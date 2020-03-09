Sometimes, the ball doesn't go in the basket.
That was the case for the Manchester West boys on Monday night, who shot poorly from the floor and fell to Oyster River of Durham, 68-48, in a Division II first-round tournament game at West's Quinn Gym.
The Bobcats built a first-quarter lead and extended it throughout the game. Joe Morrell led the way with 26 points and Kyle Miller added 14.
Kur Teng led the Blue Knights with 17 points and Josh Rose added 13.
"I'm very proud of the team," said West coach Justin Gorham. "We went from three wins to 11. We beat Central by 28 points (in the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament). We did some good things."
In other Division II first-round games on Monday night, Hanover beat Kearsarge 76-45; Bow topped Kingswood 71-52; Kennett defeated 41; Pelham beat Sanborn 67-41, and Lebanon topped Milford 44. The Laconia at Hollis/Brookline game was postponed until Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Division III semifinals
Gilford 53, Hopkinton 40: At Keene State College, Adrian Siravo poured in 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for top-seeded Gilford, which led 30-18 at halftime and withstood a Hopkinton surge in the third quarter. Connor Sullivan added 13 points for the Golden Eagles, who will face second-seeded Mascenic of New Ipswich in Friday night's final back at KSC.
Kevin Newton-Delgado led Hopkinton with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Teammate Shepyrd Murdough added 10 points.
Mascenic 58, Somersworth 40: Four players hit double figures scoring for Mascenic: Trey Shaw (16 points), Dylan Vaillancourt (15), Sam Stauffeneker (14) and Zach Barthel (12). Mascenic outrebounded Somersworth 37-16.
Ethan Johnson (14 points) and Travis Wright (11 points) led the 'Toppers.