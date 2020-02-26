Girls’ basketball

Division III

First round

Wednesday

Campbell 53, St. Thomas 51

Newfound 61, Berlin 35

White Mountains 32, Mascoma 19

Prospect Mountain 44, Belmont 36

Hopkinton 47, Inter-Lakes 21

Monadnock 47, Gilford 32

Quarterfinals

Saturday, 7 p.m.

(9) Campbell at (1) Conant

(5) White Mountains at (4) Newfound

(7) Prospect Mtn. at (2) Fall Mtn.

(11) Monadnock at (3) Hopkinton

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 4

At Keene State College

Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 7

At Keene State College

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Division IV

First round

Monday

Groveton 55, Pittsburg-Canaan 33

Sunapee 46, Lisbon 37

Littleton 53, Ports. Christian 40

Newmarket 60, Mascenic 34

Hinsdale 57, Moultonborough 34

Farmington 56, Derryfield 54

Quarterfinals

Thursday, 7 p.m.

(8) Groveton at (1) Colebrook

(5) Littleton at (4) Sunapee

(7) Newmarket at (2) Woodsville

(At Haverhill Cooperative Mid. School)

(11) Farmington at (3) Hinsdale

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 4

At Plymouth State U.

Games at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 6

At Plymouth State U.

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.