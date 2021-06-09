Madi Herbert pitched a two-hitter leading Milford to a 6-0 victory over John Stark in a Division II softball state semifinal on Wednesday.
Herbert fanned six and also collected an RBI and scored a run. The Spartans scored three runs in the third and three in the sixth. Chloe Ducharme and catcher Steph Stillwagon each had two runs batted in, and Stillwagon was 3-for-4 and threw out a runner attempting to steal.
Sarah Chase added two hits for the Spartans, who will seek their first state title since 2017 when they meet Oyster River in the final on Saturday at Rivier University.
Oyster River 4, Merrimack Valley 2: Carissa Miller pitched a seven-hitter with eight strikeouts, and Gracie Gagne and Abbie Sylvester clubbed homers as the Bobcats advanced to their first-ever state final.
Division III softball semifinalsCampbell 6, Belmont 2: Maddie Davis pitched a four-hitter, striking out six, to lead the Cougars into Saturday’s state final against Hopkinton.
Campbell played in the championship the last time there was one, in 2019, when it lost to Hopkinton. The Cougars last won the crown in 2015, finishing off a three-year stretch of titles.
The Cougars, who had 10 hits, were led by Chloe Steiniger, Catherine Carignan and Lyndsey Brown, all of whom had multiple hits.
Boys volleyballWindham 3, Hollis/Brookline 1 (27-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22)
Hollis/Brookline (13-3): Jake Laborde, 5 aces, 19 kills; Aidan Norris, 17 kills; John Sommer, 7 kills; Matt Kelley, 4 aces; Brian Szewczyk, 3 blocks; Max Marshall, 3 aces, 48 assists.