High schools: Corsetto helps Pinkerton hockey team past Exeter Staff Report Feb 12, 2023 Lorenzo Corsetto scored two goals to lead Pinkerton Academy to a 3-2 victory over Exeter in a Division I boys hockey game on Saturday night at Tri-Town Arena in Hooksett.Carter Choquette added a goal to give the Astros a 3-0 lead in the second period before Exeter rallied behind goals from Brian Najjar and Callum Howarth.Goalie Damien Carter had 24 saves for Pinkerton, which improved to 6-7. Logan Dixon stopped 18 shots for Exeter, which dropped to 7-6-1.Windham 11, Bishop Brady/Merrimack Valley/Concord Christian 0Windham: Aiden Quaglietta, 5 goals; Ricky Barker, Josh Trudel, Caser Kramer, Hunter Marcin, Keegan Sullivan, Seamus Ross, 1 goal each; Vito Mancini, 14 saves.BB/MV/CC: Camden Bistany, 42 saves.Girls hockeyBishop Brady/Londonderry/Trinity 4, Bishop Guertin 1BLT (12-3): Evy Heppler, 4 goals, Grace Orr, Finley Hollenberg, assists.St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 6, Concord 0STA/W/D: Christi Trudel, 3 goals, 1 assist; Kayley Young, Juliana Grella, Bella Carey, 1 goal each; Diana Pivirotto, 25 saves.Keene 9, Manchester 3Manchester: Nevaeh Marineau, 2 goals; Jamie Webster, goal; Chloe Gilroy, 33 saves.