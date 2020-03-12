The NHIAA announced Thursday that it intends to carry out the remaining tournament games across all winter sports despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it won’t be without certain restrictions.
In an effort to limit crowd sizes, players will receive four tickets to give to immediate family members so that they may attend the games. Only players, coaches, essential staff, and those with a ticket will be permitted access.
The NHIAA pass will not be honored, according to a press release, and anyone who had purchased a ticket online will receive a full refund.
“During these difficult times, the NHIAA is committed to allowing teams to finish out their seasons,” the league’s statement from executive director Jeff Collins, read, in part. “Our students have worked very hard and we owe this to them. Unfortunately, because of this escalating health issue, the NHIAA must limit the number of spectators who are able to attend. We request that anyone exhibiting signs and symptoms of illness refrain from attending.”
Later, Collins told the Union Leader: “This is unprecedented across the country. It is our hope we will be able to play (the tournaments out) and we would play them in front of no fans if we had to. It’s important to us to let our athletes, especially our seniors, complete the seasons that they have worked hard for.”
In an effort to make sure fans and family members without a ticket can still see the games, the NHIAA says it is making an effort to have them live streamed on the NHFS Network. The network typically live streams the championship games only, but semifinal rounds may be available, as well.
As of Thursday night, the majority of the schedule of events available on the league’s website are accurate and will continue as planned with limited crowds. The exceptions lie with the Division I girls’ and Unified basketball tournaments, which both had their semifinals postponed on Thursday.
Instead, the DI girls’ semifinals will be played tonight at Exeter High School with No. 6 Goffstown playing No. 10 Londonderry at 6 p.m. and No. 1 Bishop Guertin playing No. 4 Bedford at 8 p.m. The DI girls’ championship game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was up in the air as of Thursday night, Collins said.
As for the Unified semis, No. 1 Berlin will host No. 5 Londonderry at 4 p.m. while No. 2 Exeter will host No. 6 Dover at 3:30 p.m.
The order of the hockey championships scheduled for Saturday has been changed, but that is not related to the virus.
St. Thomas will play Keene for the boys’ Division II title at 10 a.m., Kennett and Berlin-Gorham will vie for the boys’ Division III title at 12:15 p.m., Berlin-Gorham and Concord will play for the girls’ Division I title at 2:45 p.m., and Bedford and Concord will battle for the boys’ Division I crown at 5 p.m.