist (P) won by forfeit; 138: Roman Farnsworth (MV) pinned William Knapp (P) 2:26; 145: David Hammond (P) pinned Asa Michetti (MV) 1:04; 152: Tyler Mekus (MV) pinned Ryan Gordon (P) 3:28; 160: Jack Mackiernan (P) win by forfeit; 170: Dylan Pelton (MV) pinned Isaac Cohen (P) 2:33; 182: Sterling McLaughlin (P) won by forfeit; 195: William Brown (P) pinned Owen McKinney (MV) 0:59; 220: Ben Colson (P) pinned Caleb Hobbs (MV) 3:06; 285: Jake Scarelli (P) won by forfeit
SKIING
Cross-country
Saturday
At Concord
Girls’ team results: Concord 394, Souhegan 370, Keene 362, Berlin 96
Girls’ individual: 1. Kaitlyn Watt (Concord) 20:14; 2. Johanne Nichols (Con) 21:35; 3. Maggie Cooper (Con) 22:24; 4. Mathea Graham (Con) 23:07; 5. Alexis Christie (Con) 24:46; 6. Clara Cooper (Con) 24:55; 7. Cora Treiss (Berlin) 25:33; 8. Gracie McHugh (Con) 25:45; 9. Katherine Martel (Con) 25:52; 10. Colette Brochu (Con) 25:57
Boys’s team results: Concord 389, Keene 378, Souhegan 370, Bishop Brady 91
Boys’ individual results: 1. Gavin Graham (Concord) 19:29; 2. Eben Bragg (Con) 21:03; 3. Jonathan Hills (Keene) 21:24; 4. Dean Truesdell (Keene) 21:46; 5. Brady Rice (Con) 24:01; 6. Will Oehler (Souhegan) 24:21; 7. Jacob Gurtner (Con) 24:36; 8. Kurt van Fleet (Con) 24:45; 9. Austin Pollio (Sou) 27:07; 10. Aaron Russell (Con) 27:25
Track and field
At UNH, Paul Sweet Oval
Girls’ team results: 1. Pinkerton 77; 2. Bedford 65; 3. Keene 49; 4. Concord 38; 5. Hanover 35; 6. Londonderry 18; 7. Lebanon 9
Girls individual results
55-meter dash: 1. Maclean, Ella, Hanover, 7.75; 2. Naftali, Taryn, Bedford, 7.81; 3. Waite, Sarah, Concord, 7.86; 4. Onyango, Zoe, Hanover, 8.00; 5. Flynn, Elizabeth, Bedford, 8.02; 6. Simione, Claudia, Lebanon, 8.04
300-meter dash: 1. Graves, Macy, Pinkerton, 45.36; 2. Onyango, Zoe, Hanover, 46.71; 3. Aman, Christine, Hanover, 47.22; 4. O’Connor, Claire, Keene, 47.30; 5. Edgecomb, Sierra, Pinkerton, 47.33; 6. McGadden, Sheridan, Bedford, 47.45
600-meter run: 1. Shepard, Hannah, Keene, 1:48.59; 2. Simunovic, Ava, Bedford, 1:51.45; 3. Hood, Emily, Pinkerton, 1:52.89; 4. Burr, Emma, Keene, 1:53.16; 5. Messina, Julianna, Concord, 1:56.61; 6. Borovicka, Cailin, Londonderry, 1:57.14
1000-meter run: 1. Graves, Macy, Pinkerton, 3:13.18; 2. McDonough, Grace, Londonderry, 3:18.94; 3. Kennedy, Katherine, Concord, 3:21.04; 4. Preble, Mariesa, Pinkerton, 3:21.15; 5. Boufford, Caitlin, Londonderry, 3:23.94; 6. Houghton, Avery, Bedford, 3:24.35
1500-meter run: 1. Randall, Mikayla, Keene, 4:58.57; 2. Fleuette, Isabelle, Keene, 5:10.09; 3. Cross, Meghan, Pinkerton, 5:13.99; 4. Kennedy, Katherine, Concord, 5:19.34; 5. Goulas, Abby, Concord, 5:19.61; 6. Welch, Olivia, Pinkerton, 5:27.91
3000-meter run: 1. Rinko, Carly, Bedford, 11:16.89; 2. Aman, Christine, Hanover, 11:18.07; 3. Orcutt, Morgane, Concord, 11:32.95; 4. McGaffigan, Molly, Pinkerton, 11:41.74; 5. Mahoney, Alexis, Bedford, 11:46.64; 6. Amaro, Sofia, Lebanon, 11:59.74
55-meter hurdles: 1. McGadden, Sheridan, Bedford, 9.14; 2. Woods, Lillia, Pinkerton, 10.78; 3. Connors, Madison, Pinkerton, 10.83; 4. O’Dell, Grace, Bedford, 11.02
4x160 relay: 1. Pinkerton 1:31.64; 2. Keene 1:31.97; 3. Bedford 1:32.45; 4. Concord 1:32.65; 5. Hanover 1:32.76; 6. Londonderry 1:33.88
4x400 relay: 1. Bedford 4:28.65; 2. Keene 4:31.88; 3. Pinkerton 4:43.63; 4. Concord 4:44.29; 5. Lebanon 4:44.88; 6. Londonderry 4:48.18
High jump: 1. Lesburt, Emily, Pinkerton, 5-03.00; 2. Santos, Jori, Bedford, 5-00.00; 3. Pimental, Gabriela, Concord, 4-08.00; 4. Stafford, Anna, Hanover, J4-08.00; 5. Malette, Brianna, Concord, 4-06.00; 5. Potter, Sarah, Concord, 4-06.00
Long jump: 1. Flynn, Elizabeth, Bedford, 14-11.25; 2. Onyango, Zoe, Hanover, 14-09.50; 3. Douglas, Marisa, Pinkerton, 14-05.25; 4. Simione, Claudia, Lebanon, 14-04.50; 5. Santos, Jori, Bedford, 14-04.25; 6. Odom, Lily, Bedford, 13-08.75
Shot put: 1. Boswell, Emily, Keene, 33-04.25; 2. Komst, Gia, Londonderry, 32-02.50; 3. Buccieri, Adrianna, Pinkerton, 30-04.25; 4. Rzasa, Alyssa, Pinkerton, 30-01.00; 5. Danis, Briana, Pinkerton, 29-02.75; 6. Wambu, Akolam, Londonderry 27-05.00
Girls’ team results: 1. Nashua North 87.50; 2. Manchester Central 56; 3. Merrimack 54; 4. Nashua South 44; 5. Manchester Memorial 28.50; 6. Trinity 11; 7. Hollis/Brookline 5; 8/ Manchester West 4
Girls’ individual results:
55-meter dash: 1. Masumbuko, Nadege, Central, 7.73; 2. Vance, Mary, Merrimack, 7.80; 3. Coy, Abby, Nashua North, 7.85; 4. Houghton, Liddy, Central, 7.99; 5. Betty, Mackenzie, Nashua South, 8.00
300-meter dash: 1. Masumbuko, Nadege, Central, 46.13; 2. Tavarez, Rosalinda, Nashua North, 47.42; 3. Cruz, Mia, Nashua South, 47.61; 4. Gaumont, Camryn, Merrimack, 48.15; 5. Koroma, Johanna, Merrimack, 48.76; 6. Betty, Mackenzie, Nashua South, 48.84
600-meter run: 1. Santos, Mariana, Nashua North, 1:53.39; 2. Rogers, Taylor, Central, 1:54.43; 3. Finlay, Chantal, Nashua North, 1:55.56; 4. Zhecheva Nadezhda, Nadia, Nashua South, 1:57.17; 5. Mercier, Asia, Memorial, 1:58.89; 6. Tsang, Joanne, Central, 1:58.91
1000-meter run: 1. Mercier, Asia, Memorial, 3:15.93; 2. Pepin, Katelyn, Central, 3:15.94; 3. Zhecheva, Nadezhda Nadia, Nashua South, 3:23.73; 4. Bedard, Kiara, Merrimack, 3:53.85; 5. Perault, Nicole, Nashua North, 3:54.61; 6. Taylor, Mia, Nashua South, 3:55.78
1500-meter run: 1. Braccio, Dantia, Nashua North, 5:20.98; 2. Pattelena, Amy, Hollis/Brook, 5:39.15; 3. Pepin, Keegan, Central, 5:41.84; 4. Brazill, Olivia, Nashua South, 6:18.15; 5. Decoste, Olivia, Trinity, 6:35.63
3000-meter run: 1. Alexander, Adele, Merrimack, 11:05.41; 2. Conway, Meghan, Nashua South, 11:17.70; 3. Braccio, Dantia, Nashua North, 11:46.46; 4. Dobens, Caroline, Nashua North, 12:10.39; 5. Kelley, Sarah, Nashua North, 12:44.08; 6. Krantz, Emma, Central, 13:11.38
55-meter hurdles: 1. Connors, Lela, Memorial, 9.92; 2. Edokpolo, Feranmi, Trinity, 10.25; 3. Masumbuko, Nadege, Central, 10.33; 4. Lopez, Kourtney, Nashua South, 10.37; 5. Bedard, Kiara, Merrimack, 10.74; 6. Bangasimbo, Rachel, Central, 11.62
4x160 relay: 1. Nashua North 1:31.28; 2. Merrimack 1:33.29; 3. Manchester Central 1:34.15; 4. Nashua South 1:36.26; 5. Manchester Memorial 1:38.05; 6. Manchester West 1:51.50
4x400 relay: 1. Manchester Central 4:34.55; 2. Nashua North 4:36.97; 3. Merrimack 4:41.11; 4. Nashua South 4:43.12; 5. Manchester Memorial 5:02.66
High jump: 1. Mazerolle, Olivia, Nashua North, 5-03.00; 2. Okorie, Kelechi, Nashua North, 4-10.00; 2. McDonnell, Katelyn, Memorial, 4-10.00; 4. Coy, Abby, Nashua North, J4-10.00; 5. Vance, Mary, Merrimack, J4-10.00; 6. Stevens, Madeline, Nashua South, 4-08.00
Long jump: 1. O’Brien, Ally, Merrimack, 14-11.50; 2. Vance, Mary, Merrimack, 14-09.75; 3. Coy, Abby, Nashua North, 14-08.50; 4. Nwankwo, Adaobieze, Nashua North, 14-04.75; 5. Hutchinson, Melanie, Merrimack, 13-08.25; 6. McDonnell, Katelyn, Memorial, 12-06.25
Shot put: 1. Conrad, Victoria, Nashua North, 35-07.50; 2. Dominguez, Anai, Nashua South, 28-06.25; 3. Maslowski, Emma, Trinity, 25-07.50; 4. Mercado, Aliana, Nashua North, 25-04.50; 5. Gomez Acevedo, Franchesc, West, 24-00.25; 6. Fuller, Emma, Memorial, 22-06.25
Boys’ team results: 1. Nashua North 69; 2. Merrimack 68; 3. Nashua South 52; 4. Hollis/Brookline 31; 5. Trinity 22; 6. Manchester Memorial 21; 7. Manchester West 16; 8. Manchester Central 15
55-meter dash: 1. Marchand, Paul, Nashua South, 6.71; 2. Curtin, Michael, Hollis/Brook, 6.84; 3. Rodriguez, Edwen, West, 6.86; 4. Paulhamus, Johnathan, Merrimack, 6.97; 5. Twardosky, Zach, Merrimack, 6.98; 6. Kennedy, JJ Hollis/Brook, 7.00
300-meter dash: 1. Dunning, Connor, Nashua North, 37.68; 2. Marchand, Paul, Nashua South, 38.65; 3. Fougere, Jasper, Trinity, 39.61; 4. Carlo, Eric, Nashua South, 40.10; 5. Rodriguez, Edwen, West, 40.27; 6. McCoy, Liam, Trinity 40.30
600-meter run: 1. Keefe, Christopher, Nashua South, 1:29.78; 2. Felo, Josh, Merrimack, 1:29.95; 3. Jakib, Yassine, Nashua North, 1:31.99; 4. Maguire, Aidan, Hollis/Brook, 1:33.14; 5. Calomo, Joseph, Nashua South, 1:36.73; 6. Martel, Colby, Nashua South, 1:37.97
1000-meter run: 1. Peyton, Andrew, Merrimack, 2:45.47; 2. Demeo, Elijah, Merrimack, 2:46.85; 3. Barrett, James, Trinity, 2:47.37; 4. Dunn, Pat, Trinity, 2:56.11; 5. Lentz, Josh, Nashua North, 2:58.66; 6. Ibrahim, AliNoor, Central, 2:59.21
1500-meter run: 1. Curran, Joseph, Nashua North, 4:21.53; 2. Bottomley, Carson, Hollis/Brook, 4:28.48; 3. Fischer, Ryan, Merrimack, 4:44.92; 4. Felo, Josh, Merrimack, 4:48.48; 5. Discua, Justin, Memorial, 5:06.82; 6. Haney, Alex, Nashua North, 5:09.65
3000-meter run: 1. Curran, Joseph, Nashua North, 9:20.11; 2. Fischer, Ryan, Merrimack, 9:56.47; 3. Clark, Evan, Memorial, 9:57.81; 4. Hahto, Juho, Nashua South, 10:07.46; 5. Burgher, Ryan, Hollis/Brook, 10:08.55; 6. Odonnell, Keith, Nashua South 10:47.70
55-meter hurdles: 1. Adams, Chase, Hollis/Brook, 8.47; 2. Heiser, Dylan, Merrimack, 8.52; 3. Gonzales, Radames, Nashua North, 8.93; 4. Foster, Bryce, Memorial, 9.08; 5. Maloney, Cameron, Nashua North, 9.22; 6. Kotee, Dennis, Memorial, 9.32
4x160 relay: 1. Nashua North 1:18.58; 2. Merrimack 1:19.86; 3. Nashua South 1:20.84; 4. Manchester West 1:21.76; 5. Manchester Memorial 1:23.59; 6. Manchester Central 1:23.90
4x400 relay: 1. Merrimack 3:45.19; 2. Nashua North 3:47.10; 3. Hollis/Brookline 4:00.97; 4. Trinity 4:02.33; 5. Nashua South 4:03.29; 6. Manchester Central 4:16.28
High jump: 1. Quinlan, Sean, Nashua North, 6-00.00; 2. Cruz, Louis, West, 5-06.00; 2. Jones, Jaylen, Trinity, 5-06.00; 2. Dunning, Connor, Nashua North, 5-06.00; 5. Foster, Bryce, Memorial, J5-06.00; 6. Anderson, Ian, Memorial, 5-04.00
Long jump: 1. Marchand, Paul, Nashua South, 21-04.25; 2. Covell, Declan, Merrimack, 18-07.75; 3. Quinlan, Sean, Nashua North, 18-00.50; 4. Mikus, Benjamin, Central, 17-10.25; 5. Keefe, Christopher, Nashua South, 17-08.00; 6. Kennedy, JJ, Hollis/Brook 17-06.00
Shot put: 1. Francis, Jassiah, Central, 46-05.00; 2. Marchand, Paul, Nashua South, 39-01.75; 3. Violette, Michael, Memorial, 37-08.50; 4. Clark, Noah, Merrimack, 37-03.00; 5. Sheran, Alexander, Nashua North, 37-00.75; 6. Godbois, Nicholas, Central 36-04.75
Boys’ team results: 1. Pinkerton 97.50; 2. Bedford 58; 3, Concord 57; 4. Keene 31; 5. Londonderry 23; 6. Hanover 19.50; 7. Lebanon 8
Boys’ individual results: 1. Fleming, Benjamin, Pinkerton, 6.69; 2. Verow, Zach, Bedford, 6.78; 3. Dane, Ryan, Pinkerton, 6.90; 4. Cotnoir, Patrick, Pinkerton, 6.99; 5. Walker, Kyle, Pinkerton, 7.03; 6. Spezzaferri, Jacob, Pinkerton 7.27
300-meter dash: 1. Verow, Zach, Bedford, 37.06; 2. Walker, Kyle, Pinkerton, 39.27; 3. Bieler, William, Londonderry, 40.45; 4. MacPhee, Vernon, Pinkerton, 41.01; 5. Snyder, Nicholas, Concord, 41.31; 6. LeBlanc, Alexander, Pinkerton, 41.35
600-meter run: 1. Bandler, Daniel, Hanover, 1:34.62; 2. Nickson, Rovanee, Concord, 1:35.43; 3. Cappello, Jackson, Pinkerton, 1:36.15; 4. Lavoie, Matt, Concord, 1:36.60; 5. Senat, Giovanni, Bedford, 1:36.71; 6. Ristino, AJ, Hanover, 1:38.64
1000-meter run: 1. Kearns, Brayden, Concord, 2:38.20; 2. O’Sulivan, Martin, Concord, 2:41.25; 3. Plaza, Zach, Pinkerton, 2:41.51; 4. Hilts, Sam, Concord, 2:44.62; 5. Preble, Nolan, Pinkerton, 2:47.15; 6. Bonner, Matt, Hanover, 2:48.90
1500-meter run: 1. Kindopp, Torin, Keene, 4:16.14; 2. Davis, Cody, Lebanon, 4:20.13; 3. Connelly, Stephen, Pinkerton, 4:21.85; 4. Brennan, Luke, Pinkerton, 4:27.75; 5. Charles, Ethan, Pinkerton, 4:39.05; 6. Murphy, John, Concord, 4:40.61
3000-meter run: 1. Young, Ryan, Londonderry, 9:22.92; 2. Griffin, Matthew, Londonderry, 9:38.89; 3. Murphy, John, Concord, 9:41.03; 4. Siegel, Trevor, Hanover, 9:55.78; 5. Shonbeck, Gunnar, Keene, 10:05.90; 6. Steiger, Nathan, Pinkerton, 10:09.20
55-meter run: 1. Feliz, Manolo, Concord, 7.99; 2. McDonald, Patrick, Bedford, 8.29; 3. Choy, Jayson, Pinkerton, 8.73; 4. Colantuoni, John, Bedford, 8.76; 5. Beck, William, Bedford, 8.80; 6. Phair, Kyler, Pinkerton, 8.87
4x160 relay: 1. Pinkerton, 1:16.78; 2. Concord 1:21.49; 3. Keene 1:23.11; 4. Bedford 1:23.37; 5. Londonderry 1:27.60; 6. Hanover 1:27.91
4x400 relay: 1. Pinkerton 3:44.39; 2. Bedford 3:44.97; 3. Keene 3:48.63; 4. Concord 3:54.77; 5. Londonderry 3:56.40; 6. Hanover 4:04.26
High jump: 1. Pagliarulo, William, Bedford, 5-08.00; 2. Solberg, Ian, Hanover, 5-06.00; 2. Shield, Peter, Keene, 5-06.00; 4. Lacroix, Adam, Bedford, J5-06.00; 5. Boursier, Colton, Pinkerton, J5-06.00; 6. Sipler, Lucas, Keene, 5-00.00; 6. Gibeau, Alexander, Pinkerton, 5-00.00
Long jump: 1. Pagliarulo, William, Bedford, 5-08.00; 2. Solberg, Ian, Hanover, 5-06.00; 2. Shield, Peter, Keene, 5-06.00; 4. Lacroix, Adam, Bedford, J5-06.00; 5. Boursier, Colton, Pinkerton, J5-06.00; 6. Sipler, Lucas, Keene, 5-00.00
6 Gibeau, Alexander 11 Pinkerton 5-00.00 0.50
Shot put: 1. Roy, Adam, Bedford, 46-02.25; 2. Nigro III, George, Pinkerton, 39-08.00; 3. DeMartino, Joseph, Pinkerton, 38-06.00; 4. Spencer, Teddy, Lebanon, 32-07.50; 5. Migneault, Jacob, Keene, 30-05.50; 6. Bellemore, Joey, Bedford, 28-00.00
Swimming
Saturday
At NASHUA
Girls
200 medley: 1. BG 2:09.38 (Shusta, Olivia; Januario, Mia; Wang, Grace 17; VanWagner, Emma); 2. NS 2:15.16 (Mooso, Payson; Norton, Katrina; Mathew, Anna; Whitesel, Lia); 3. NN 2:16.59 (Haight, Ana; Roscoe, Katie; Mallya, Rhea; Juris, Kat)
200 freestyle: 1. Januario, Mia, BG 2:11.32; 2. Haight, Ana, NN, 2:22.03; 2. Dos Santos, Michaela, BG 2:22.03
200 IM: 1. Shusta, Olivia, BG, 2:30.19; 2. Mooso, Payson, NS, 2:50.69; 3. Mallya, Rhea, NN 3:00.06
50 freestyle: 1. Haleigh Swabowicz, NS, 27.94; 2. Meghna Sridhar, BG, 28.85; 3. Emma VanWagner, BG, 29.16; 3. Grace Wang, BG, 29.16
1-meter dive: 1. White, Sue Mai, NS, 120.70; 2. Thompson, Moira, BG, 116.05
100 fly: 1. Shusta, Olivia, BG, 1:11.50; 2. Haight, Ana, NN, 1:14.53; 3. Anna Mathew, NS, 1:18.28
100 freestyle: 1. Norton, Katrina, NS, 1:04.13; 2. VanWagner, Emma, BG, 1:04.72; 3. Escartin, Monica, BG, 1:09.53
500 freestyle: 1. Januario, Mia, BG, 5:43.27; 2. Sridhar, Meghna, BG, 6:22.18; 3. Juris, Kat, NN, 6:44.06
200 free relay: 1. NS 1:55.62 (Norton, Katrina; Mooso, Payson; Dion, Hailey; Swabowicz, Haleigh); 2. BG 1:56.18 (Shusta, Olivia; VanWagner, Emma; Wang, Grace; Sridhar, Meghna); 3. NN 2:06.61 (Mallya, Rhea; Hobbs, Claire; Holland, Aurora; Haight, Ana)
100 backstroke: 1. Swabowicz, NS, 1:14.43; 2. Mooso, Payson, NS, 1:17.35; 3. Cooley, Bree, BG, 1:20.35
100 breaststroke: 1. Wang, Grace, BG, 1:19.12; 2. Chea, Caroline, NS, 1:20.47; 3. Lecklider, Jenna, NS, 1:29.16
400 free relay: 1. BG 4:34.06 (Januario, Mia; Dos Santos, Michaela; Cooley, Bree; Escartin, Monica); 2. NS 4:39.79 (Chea, Caroline; Dion, Hailey; Peterson, Sydney; Swabowicz, Haleigh); 3. BG 5:04.43 (Sprague, Grace; Thompson, Moira; Roedel, Reilly; Winkelman, Karina)
Boys
200 medley relay: 1. NN 1:49.72 (Chea, Rittivuth; Ghose, Sayan; Rodriguez, Mario; Lee, Cameron); 2. NS 2:00.78 (Thomas, Asher; Lam, Jason; Mandavia, Sarthal; Hedquist, Caden)
200 freestyle: 1. Chea, Rittvuth, NN, 2:00.93; 2. Lee, Cameron, NN, 2:20.34; 3. Mandavia, Sarthal, NS, 2:25.31
200 IM: 1. Lam, Jason, NS, 2:14.28; 2. Ghose, Sayan, NN, 2:33.60
50 freestyle: 1. Rodriguez, Mario, NN, 24.53; 2. Dion, Brennen, BG, 25.22; 3. Hedquist, Caden, NS, 25.97
1-meter dive: 1. Chapman, Loam, BG, 106.85; 2. Ryan, Trevor, NN, 76.72
100 fly: 1. Chea, Rittvuth, NN, 58.23; 2. Ghose, Sayan, NN, 1:05.84; 3. Dion, Brennan, BG, 1:08.04
100 freestyle: 1. White, Owen, NN, 57.59; 2. Lee, Hill, NS, 1:04.69; 3. Es-Sabir, Adam, NN, 1:11.50
500 freestyle: 1. Lee, Cameron, NN, 6:44.85
200 free relay: 1. NS 1:48.47 (Hedquist, Caden; Lee, Hill; Mandavia, Sarthak; Lam, Jason); 2. NS 1:57.09 (Roscoe, Nicholas; Milani, Anthony; Es-Sabir, Adam; Ghose, Sayan); 3. NS 2:09.53 (Klein, Benjamin; Ho, Nasa; Paquin, Ethan; Costa, Simon)
100 backstroke: 1. White, Owen, NN, 1:07.76; 2. Thomas, Asher, NS, 1:10.38; 3. Diechmann, NS, 1:31.09
100 breaststroke: 1. Lam, Jason, NS, 1:09.31; 2. Rodriguez, Mario, NS, 1:10.53; 3. Konieczny, Garrett, BG, 1:16.19
400 free relay: 1. NN 3:48.00 (Chea, Rittvuth; White, Owen; Lee, Cameron; Rodriguez, Mario); 2. NS 4:42.07 (Lee, Hill; Angadi, Kishan; Deichmann, James; Thomas, Asher)