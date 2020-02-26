Girls’ basketball
Division III
First round
Wednesday
Campbell 53, St. Thomas 51
Newfound 61, Berlin 35
White Mountains 32, Mascoma 19
Prospect Mountain 44, Belmont 36
Hopkinton 47, Inter-Lakes 21
Monadnock 47, Gilford 32
Quarterfinals
Saturday, 7 p.m.
(9) Campbell at (1) Conant
(5) White Mountains at (4) Newfound
(7) Prospect Mtn. at (2) Fall Mtn.
(11) Monadnock at (3) Hopkinton
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 4
At Keene State College
Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 7
At Keene State College
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Division IV
First round
Monday
Groveton 55, Pittsburg-Canaan 33
Sunapee 46, Lisbon 37
Littleton 53, Ports. Christian 40
Newmarket 60, Mascenic 34
Hinsdale 57, Moultonborough 34
Farmington 56, Derryfield 54
Quarterfinals
Thursday, 7 p.m.
(8) Groveton at (1) Colebrook
(5) Littleton at (4) Sunapee
(7) Newmarket at (2) Woodsville
(At Haverhill Cooperative Mid. School)
(11) Farmington at (3) Hinsdale
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 4
At Plymouth State U.
Games at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 6
At Plymouth State U.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.