NASHUA — Although the Goffstown High School boys basketball team outscored Bishop Guertin by only one point in the final eight minutes of Friday night’s Division I matchup, you could certainly argue that the fourth quarter was Goffstown’s best quarter.
BG scored 11 points during that eight-minute stretch, but nine of those points came in the final minute. That scoring drought allowed the Grizzlies to build a 12-point lead — the largest lead in the game — en route to a 59-54 victory in the Division I opener for each team.
“I was told after the game that BG didn’t score for six minutes in the fourth quarter — and I had no idea,” Goffstown coach Ryan Cowette said. “At halftime we talked about our defensive intensity, playing a little harder and making everything that BG tried to do a little more difficult. We’re not in the best of shape — no one really is — but just keeping our foot on the pedal defensively and contesting all their shot attempts … being the first game, it wore them down a little bit.”
Were this hockey, Goffstown’s Mason Blondeau, a 6-foot-4 center/forward, would have been named the game’s No. 1 star. Blondeau scored a game-high 27 points, including 21 in the second half.
Blondeau, a sophomore, was a swing player between the varsity and junior varsity teams at the start of last year, but earned a spot as the sixth man in the rotation by the end of the varsity season.
“He looks good every day in practice, but I didn’t foresee an explosion like that,” Cowette said. “He’s really added to his game. He can shoot the 3 better than he did last year and he’s getting stronger. He’s put on probably two inches, and I think the combination of all of that has really helped with his confidence.”
Three other Goffstown players entered the scoring column: Jack Kelly (12 points) Rob Baguidy (11) and Aiden O’Connell (nine).
John Sullivan and Javarri Ellison, a 6-foot-7 transfer from Nashua North, each had 12 points to lead the Cardinals. Lucas Baker tossed in 10 for BG.
BG was originally scheduled to open the season against Nashua South, but when that game was postponed because of a COVID-19 situation at South, BG coach John Fisher scheduled Goffstown instead. Fisher said he saw uncharacteristic things from his team at both ends of the court, but saved his harshest criticism for himself..
“We missed a ton of shots we normally make,” Fisher said. “Our defense is normally our strength, and (Friday night) we weren’t there. We should have brought pressure sooner. The fault is mine. I should have gone to a more balanced defensive team sooner.
“Goffstown is good,” Fisher continued. “When South wasn’t able to play because of COVID, I wanted to get the best team we could play. I didn’t want to just take the day off. The kids want to play. We did learn a lot about who we are, and who we are not. That’s the important thing: who we are not.”
It was 11-11 after one quarter and BG held a 28-26 lead at halftime. Goffstown scored the first field goal in the third quarter, however, and didn’t trail the rest of the way. The Grizzlies led by four, 47-43, entering the fourth.
An 8-0 run that began early in the fourth allowed Goffstown to go up 57-45 with three minutes to play. Blondeau scored 10 consecutive points during one stretch in the fourth.
“He did a great job of attacking Lucas Baker, and, quite honestly, anyone else they had on him,” Cowette said. “Just straight line drives to the hoop.
“Hopefully we’re able to stay grounded and realize that we still have to bring that energy and intensity every night, no matter who the opponent is.”