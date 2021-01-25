Kody Boyce scored four goals, leading Manchester Memorial past Central/West 9-4 in hockey on Monday at JFK Coliseum.
Ethan Wallington and Brandon Burroughs added two goals apiece, and Kenny McIntyre added a goal and three assists for the Crusaders.
Owen Kelley and Aiden Kelley scored two goals each for Central/West.
Exeter 4, Trinity 3, OT (Sat.)
Exeter: Ty Robinson, 2 goals; Roger Davis, goal; Nick Beane, goal; Nick Beane, 1 goal; Keegan Knight, 2 assists; Henry Fraser, 34 saves.
Trinity: Anthony DiZillo, 2 goals; Josh Salzman, 1 goal; Colton Gooden, 30 saves.
Note: Beane’s goal, unassisted, came at 4:52 of overtime.
BG 10, Londonderry 2 (Sat.)
BG: Derek Amaral 3 goals, 1 assist; Mike Kiely 2 goals, 4 assists; Sean Kelley 2 goals, 1 assist; John Manione, Dan Woodford, Brian Jenkins, goal. John Casey, 13 saves. Londonderry: Zach Rheault, Drew Nutter, goal. Jake Holdsworth, 28 saves.
Memorial 6, Central/West 0 (Sat.)
Memorial: Kenny McIntire 3 goals; Parker Burgess 2 goals, 1 assist; Brendan Burroughs goal, assist. Landon Wilson 14 saves.
Central/West: David Hood 33 saves.
Concord 8, Hanover 2 (Sat.)
Concord (4-0): Ryan Philbrick 4 goals 1 assist; Noah Drew goal and assist; Joey Ala goal; AJ Fennelly goal and assist; AJ Dow goal; Cam McConigle goal.
Hanover (0-2): Jackson Fisher, Casey Graham, goal each.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Guertin 6, Bishop Brady/Trinity/West 2 (Sat.)
BG, Jenna Lynch 3 goals, 1 assist; Julie McLaughlin 2 goals, 2 assists; Allyson McMahon, 1 goal. BBTW Emily Senko, 50 saves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Memorial 53, West 26
Memorial (2-1): Madison Pepra-Omani, 14 points; Jess Carrier, Erin McCoy, 8 points each.
West: Pionk, 12 points; Abuk Teng, 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Memorial 67, West 48
Memorial (2-1): Cam Pollock, 26 points; Johnny Roumraj, 12 points; Tyler Lavallee, 11 points.
West (0-3): Sheer Akot, 17 points.
Notes: Memorial led 31-21 at halftime and 47-31 after three quarters. Pollock had five 3-pointers.
Goffstown 77, Manchester Central 50
Goffstown (3-1): Aiden O’Connell, 24 points; Rob Baguidy, 16; Jack Kelly 10
Central (1-2): Kuel Akot, 11 points; Baril Mawo, 9
Note: Nine players scored for Goffstown. The teams are scheduled to meet again Friday night at Goffstown.
NORDIC SKIING
Boys: Hanover 15, Lebanon 26,
Fall Mountain 39
Top 10: Noah Phipps, H, 8:47; Simon Phipps, H, 8:47; Caleb Zucerkman, H, 9:13; Gabe Lloyd, FM, 9:19; Daniel Maladek, L, 9:29; Seth Carl, L, 9:46; John Bieszczad, L, 9:48; Sam Shipman, L, 9:53; Sam Shipman, L, 9:53; Taj Bagnato, H, 9:59.
Girls: Hanover 15, Lebanon 21,
Fall Mountain 94
Top 10: Ayla Weale, L, 10:38; Britta Arvold, H, 11:10; Sage Gilbert-Diamond, H, 11:12; Elisa May, H, 11:35; Zoe Chinn, L, 11:55; Katheryn David, H, 12:03; Mya Barnett, L, 12:07; Anna Illsley, L, 12:09; Kayla Tabor, L, 12:10; Sophie Longacre, L, 12:11.