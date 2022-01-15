Carter Choquette scored the first two goals of his high school career eight seconds apart in the first period, helping the Pinkerton Academy hockey team past Nashua South/Pelham 7-1 on Saturday.
The Astros (3-4-1 in league play) also received tallies from Jack Doherty, Lorenzo Corsetto, Joe Richards, Tylor Pappalardo and Ryan Leighton.
Goalie Damien Carter made 14 saves.
Matthew Migliore scored for South/Pelham.
Friday
St. Thomas 5, Merrimack 3
St. Thomas: Finn Connor, 2 goals; Brendan Crisom, Max Murray, Gage Spagna, 1 goal each; George Cannecker, JohnJoe Reeve, 1 assist each.
Exeter 6, Bow 2
Exeter: Ty Robinson, 2 goals, 2 assists; Keegan Knight, 1 goal; 2 assists; Cam Keaveney, 1 goal, 1 assist; Tyler Dickson, 2 goals; Cam Snee, 2 assists; Kam Hyles, Eddie Hannan, 1 assist; Henry Fraser, 17 saves.
Bow: Aidan Lebrecque, Owen Webber, 1 goal each; John Billow, Finn Benoit, Luke Hartshorn, 1 assist each; Mason Marquis, 30 saves.
Girls hockey
Friday
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 5, Bishop Brady/Trinity 2
STA/W/D (2-2): Jualianna Grella, 1 goal, 2 assists; Bella Carey, 2 goals; Kayley Young, 2 assists; Brianna Lepere, Payton Fleury, 1 goal each; Diana Pivirotto, 23 saves.
Brady/Trinity: Courtney Ingham, 1 goal, 1 assist; Kylie Palmeter, 1 goal; Vern Landry, 2 assist; Meghan Schmidt, 1 assist; Kacey Yorston, 25 saves.
Girls basketball
Saturday
Hanover 66, Bedford 58
Bedford: Kate Allard, 18 pts; Saphia Mumpini, 13 pts; Lana McCarthy, 11 pts.
Hanover: Stella Galanas, 31 pts; Melissa Whitmore, 14 pts; Sydney McLaughlin, 11 pts.
Friday
Bishop Guertin 54, Memorial 24
BG: Catelyn Wheeler, 12 pts; Molly Smith, 10 pts.
Memorial: Maddie Pepra-Omani, 7 pts; Paige Thibeault, 5 pts.
Pinkerton 69, Windham 29
Pinkerton (9-0): Sydney Gerossie, 18 pts; Elizabeth Lavoie, 17 pts; Avah Ingalls, 13 pts.
Windham (6-4): Lilah Boucher, 9 pts.
Exeter 57, Nashua North 25
Exeter: Emma Smith, 15 pts, 10 rebs, 5 steals, 3 assists; Ari Pompeo, 10 pts, 11 rebs; Erin McIlroy, 8 pts, 5 steals, 3 rebs; Grace Weed, 8 pts.
Bedford 54, Spaulding 20
Bedford (8-1): Lana McCarthy, 14 pts; Kate Allard, 12 pts; Lyla Stein, 9 pts.
Spaulding: Mackenzie Brochu, 11 pts.
Fall Mountain 49, Hopkinton 28
Fall Mountain (7-0): Avery Stewart, 17 pts; Nora Dunnigan, 13 pts.
Hopkinton: Elise Miner, 9 pts; Sierra Stone, Maddie Carmichael, 6 pts each.
Boys basketball
Friday
Trinity 63, Nashua South 55
Trinity (8-0): Tyler Bike, 22 pts; Andrew Politi, Mark Nyomah, 12 pts each; Devohn Ellis, 10 pts.
Goffstown 74, Manchester 63
Goffstown (9-2): Mason Blondeau, 24 pts; Rob Baguidy, 17 pts; Aiden O’Connell, 15 pts; Jonah Lopez, 12 pts, 8 rebs.
Central (3-3): William Gearles, 23 pts; Angel Castro, 11 pts.
Pinkerton 64, Windham 46
Pinkerton (8-1): Anthony Chinn, 22 rebs, 5 rebs, 2 blocks; Jackson Marshall, 20 pts, 15 rebs; Tyrone Chinn, 5 pts, held top scorer Jack St. Hilaire to 3 pts; Anthony DeSalvo, 4 pts, 7 rebs.
Stevens 49, Campbell 48
Campbell: Colton Martel, 13 pts; Dylan Rice, Austin McHugh, 11 pts each.
Thursday
Milford 55, Oyster River 52
Milford: Ryon Constable, 21 pts; Bernad Glusac, 12 pts.
Oyster River: T.J. O’Quinn, 17 pts; Chris Shea, 16 pts.
Souhegan 45, ConVal 42
Souhegan (9-0): Matt Canavan, John McBride, 13 pts each.
ConVal (8-1): Austin Knight, 19 pts.
Sanborn 83, Pembroke 70
Sanborn (9-2): Andrew Pugh, 25 pts; Kevin Kolodziej, school-record 21 rebs.
Pembroke: Mike Pitman, 20 pts.
Timberlane 48, Salem 46
Salem (5-6): Ryan Pacy, 20 pts; Philip Melo, 14 pts.
Wrestling
Windham 60, Pinkerton 18
126: Jayson Clementi, W, def. Anthony Borbone, 6-2; Aiden Williams, W, pinned Adam Duriga, 4:28; Dylan Suliveras, W, def. Nathan Lindquist, 601; 152: Benjamin Hoyt, W, pinned Nelphison DeAlmeida, 1:43; 160: Noah Afonso, W, pinned Ryan Gordon, 2:38; 170: Adam Burke, W, pinned George Tsekrekas, 2:54; 182: Jack Mackiernan, P, pinned opponent, 1:02; 195: Michael Demartino, P, pinned Joshua Salois, 1:30; 220: Herve Durocher, P, Matthew Scharff, :35; 113: Zoe Millette, W, pinned Caleigh Cooper, 1:20; 120: Samuel Oakes, W, pinned Cameron McMahon, 1:52.
Nashua South 42, Kearsarge 18
126: Kaleb Mattice (K) over John Cullerton, fall, 2:00. 145: Dylan Selby (K) over Connor Whitman, fall. 160: Evan Lombard (K) over Damien Perez, fall, 2:00. 170: Edniel Reyes (N) over Gabe Scola, fall, 2:00.
South 46, Exeter 16
182: Samuel Erickson (E) over Edniel Reyes, MD, 13-2; 113: Ryan Salemi (N) over Nicholas Darby, fall; 126: Lucas Derosier (E) over John Cullerton, fall, 4:00; 138: Kyle Vancelette (N) over George Varghese, fall 2:00. 145: Connor Whitman (N) over Edric Twine, MD, 14-2) 152: Damien Perez (N) over William Hartford, fall.
South 48, Winnacunnet 19
195: Jack McCann (W) over Conner Comeau, MD, 15-5; 132: Anthony Fernandez (N) over Levon McCann, fall. 138: Nicholas Samos (N) over Sam Robillard, fall. 170: Tucker McCann (W) over Edniel Reyes, 9-3.
Nashua North 72, Souhegan 9
113: Matt Oliver (N) over Noah Daily, fall, 2:39; 126: Logan Brown (W) over Benjamin Haight, fall, 3:09; 132: Dimitri Moreno (N) over Noah Denis, fall, 1:15; 145: Andrew Frye (N) over Sam Albert, fall, 0:59; 152: Steven Rosario (N) over Isabelle Brandt, fall, 1:22; 160: Christian Knuckles (S) over Kole Ducharme, 6-2; 220: Toby Brown (N) over Gannon Arbogast, fall 0:47) 285: Reed Lavoie (N) over Zachary Bouchard, fall, 0:34.
Nashua North 63, ConVal 12
126: Benjamin Haight (N) over Max Vassar, fall, 3:32. 132: Cameron Jordan (C) over Dimitri Moreno, fall 1:59. 138: Jonathan Torres (N) over Everett Benham, 7-3) 145: Andrew Frye (NANO) over CJ Tillman, fall, 0:45) 152: Finn Mullaly (N) over Gabriel Fret, fall, 2:42. 160: Kole Ducharme (N) over Briar Bethel, fall, 2:43. 170: Ethan Preson-Teixeira (N) over Kast Chek, fall, 1:07. 182: Bryson Borromeo (N) over Jayden Hendrickson, fall, 5:07. 195: Chris Robbins (C) over Connor Smith, fall, 0:40) 285: Toby Brown (N) over Trace Borozinski, fall, 2:27)
Nashua North 42, Bishop Guertin 36
106: Aleczander Jaracz (BG) over Arturo Romero, 12-8; 120: Jesse Rutstein (N) over Colin Foley, fall, 0:22.; 126: John Forcier (BG) over Benjamin Haight, 8-2; 152: Finn Mullaly (N) over Kaelem Wagner, fall 2:40; 60: William Murphy (BG) over Kole Ducharme, fall, 2:5. 170: Matthew Ha (BG) over Ethan Preson-Teixeira, fall, 0:54. 182: James Murphy (BG) over Bryson Borromeo, fall, 0:17. 195: Charlie Bellavance (BG) over Connor Smith, fall, 0:40. 220: Toby Brown (N) over Zachary Connerty, fall, 3:12. 285: Rocco Geraci (BG) over Jessy Allen, fall, 2:22.
Merrimack 42, Londonderry 20
132: David Pento (L) over Grant Descheneaux, TF 17-2, 4:25.
138: Evan Madigan (L) over Adam Cummings, fall, 1:12. 145: Mitchell Krupp (M) over Emanuel Perez, fall, 2:57. 152: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Cooper Carlson, MD, 10-1.
160: Ricardo Perez (L) over Hunter Adams, fall 1:21.
182: Anthony Lesmerises (M) over Owen Rondeau, fall, 5:19. 126: Nicolas D`Alessandro (L) over Evan Torres, 3-1.
Londonderry 54, Portsmouth 24
145: Emanuel Perez (L) over Henry Rantilla, fall, 2:41. 152: Jonathan Millis (L) over Alex Sykora, fall, 3:11. 160: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Elvis Myles, fall 1:34. 170: Ricardo Perez (L) over Robert Curtis, fall, 0:14. 182: Owen Rondeau (L) over Nick Gladu, fall, 2:49; 285: Jason Senus (L) over Mike Sherburne, fall, 0:15.
Noble (North Berwick, Maine) 36, Londonderry 30
138: Aidan O`Connor (N) over Evan Madigan, fall 2:42; 152: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Sean Davis, fall 1:11; 160: Ricardo Perez (L) over Aidan Graham, fall, 0:46; 285: Gavin Hartford (N) over Jason Senus, fall 3:57; 126: Nicolas D`Alessandro (L) over Alexander Marchand, 9-4. 132: David Pento (L) over Kaden Dustin, 7-4.
Skiing
Thursday, at Pat’s Peak, Henniker
Slalom (girls)
Bedford, 371; Pinkerton, 367.5; Keene, 359.
Pinkerton: Ava Sezgin, 5th overall, 96 pts; Emma Tancrede, 7th overall, 94 pts; Madeline Frank, 11th overall, 90 pts; Hannah Flagg, 13th overall, 87.5.
Slalom (boys)
Bedford, 388 pts; Keene, 373; Pinkerton, 358.
Pinkerton: Chris Bennett, 1st overall; Jameson Colby, 15th overall, 89 pts; Zachary Hall, 18th overall, 87 pts; Anthony Terrile, 25th overall, 82 pts; Ryan Bright, 26th overall.