Senior Larissa Piessens’ walk-off single in the seventh inning gave the Windham softball team an 11-10 win over Pinkerton Academy on Friday.
Lauren Brooks, Ella Tower and Katie Nolan each had three singles for Windham. Kerrin Fitzgerald added a triple and single.
Alexandra Foote hit a three-run homer and singled for Pinkerton (13-5). Rachel Keisling and Lily Mason each tripled and singled, and Sofia Camillieri added two singles.
Bishop Guertin 20, Merrimack 14
BG: Mack Bowen, 3 hits, 3 walks, 3 runs scored; Bailey Doyle, winning pitcher; Doyle, 3 hits, 2 runs scored.
Raymond 7, Newmarket 6
Raymond: Aurora Paci-Burghardt, pinch-hit double leading off a 7-run 6th inning; Kiana Witham, RBI single; Sam Roy, winning pitcher.
Campbell 13, ConVal 0
Campbell: Maddie Davis, 4 IP, 1 H, 4 Ks; Sarah Corbett, Riley Gamache, 2 hits, 2 RBIs each.
Bishop Brady 11, Hopkinton 4
Brady (9-4): Riley Marsh, triple, double, 2 singles; Isabella Rivera, 2 triples, double, 5 RBIs; Ami Rivera, homer, single, 3 RBIs; Ashley Brust, Chevy Irizary, 2 singles each.
Hopkinton: Kally Murdough, Maddy Follansbee, 2 singles.
John Stark 7, Stevens 1
John Stark: Izzy Nelson, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 BB; Lilli Stogner, 3-run homer, 3 singles; Gracie Bolduc, 2 singles; Kacie Weston, Brooke Patnode, Lauren Desroisers, and Libby Barnes, good defense.
Baseball
Pinkerton 10, Windham 7
Pinkerton: Tyler Michaud, go-ahead single in 7th; Tom Rioux, Max Lukeman, 2 singles each; Rioux, 3 RBIs.
Windham: Justin Matheu, 5 IP, 5H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 Ks.
Souhegan 3, Salem 2
Souhegan: Nowak, Colby, 2 singles each.
Bow 12, Hillsboro-Deering 0
Bow (6-6): Connor Lee, 3 IP, 0 H, 3 Ks, 0 BB; Ethan Gray, 2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 3 Ks, 0 BB; Alex Magdiasz, double, 2 singles; Myles Rhinehardt, triple, double; Matt Lamy, triple, single.
Boys lacrosse
BG 20, Salem 3
BG (16-0): Jon Krikorian, Aiden Laurendeau, 3 goals each; Krikorian, 2 assists; Dawson Clark, Brady Dumont, 2 goals each.
Londonderry 14, Pinkerton 12
Londonderry: Smith, 4 goals, 1 assist; McCune, 3 goals, 1 assist; Fawcett, 1 goal, 2 assists; Savage, 2 goals; Kester, 1 goal, 1 assist.
Pinkerton: Ryan Lynch, 5 goals; Riley Spellman, 4 goals; Michael Uber, 2 goals; Mason Barbone, 1 goal, 3 assists.
Girls lacrosse
Trinity 14, West 4
Trinity: Courtney Ingham, 8 goals, 2 assists; Maeve Smith, 4 goals, 2 assists; Kevynn Knoetter, 9 saves.
BG 14, Souhegan 1
BG: Rylee Bouvier, 3 goals; Nat Coutu, 2 goals, 1 assist; Maddie Keating, Mini Pierce, Lindsay Hult, 2 goals each.
Souhegan: Abby Hawkes, 1 goal.
ConVal 12, Campbell 7
Campbell (5-8): Bailey Bourque, 4 goals; Josie Oberto, 2 goals; Phoebe Drouin, 13 saves.
Windham 19, Hanover 12
Windham: Maria Killian, 5 goals; Cali Behling, 3 goals; Morgan Ross, Bella Connelly, Jenna Hollinger, Chloe Hall, 2 goals each; Alex Perkins, 12 saves.
GIRLS TENNIS (TOURNAMENTS)
Inter-Lakes 7, Moultonborough 2
Singles: Megan Swedberg (M) def. Amelia Brown 8-0; Julia Pendergast (IL) def. Caroline Elliot 8-4; Raven Strother (IL) def. Alyssa Fritschka 8-5; Caitlin Harris (IL) def. Caroline Goren 8-0; Danielle Donahue (IL) def. Abagail Bryant 8-1; Jess Woodaman (IL) def. Rebekah Langy 8-0
Doubles: Swedberg / Elliot (M) def. Brown / Pendergast 8-8, (8-6); Strother / Harris (IL) def. Fritschka / Goren 8-6; Donahue / Woodaman (IL) def. Bryant / Langy 8-0
Bedford 8, Merrimack 0
Singles: Carley Citron, B, def. Shu Grosso 8-7 (players agreed to call it a draw due to weather conditions); Taylor Suozzo, B, def. Sarah Hardy 8-0; Paige Muir, B, def. Vitalia Brock 8-0; May Zheng, B, def. Emily Winefield 8-3; Alisha Juneia, B, def. Colette Hutchinson 8-3; Madison Whitecomb, B, def. Jordan Zebuhr 8-0.
Doubles: Grosso/Hardy v. Citron/Suozzo, unable to compete; Muir/Sydney Suozzo, B, def. Brock/Winefield 8-0; Zheng/Juneia, B, def. Hutchinson/Sarah Zebuhr.
BOYS TENNIS (tournaments)
Nashua South 9, Nashua North 0
Singles: Santiago Somorrostro def. Stephen Norris 8-0; Abhinar Avanu def. Carson Goh 8-1; Atul Phadke def. Shikar Gupta 8-0; Akhil Kammila def. Rudra Patch 8-0; Neil Kachapilly def. Jackson Nardone 8-0; Praneet Noella def. Jason Pecararo 8-3.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Pinkerton 3, Londonderry 0
25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Pinkerton: Tate Thompson, 11 kills; Lucas Lizotte, 21 assists; Alden Hirsch, 11 digs; Dan Collins, 5 blocks; Tyler Collins, 3 aces.
Bishop Guertin 3, Masenic 0
25-16, 25-19, 25-13
BG (11-4): Erik Wizboski, 3 aces, 8 kills, 16 assists; DJ Omogrosso, 1 ace, 8 kills, 3 blocks; Joel Nakka, Trent Rider, 3 aces each; Joey Farris, Jamie Horgos, 2 aces each.
Hollis/Brookline 3, Goffstown 1
25-16, 18-25, 25-15, 25-14
Hollis/Brookline (10-2): Aidan Norris, 14 kills; Jake Laborde, 9 kills; John Sommer, 5 kills; Brian Szewczyk, 4 aces, 1 block; Max Marshall, 3 aces, 34 assists.