Astros

Carter Choquette scored the first two goals of his high school career eight seconds apart in the first period, helping the Pinkerton Academy hockey team past Nashua South/Pelham 7-1 on Saturday.

The Astros (3-4-1 in league play) also received tallies from Jack Doherty, Lorenzo Corsetto, Joe Richards, Tylor Pappalardo and Ryan Leighton.

Goalie Damien Carter made 14 saves.

Matthew Migliore scored for South/Pelham.

Friday

St. Thomas 5, Merrimack 3

St. Thomas: Finn Connor, 2 goals; Brendan Crisom, Max Murray, Gage Spagna, 1 goal each; George Cannecker, JohnJoe Reeve, 1 assist each.

Exeter 6, Bow 2

Exeter: Ty Robinson, 2 goals, 2 assists; Keegan Knight, 1 goal; 2 assists; Cam Keaveney, 1 goal, 1 assist; Tyler Dickson, 2 goals; Cam Snee, 2 assists; Kam Hyles, Eddie Hannan, 1 assist; Henry Fraser, 17 saves.

Bow: Aidan Lebrecque, Owen Webber, 1 goal each; John Billow, Finn Benoit, Luke Hartshorn, 1 assist each; Mason Marquis, 30 saves.

Girls hockey

Friday

St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 5, Bishop Brady/Trinity 2

STA/W/D (2-2): Jualianna Grella, 1 goal, 2 assists; Bella Carey, 2 goals; Kayley Young, 2 assists; Brianna Lepere, Payton Fleury, 1 goal each; Diana Pivirotto, 23 saves.

Brady/Trinity: Courtney Ingham, 1 goal, 1 assist; Kylie Palmeter, 1 goal; Vern Landry, 2 assist; Meghan Schmidt, 1 assist; Kacey Yorston, 25 saves.

Girls basketball

Saturday

Hanover 66, Bedford 58

Bedford: Kate Allard, 18 pts; Saphia Mumpini, 13 pts; Lana McCarthy, 11 pts.

Hanover: Stella Galanas, 31 pts; Melissa Whitmore, 14 pts; Sydney McLaughlin, 11 pts.

Friday

Bishop Guertin 54, Memorial 24

BG: Catelyn Wheeler, 12 pts; Molly Smith, 10 pts.

Memorial: Maddie Pepra-Omani, 7 pts; Paige Thibeault, 5 pts.

Pinkerton 69, Windham 29

Pinkerton (9-0): Sydney Gerossie, 18 pts; Elizabeth Lavoie, 17 pts; Avah Ingalls, 13 pts.

Windham (6-4): Lilah Boucher, 9 pts.

Exeter 57, Nashua North 25

Exeter: Emma Smith, 15 pts, 10 rebs, 5 steals, 3 assists; Ari Pompeo, 10 pts, 11 rebs; Erin McIlroy, 8 pts, 5 steals, 3 rebs; Grace Weed, 8 pts.

Bedford 54, Spaulding 20

Bedford (8-1): Lana McCarthy, 14 pts; Kate Allard, 12 pts; Lyla Stein, 9 pts.

Spaulding: Mackenzie Brochu, 11 pts.

Fall Mountain 49, Hopkinton 28

Fall Mountain (7-0): Avery Stewart, 17 pts; Nora Dunnigan, 13 pts.

Hopkinton: Elise Miner, 9 pts; Sierra Stone, Maddie Carmichael, 6 pts each.

Boys basketball

Friday

Trinity 63, Nashua South 55

Trinity (8-0): Tyler Bike, 22 pts; Andrew Politi, Mark Nyomah, 12 pts each; Devohn Ellis, 10 pts.

Goffstown 74, Manchester 63

Goffstown (9-2): Mason Blondeau, 24 pts; Rob Baguidy, 17 pts; Aiden O’Connell, 15 pts; Jonah Lopez, 12 pts, 8 rebs.

Central (3-3): William Gearles, 23 pts; Angel Castro, 11 pts.

Pinkerton 64, Windham 46

Pinkerton (8-1): Anthony Chinn, 22 rebs, 5 rebs, 2 blocks; Jackson Marshall, 20 pts, 15 rebs; Tyrone Chinn, 5 pts, held top scorer Jack St. Hilaire to 3 pts; Anthony DeSalvo, 4 pts, 7 rebs.

Stevens 49, Campbell 48

Campbell: Colton Martel, 13 pts; Dylan Rice, Austin McHugh, 11 pts each.

Thursday

Milford 55, Oyster River 52

Milford: Ryon Constable, 21 pts; Bernad Glusac, 12 pts.

Oyster River: T.J. O’Quinn, 17 pts; Chris Shea, 16 pts.

Souhegan 45, ConVal 42

Souhegan (9-0): Matt Canavan, John McBride, 13 pts each.

ConVal (8-1): Austin Knight, 19 pts.

Sanborn 83, Pembroke 70

Sanborn (9-2): Andrew Pugh, 25 pts; Kevin Kolodziej, school-record 21 rebs.

Pembroke: Mike Pitman, 20 pts.

Timberlane 48, Salem 46

Salem (5-6): Ryan Pacy, 20 pts; Philip Melo, 14 pts.

Wrestling

Windham 60, Pinkerton 18

126: Jayson Clementi, W, def. Anthony Borbone, 6-2; Aiden Williams, W, pinned Adam Duriga, 4:28; Dylan Suliveras, W, def. Nathan Lindquist, 601; 152: Benjamin Hoyt, W, pinned Nelphison DeAlmeida, 1:43; 160: Noah Afonso, W, pinned Ryan Gordon, 2:38; 170: Adam Burke, W, pinned George Tsekrekas, 2:54; 182: Jack Mackiernan, P, pinned opponent, 1:02; 195: Michael Demartino, P, pinned Joshua Salois, 1:30; 220: Herve Durocher, P, Matthew Scharff, :35; 113: Zoe Millette, W, pinned Caleigh Cooper, 1:20; 120: Samuel Oakes, W, pinned Cameron McMahon, 1:52.

Nashua South 42, Kearsarge 18

126: Kaleb Mattice (K) over John Cullerton, fall, 2:00. 145: Dylan Selby (K) over Connor Whitman, fall. 160: Evan Lombard (K) over Damien Perez, fall, 2:00. 170: Edniel Reyes (N) over Gabe Scola, fall, 2:00.

South 46, Exeter 16

182: Samuel Erickson (E) over Edniel Reyes, MD, 13-2; 113: Ryan Salemi (N) over Nicholas Darby, fall; 126: Lucas Derosier (E) over John Cullerton, fall, 4:00; 138: Kyle Vancelette (N) over George Varghese, fall 2:00. 145: Connor Whitman (N) over Edric Twine, MD, 14-2) 152: Damien Perez (N) over William Hartford, fall.

South 48, Winnacunnet 19

195: Jack McCann (W) over Conner Comeau, MD, 15-5; 132: Anthony Fernandez (N) over Levon McCann, fall. 138: Nicholas Samos (N) over Sam Robillard, fall. 170: Tucker McCann (W) over Edniel Reyes, 9-3.

Nashua North 72, Souhegan 9

113: Matt Oliver (N) over Noah Daily, fall, 2:39; 126: Logan Brown (W) over Benjamin Haight, fall, 3:09; 132: Dimitri Moreno (N) over Noah Denis, fall, 1:15; 145: Andrew Frye (N) over Sam Albert, fall, 0:59; 152: Steven Rosario (N) over Isabelle Brandt, fall, 1:22; 160: Christian Knuckles (S) over Kole Ducharme, 6-2; 220: Toby Brown (N) over Gannon Arbogast, fall 0:47) 285: Reed Lavoie (N) over Zachary Bouchard, fall, 0:34.

Nashua North 63, ConVal 12

126: Benjamin Haight (N) over Max Vassar, fall, 3:32. 132: Cameron Jordan (C) over Dimitri Moreno, fall 1:59. 138: Jonathan Torres (N) over Everett Benham, 7-3) 145: Andrew Frye (NANO) over CJ Tillman, fall, 0:45) 152: Finn Mullaly (N) over Gabriel Fret, fall, 2:42. 160: Kole Ducharme (N) over Briar Bethel, fall, 2:43. 170: Ethan Preson-Teixeira (N) over Kast Chek, fall, 1:07. 182: Bryson Borromeo (N) over Jayden Hendrickson, fall, 5:07. 195: Chris Robbins (C) over Connor Smith, fall, 0:40) 285: Toby Brown (N) over Trace Borozinski, fall, 2:27)

Nashua North 42, Bishop Guertin 36

106: Aleczander Jaracz (BG) over Arturo Romero, 12-8; 120: Jesse Rutstein (N) over Colin Foley, fall, 0:22.; 126: John Forcier (BG) over Benjamin Haight, 8-2; 152: Finn Mullaly (N) over Kaelem Wagner, fall 2:40; 60: William Murphy (BG) over Kole Ducharme, fall, 2:5. 170: Matthew Ha (BG) over Ethan Preson-Teixeira, fall, 0:54. 182: James Murphy (BG) over Bryson Borromeo, fall, 0:17. 195: Charlie Bellavance (BG) over Connor Smith, fall, 0:40. 220: Toby Brown (N) over Zachary Connerty, fall, 3:12. 285: Rocco Geraci (BG) over Jessy Allen, fall, 2:22.

Merrimack 42, Londonderry 20

132: David Pento (L) over Grant Descheneaux, TF 17-2, 4:25.

138: Evan Madigan (L) over Adam Cummings, fall, 1:12. 145: Mitchell Krupp (M) over Emanuel Perez, fall, 2:57. 152: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Cooper Carlson, MD, 10-1.

160: Ricardo Perez (L) over Hunter Adams, fall 1:21.

182: Anthony Lesmerises (M) over Owen Rondeau, fall, 5:19. 126: Nicolas D`Alessandro (L) over Evan Torres, 3-1.

Londonderry 54, Portsmouth 24

145: Emanuel Perez (L) over Henry Rantilla, fall, 2:41. 152: Jonathan Millis (L) over Alex Sykora, fall, 3:11. 160: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Elvis Myles, fall 1:34. 170: Ricardo Perez (L) over Robert Curtis, fall, 0:14. 182: Owen Rondeau (L) over Nick Gladu, fall, 2:49; 285: Jason Senus (L) over Mike Sherburne, fall, 0:15.

Noble (North Berwick, Maine) 36, Londonderry 30

138: Aidan O`Connor (N) over Evan Madigan, fall 2:42; 152: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Sean Davis, fall 1:11; 160: Ricardo Perez (L) over Aidan Graham, fall, 0:46; 285: Gavin Hartford (N) over Jason Senus, fall 3:57; 126: Nicolas D`Alessandro (L) over Alexander Marchand, 9-4. 132: David Pento (L) over Kaden Dustin, 7-4.

Skiing

Thursday, at Pat’s Peak, Henniker

Slalom (girls)

Bedford, 371; Pinkerton, 367.5; Keene, 359.

Pinkerton: Ava Sezgin, 5th overall, 96 pts; Emma Tancrede, 7th overall, 94 pts; Madeline Frank, 11th overall, 90 pts; Hannah Flagg, 13th overall, 87.5.

Slalom (boys)

Bedford, 388 pts; Keene, 373; Pinkerton, 358.

Pinkerton: Chris Bennett, 1st overall; Jameson Colby, 15th overall, 89 pts; Zachary Hall, 18th overall, 87 pts; Anthony Terrile, 25th overall, 82 pts; Ryan Bright, 26th overall.